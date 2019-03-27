The EU is getting rid of daylight saving time, and now countries can choose to stay on ‘permanent’ summer or winter time

caption Big Ben illuminated at night and the night traffic on Westminster Bridge in London. source Pawel Libera/LightRocket via Getty Images

The European Union on Tuesday voted largely in favor of ending daylight saving time in Europe by 2021.

According to the proposal, member states will decide whether to stay on permanent summer or permanent winter time.

Some countries do not observe daylight saving time, including China, Japan, and India.

According to the proposal, the twice-a-year clock changes would be scrapped in favor of allowing each member state to decide whether to stay on permanent summer or permanent winter time.

The draft initiative passed 410 votes to 192.

Countries that choose to keep their clocks on permanent summer time would make their final time change on the last Sunday in March 2021, the EU parliament said. Those who prefer to stay in permanent winter time will adjust their clocks for the final time on the last Sunday in October 2021.

The EU began unifying its clocks in 1980 in order to ensure harmonization of time switching within the single market. The EU Parliament said it wanted to ensure that clock changes around Europe will not disrupt the functioning of the single market going forward.

The EU Commission in charge of drafting legislation introduced the proposal last February after conducting a public assessment which showed 84% of respondents were in favor of getting rid of biannual clock changes. In total, there were 4.6 million responses from the public.

The proposal will now need to be agreed upon by the Parliament and EU ministers.

