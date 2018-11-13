Eventbrite tanks after first earnings report since going public

Eventbrite posted its first earnings report since going public in October.

It beat on revenue, but missed on the bottom line.

Eventbrite is sliding, down nearly 8% Tuesday, after posting a bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss.

The ticketing and event-management company said it lost an adjusted $0.66 a share – $0.22 more than what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting. It generated $73.6 million revenue, topping the $71.7 million that was anticipated.

“Operating loss was negatively impacted by increased stock-based compensation expense in the quarter related to our initial public offering,” Eventbrite said in the earnings release.

Eventbrite said it was able to free up some money from a data-security incident that it faced earlier this year. At the time, it took a $6.6 million charge, but it has paid less and anticipates an additional recovery in the near future. Meanwhile, the company recently refinanced its venture debt facility with a bank unit led by JPMorgan and said it expects lower interest expenses because of the refinancing.

Looking ahead, the company sees fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $72 million to $74 million, and expects adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before some items, to be in the range of $6.5 million to $8.5 million.

Eventbrite went public in September, raising $230 million. Shares soared more than 50% on the day of the initial public offering. They are now up 21% since pricing at $23.

