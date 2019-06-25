Photos show people playing in historic fountains and eating gelato to cool down ahead of a killer heat wave looming over Europe

caption Tourists and Parisians bathe at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in the water of the Trocadero fountain to cool down on June 24, 2019. source Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A dangerous heat wave has Europe on high alert this week.

Western European countries including France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are bracing for temperatures as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

To cope with the heat, people are swimming, keeping hydrated, eating gelato, and staying out of the sun.

Tourists and locals are sweating this week as a heat wave compared to “hell” hits Europe.

During the last major European heat wave in 2003, an estimated 15,000 people died in France.

This time, temperatures are likely to climb above 104 degrees Fahrenheit in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy as hot winds from the Sahara blow in across the continent, the Independent reported.

Here are photos of people doing their best – by swimming, drinking, eating gelato, and resting in the shade – to keep cool.

People are advised to cool off in the water several times a day. These Parisians and tourists listened to that advice, taking a dip in the Trocadero fountain by the Eiffel Tower.

caption Tourists and Parisians bathe under water jets of the Trocadero fountain to cool down. source Samuel Boivin / NurPhoto / Getty

People are also being told to head inside and keep cool in air conditioned places like supermarkets or cinemas.

Across Paris, 922 public locations have been identified as “cool places” to help people survive in the heat.

caption Parisians and tourists bathe in the Trocadero fountain. source Samuel Boivin / NurPhoto / Getty

In addition to historic fountains, people in Paris can go to “gardens, parks, cemeteries, swimming pools, churches, and museums”, France 24 reported.

Even though temperatures reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Paris on Monday, people seemed to be enjoying themselves.

caption A woman plays the water as she cool herself down in the fountain of the Trocadero esplanade in Paris on June 25, 2019 with the Eiffel Tower on the background. source KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images

The hottest weather is expected in France, Italy, and Spain.

Major swimming pools in the city are remaining open late into the night to help with the heat, including ones in La Villette canal.

caption People in the outdoor pool at Paris’ La Villette canal in July 2017. source Sebastian Kunigkeit/picture alliance via Getty Images

There are also plans to set up temporary outdoor pools in some areas of the city.

And water bottles are being distributed at train stations.

caption Water bottles are distributed at Paris’ Montparnasse station. source Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

France’s health service recommends drinking plenty of fluids – while it provides a variety of drinking options, water is the most effective way to keep hydrated.

Elsewhere in France, people are using fountains to keep cool, like these folks in Nice.

caption People cool off in water fountains in Nice. source Eric Gaillard / Reuters

Along with cooling off under fountains, The Local put together a number of handy tips to keeping the heat wave at bay.

Leaping into canals is another good way to cool off.

caption Boys jump into the canal near Reims, northeastern France, as temperatures soar on June 25, 2019. source FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP/Getty Images

Across France there are about 5,000 miles of waterways, so there should be no shortage of places where people can swim.

Some people are taking cover from the sun with umbrellas.

caption A person takes shelter in the shade of an umbrella. source Samuel Boivin / Nurphoto / Getty

France’s health service recommends staying out of the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

But others are still soaking up rays.

There are worries that people could downplay the effects of the heatwave, but French health minister Agnès Buzyn wants it made clear that it will affect everyone.

The elderly are a particular focus for health services in France.

caption An elderly person drinks a glass of water. source Thierry Zoccolan / AFP / Getty

French President Emmanuel Macron called on people to be vigilant for the week, especially for the elderly, sick, pregnant, and very young.

Ice cream always helps to keep people cool.

caption Ice creams is ready to be served. source Patrick Hertzog / AFP / Getty

Even if scientifically it might not be the best option for keeping body temperatures down.

According to The Conversation, while ice cream at first cools off the person eating it, once the stomach starts digesting the person’s body temperature will actually increase.

But in Rome, tourists might have it a little better — there they have gelato.

caption Tourists eat gelato. source Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty

Highs of up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit are forecasted for the north and center of Italy, including Rome.

And people are advised to drink lots. These tourists in Rome heeded that advice.

caption A tourists refreshes themself. source Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty

People are being warned against drinking alcohol during the heat wave though, because it is dehydrating.

However, in Rome people can only partially refresh themselves in fountains.

caption Tourists refresh at a fountain in front of the Pantheon monument. source Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty

If any tourists actually try to swim in the fountains they’ll be fined, after a ban was enacted in in 2017.

So be careful not to fall in.

caption Cooling off in Rome. source Yara Nardi / Reuters

And, like this boy, make sure to wear a hat.