A pile of manure in Spain to spontaneously ignited in Europe’s record heatwave, and started a forest fire

caption Trees burn during a forest fire near Maials, west of Tarragona, Spain, June 27, 2019. source Reuters/Albert Gea

Northern Spain is facing a series of devastating forest fires as the heat wave sweeping Europe intensifies.

The largest of the fires probably began when a large pile of chicken manure spontaneously ignited in the Tarragona region of the country, near Barcelona, according to the region’s interior minister.

Interior Minister Miquel Buch warned that the fires are “on a scale not seen for 20 years.”

The fires come as Europe battles a heatwave that has seen temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Northern Spain is facing its largest forest fires in two decades as the heat wave scorching much of Europe continues to intensify.

The fires have swept across Spanish province of Tarragona, near to Barcelona, with officials warning that it could eventually engulf as much as 20,000 hectares (200 square kilometers) of land.

“We’re facing a serious fire on a scale not seen for 20 years. It could burn through 20,000 hectares. Let’s be very aware that any carelessness could lead to a catastrophe,” Miquel Buch, the interior minister for the Catalonia region said in a tweet.

Buch said that the cause of the largest of the wildfires was most likely the spontaneous ignition of a giant pile of manure which had been “improperly managed,” according to CNN.

Read more: ‘Hell is coming’: Western Europe faces its hottest weather since a 2003 heat wave killed 15,000 people in France

caption A helicopter drops water over a fire during a forest fire near Bovera, west of Tarragona, Spain, June 27, 2019. source Reuters/Albert Gea

The Associated Press reported Buch as saying that the fire had started at a farm in the village of Torre de l’Espanyol, when a deposit of chicken manure overheated and set fire.

Spontaneous ignition is not uncommon in manure during times hot weather, because the process of decomposition in manure heaps creates heat. When it is particularly hot, like this week, temperatures in manure piles can rise high enough to start a fire.

“We’re at a moment when the blaze is getting bigger,” Buch, the interior minister, told local media, according to Deutsche Welle.

caption A helicopter reloads water during a forest fire near Bovera, west of Tarragona, Spain, June 27, 2019. source Reuters/Albert Gea

Local firefighters said that the wildfire was not yet under control.

“It’s complicated. We won’t get it stabilized today,” regional fire chief Manuel Pardo told Spanish TV on Thursday, Deutsche Welle reported.

On Wednesday, Buch tweeted that more than 400 individual wildfires had started in the previous two days, thanks in part to the heat wave hitting Europe this week.

Read more: The heat wave in Europe is so intense that a weather map of France looks like a screaming heat skull of death

In some parts of the continent, temperatures are due to reach up to 45 C (113 F).

Scientists have attributed the soaring temperatures to the combination of a storm over the Atlantic Ocean and high pressure over central Europe, which is sucking in hot air from the Sahara.