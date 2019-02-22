Twitter co-founder Ev Williams has stepped down from the $24 billion company’s board

caption Former Twitter CEO and co-founder Ev Williams stepped form the board of directors on Friday. source Kevin Moloney/Fortune Brainstorm Tech

Twitter cofounder and former CEO Evan Williams will step down from the public company’s board of directors, the company announced Friday.

Williams, who is CEO of Medium, said he stepped down from Twitter’s board to pursue other projects.

He ran the company as CEO from 2008 to 2011 after reportedly leading a coup against then-and-now CEO Jack Dorsey.

Evan Williams, who ran Twitter as CEO for two years before founding and running Medium, has stepped down from Twitter’s board of directors after 13 years. The company announced his departure in a filing Friday.

“It’s been an incredible 13 years, and I’m proud of what Twitter has accomplished during my time with the company. I will continue rooting for the team as I focus my time on other projects,” Williams said in a statement.

Williams, who is CEO of Medium as well as a partner at Obvious Ventures, has not always seen eye-to-eye with his cofounder and current Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Williams reportedly led the coup which led to Dorsey stepping down from the helm back in 2008.

Read more: The Evolution of Ev: The creator of Twitter, Blogger, and Medium has a plan to fix the mess he made of the internet Williams then took over as CEO and held the role until 2010, when he was replaced by Dick Costolo, who ultimately took the company public in 2013.

After Twitter posted its public filing, Williams confirmed the news on none other than Twitter.com.

I'm very lucky to have served on the @Twitter board for 12 years (ever since there was a board). It's been overwhelmingly interesting, educational—and, at times, challenging. — Ev Williams (@ev) February 22, 2019

Dorsey followed up with his own kind words and emoji love.