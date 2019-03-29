Caroline Spiegel, the sister of Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, is launching a new porn startup geared toward women

caption Caroline Spiegel, sister of Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, is launching a site that will feature written and audio porn. source Caroline Spiegel

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has a sister named Caroline who is also in the tech industry.

Caroline Spiegel is launching a website called Quinn, a “much less gross, more fun Pornhub for women,” she told TechCrunch.

The site will feature audio and written porn but no visuals or imagery, and will be specifically designed for women.

There’s a new startup entering the $30 billion sex-tech industry, and the last name of the founder isn’t entirely unfamiliar to Silicon Valley.

Caroline Spiegel is the younger sister of Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. The 22-year-old Stanford University senior is launching a website that will be home to audio- and text-based porn, with no visual content, TechCrunch reported.

The startup, called Quinn, is intended to be an alternative to the plethora of porn that is image-heavy and made with the male gaze in mind, Caroline Spiegel told TechCrunch. Spiegel described Quinn as “a much less gross, more fun Pornhub for women.”

“All mainstream porn tells one story,” Spiegel told TechCrunch. “You don’t have to fit one idea of what a woman should look like.”

Spiegel said the idea for Quinn also stemmed from the stigma surrounding female masturbation and pleasure, resulting in a dearth of female-centric sexual products and content. In a 2005 study, only 39% of cisgender women said they “usually” or “always” orgasm during straight sex.

But more recently, there’s been an influx of sex-tech companies geared toward women. Companies such as Unbound and Dame sell sex products for female pleasure.

Perhaps Quinn’s biggest competition is Dipsea, an audio-porn startup valued at $17 million, according to PitchBook. Spiegel said that while she considers Dipsea a competitor, Quinn “sway[s] a little more erotic than they do.”

Quinn has already raised nearly $1 million dollars, TechCrunch reported. Spiegel said none of the funding came from her brother, but he’s been “very supportive” of the startup.

Quinn is available only as a private beta. The site is scheduled to launch to the public on April 13, TechCrunch reported.