This $100 smart power strip can control up to 3 devices — it also has energy monitoring to help save you money

Smart power outlets are becoming increasingly common, but they can sometimes block another outlet entirely.

That’s where a smart power strip comes in, offering access to multiple outlets in one device and in a more streamlined matter too.

The Eve Energy Strip is slightly expensive at $100 and is only compatible with Apple HomeKit, but for HomeKit users who want a smart and sleek power strip to control multiple devices, this is a great pick.

Smart outlets are a great way to bring modern features to your older appliances, but sometimes you want to control multiple devices without having to buy multiple smart outlets.

Well, that is where smart power strips come in. There aren’t too many of these on the market yet, but Eve has launched a HomeKit-compatible one, called the Eve Energy Strip that I’d recommend to HomeKit users who want smart control over several appliances at once. At $100 for a strip, it’s not cheap but considering you get three outlets, it’s a value.

Design

The first thing you’ll notice about the Eve Energy Strip is its design, and there are a few things to note.

For starters, the device is a little bulkier than other energy strips that you might have in your home. The strip itself has three power outlets, and comes in at 1.2 inches thick, 2.5 inches wide, and 10.8 inches long. The cable on the device comes in at 6.3 feet, which should be more than long enough for most uses.

Thankfully, the bulkiness doesn’t take away too much from the overall design, and it’s still a great-looking device. The sides are brushed aluminum, while the top and bottom are a black plastic. The brushed metal makes the device look almost – dare I say – like it could have been built by Apple.

On the top of the Eve Energy Strip, you’ll get the three power outlets, all quite spaced out. That’s good news for those who have three devices they want to plug in, as it’s easy for energy strips to become crowded when at full capacity. You’ll also get three buttons to turn the outlets on and off, and indicators for grounding and surge protection.

The design is nice, but we would have liked the buttons that control switch power to be next to the individual outlets themselves. It would have made for a slightly less confusing set up, and you may find yourself occasionally pressing the wrong button to control outlet power until you get used to the orientation of things.

There’s also the design of the app to consider.

Like I mentioned before, the power strip is only compatible with Apple HomeKit, so you might wind up using just the Home app here for convenience. But if you do decide to use the Eve app, which is also only available on iOS, you’ll be able to see things like how much energy your devices are using, which is a handy feature. It can also control other HomeKit-enabled devices, so if you really want, you can use Eve for all your smart home controls.

Generally, the Eve app is easy to navigate, though it can feel a little cluttered at times.

Specs

1.2 x 2.5 x 10.8 inches

HomeKit support

Available in US and European variations

AC 120V

60 Hz

Maximum 15A/1,800W

Set-up process

Setting up the Eve Energy Strip is absolutely simple – as setting up any HomeKit device usually is.

If you want, you can set it up straight through the Home app without ever having to use the Eve app itself. Just press the “Add Accessory” button and scan the code on the bottom of the power strip.

Alternatively, you could add the device in the Eve app using a similar process. You’ll then get access to energy monitoring, which is a handy touch.

What makes it stand out

Unlike other smart switches, with the Eve Energy Strip, you’ll get independent control over three outlets in the Apple Home or Eve app. From within the Home app, it’s basically as if you had three additional smart outlets set up in your home, but in this case, they’re all built into one sleek device.

But perhaps one of the coolest things about the Eve Energy Strip is that it has energy monitoring built right into it. Within the Eve app, you can see how much power your devices are using, an estimate of how much that energy is costing you, and how much it’s projected to cost you over the course of a year.

Depending on the actions you take after seeing how much your energy consumption is costing, you might actually save money by using this light strip.

Cons to consider

There isn’t too much wrong with the Eve Energy Strip, but there are a few things to note.

For starters, as mentioned, the device is a little bulky and the placement of the buttons is a little strange. We imagine there are good technical reasons for both of these things (though we haven’t figured it out yet), but it would have been nice to have a slightly smaller device with buttons placed a little closer to their respective outlets.

The other major issue to note is the price – it’s $100.

Now, when you consider the fact that you’re actually getting three outlets with energy monitoring, $100 is actually very reasonable. That said, it may still be a little much for some, so we’d recommend looking into smart strips that don’t have energy monitoring or simple smart outlets.

Last but not least, the device is only for HomeKit users. If you use any other smart ecosystem like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you’ll unfortunately have to steer clear of the Eve Energy Strip.

The bottom line

The Eve Energy Strip is a sleek way to get smart control for multiple devices at once, especially for HomeKit users. If you think about the fact that you’re getting smart access to three devices in one unit and energy monitoring for all of them as well, the price could be considered reasonable. The energy monitoring can actually help you save money in the long run too.

I also appreciated the sleek design, it fit in my home without attracting a ton of attention or questions, and considering that many smart outlets and power strips are white and bulky, this was a welcome design change.

If you have the cash and use HomeKit, then there’s really no better smart power strip out there for your needs.

Pros: Nice design, energy monitoring, relatively inexpensive considering access to multiple outlets

Cons: Only supports HomeKit, slightly bulky, price can still be expensive for some