Here’s everything you missed in European soccer this weekend

caption Radja Nainggolan, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Sergio Ramos. source Getty

Europe’s biggest clubs returned to action this weekend after a two-week-long international break.

Real Madrid’s first defeat of the season, Inter Milan’s seven goal thriller against Sassuolo, and a wonder goal from Radja Nainggolan were amongst the highlights.

Catch up with everything that happened in the past week across Europe’s top five leagues below.

Serie A

Italy’s top flight provided the most exciting action from around Europe this weekend.

The highlight of the weekend came in the unlikely form of Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who produced the goal of the season so far with a stunning, swerved volley from outside the area.

Sunday evening is going to involve watching this Radja Nainggolan goal over and over and over and over again.pic.twitter.com/RT2mcAaZ2s — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) October 20, 2019

Game of the weekend went to Sassuolo and Inter Milan, who saw out a 3-4 thriller at the Mapei Stadium. Antonio Conte’s newly formed strike duo of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku scored two-a-piece to cancel out goals from Dominico Berardi, Filip Duricic, and Jeremie Boga.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet for Juventus as the league leaders beat Bologna 2-1 at home, whilst AC Milan remains in the bottom half of the table following a 2-2 draw with Lecce.

Premier League

Liverpool kept up its unbeaten record in the league this season as it saw out a drab 1-1 draw with Manchester United. Marcus Rashford had given United the lead early on, before Liverpool was denied a Sadio Mane equalizer thanks to a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) call for handball. Thankfully for Jurgen Klopp’s side, substitute Adam Lallana saved the day with just five minutes to go.

Elsewhere, Chelsea continued its impressive start to the season with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Newcastle United – Frank Lampard’s side managed 15 shots on goal before it finally found the net through Marcos Alonso.

Manchester City kept up the pressure on Liverpool with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Tottenham Hotspur’s dreadful form continued with a 1-1 draw with Watford.

It could have been worse for Spurs had it not been for a controversial goal from Dele Alli, who appeared to handle the ball before slotting it home.

Handball? Dele Alli couldn’t look more guilty ???? This goal was given, but Sadio Mane’s strike against Man Utd was ruled out ????pic.twitter.com/RbT2vwrcB0 — Goal (@goal) October 21, 2019

La Liga

FC Barcelona was the weekend’s big winner in Spain as it beat Eibar 3-0 to jump into first place in the league. Attacking trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann were all on the score sheet, which will have been a huge relief for fans amid rumours of unrest in the dressing room.

Real Madrid had been unbeaten prior to the weekend, but came crumbling down at the hands of RCD Mallorca on Saturday. Lago Junior scored the only goal as the newly promoted side beat Eden Hazard-less Madrid 1-0.

Atletico Madrid saw out a tense 1-1 draw with Valencia, Sevilla beat Levante 1-0, and high flying Granada maintained its surprise third place position with a 1-0 win over Osasuna on Friday night.

Ligue 1

Unsurprisingly, Paris Saint Germain is running away with the Ligue 1 title again for the seventh time in eight seasons. Thomas Tuchel’s side scored four for the third time already this season, beating OGC Nice 4-1 away from home.

The pick of the goals came in the form of Angel Di Maria’s deft lob – his second of two on the day and 10th this season.

Ohhhh Angel Di Maria that is special ???? PSG are two goals to the good against Nice thanks to a sublime chip from the Argentine! Magnifique ???? pic.twitter.com/02BKCJsCy7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 18, 2019

After a poor start to the season, AS Monaco won its third game in the last four to move further away from the relegation spots. Leonardo Jardim’s side beat Rennes 3-2 in an enticing affair at the Stade Louis II. Wissam Ben Yedder (2) and Islam Slimani proved the heroes on the day.

Like Monaco, Olympique Lyonnais has also endured a difficult start to the campaign. After sacking Sylvinho, the club appointed Rudi Garcia as its new manager last week, but the Spaniard will have to wait for his first win after Lyon – who is now above the drop zone on only goal difference – drew 0-0 with Dijon.

Bundesliga

Jadon Sancho stole the headlines in Germany – but not for the right reasons. The English teenager was dropped and fined by Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre after returning late from international duty, according to Sky Sports. Fortunately for Favre (not so much for Sancho, however), the youngster’s absence didn’t prove costly as Dortmund secured a vital 1-0 over league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach courtesy of a second half Marco Reus goal.

Dortmund’s win moved it level on points with Bayern Munich, who slipped to a shock 2-2 draw at FC Augsburg. Goals in the 1st and 91st minutes from the home side cancelled out Robert Lewandowski – who now has 17 goals already this term – and Serge Gnabry’s strikes.