Everlane’s line of $68 stretch denim never gets baggy — here’s what we thought after putting them to the test, and what to consider before ordering

source Everlane

Everlane released its Authentic Stretch denim, one year after the launch of their first-ever denim line.

Authentic Stretch comes in three styles: High-Rise Cigarette ($78), Mid-Rise Skinny ($68), and High-Rise Skinny ($68).

We tried them out to see if Everlane’s claims of a stretch jean with a classic denim feel held up in real life.

After wearing them for a couple of weeks, we are impressed. Authentic Stretch denim is among the best “true” denim feel of any stretch denim we’ve tried, and it holds its shape all day long.

In September 2017, Digital Age wunderkind Everlane released its first-ever line of jeans made from Japanese denim. The waitlist – a companion to any big Everlane launch – tapped out at about 45,000 people.

One year later, Everlane followed up with a new denim line dubbed the Authentic Stretch.

Authentic Stretch is essentially exactly what it sounds like: stretch denim that actually looks like denim. It comes in three styles (high-rise cigarette, mid-rise skinny, and high-rise skinny) in either regular or ankle lengths. Styles are offered in three or four classic colors per style (black, washed black, mid blue, and dark wash blue). Prices are unusually affordable, ranging from $68 – $78.

This line seeks to avoid the fatal trajectory of stretch denim that looks something like this:

At first, they’re comfortable like sweatpants and slimming like only a stretchy, form-fitting material can be. The world is your oyster; there are no stairs too steep or meals too big. After a few hours of wear, though, the same pair is bagged out, loose, and has gone from the best to the worst pair that you own.

Everlane has achieved what we’ve all been looking for – denim that looks like rigid and substantial, but can stretch and mold throughout the day without becoming too lose, pockets that are actually usable, and prices that are half of what we pay for similar pairs. You can read our full individual experiences below, but the consensus of the Insider Reviews women is this: Everlane has a big success on their hands.

Like the rest of Everlane’s offerings, the denim is also notable for its transparency in process and pricing. The Authentic Stretch Denim jeans cost $68 – $78, but the company estimates they’d be priced at $170 if sold in traditional retail. The jeans are also manufactured in a LEED-certified factory that recycles 98% of its water to the point where you could drink a glass, relies on alternative energy sources, and repurposes byproducts in order to address the concerns of clean water, clean energy, and clean waste.

If you’re concerned about how Authentic Stretch performs in person, read our thoughts below before deciding to pick a pair up for yourself.

Here’s what we thought of the Authentic Stretch denim in our everyday lives:

source Everlane

Mara Leighton, Insider Reviews senior reporter: Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny, Black, $68

I’ll be honest, I felt lackluster about Everlane’s first denim line. I wished they had longer inseams, more stretch pre-wash, and more rigidity post-wash. But, having said that, I think they hit it out of the park with the Authentic Stretch. These jeans are among my favorite pairs that I own, and they’re the best “true” denim look and feel for a stretch jean that I have yet tried – a huge feat for $68, which is closer to half of what I pay for comparative jeans. The closest comparison I can make for Everlane’s new Authentic Stretch would be my Madewell jeans ($125) that have the ISKO Reform technology, but Everlane’s feel unmistakably more like classic denim – tougher, and slightly rough to the touch. The High-Rise Skinnys truly never bagged out. They’re stretchy enough to accommodate sitting cross-legged, eating five course meals, wearing them traveling, and sitting hunched over at an office desk for hours a day, but they never once lost their shape or elasticity. At the end of the day, they looked and felt the same no matter what I put them through. In terms of sizing, I typically fall between a size 26 and 27 in denim. I usually order a 26 in Everlane pants, and I’m glad I followed that rule for this pair too. All in all, I’m impressed and will be back for a Cigarette pair.

source Everlane

Remi Rosmarin, Insider Reviews intern: Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny, Black, $68

When it comes to jeans, I’m pretty picky. I stick to the brands I know and love and am apprehensive about buying new ones, especially stretch denim. Stretchy jeans, jeggings, whatever you call them – I’ve never found a pair that is as flattering as it is comfortable. Plus, if I’m wearing jeans, I want to look like I’m wearing jeans, not glorified leggings. I tried Everlane’s Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny ($68) and it’s truly unlike any pair of stretch denim I’ve tried before. They are soft and stretchy, easy to slip on and button, but when you touch them, they have the same rugged feel of actual denim. A drawback of most jeggings is the pockets that are sewn shut so you can’t even use them, but all the pockets here are actually functional. This pair strikes the unique balance that I’ve yet to find in in other styles of jeans, especially at this price point – a flattering, true denim style with a comfortable, stretchy feel that you’ll actually want to wear all day long.

source Everlane

Ellen Hoffman, Insider Reviews executive editor: Authentic Stretch High Rise Cigarette Ankle, Black, $78

I’m a big fan of stretch denim that’s done right, but it’s often hit or miss, especially at the more accessible end of the spectrum. Stretch denim is often far too stretchy for my liking, easily bagging at the knees and loosening in the waist after a few wears. This is all to say that I pleasantly was surprised to find that Everlane’s Stretch High-Rise Cigarette Ankle Jean, which retails for just $78, was just right, holding me in in all the right places, but offering plenty of stretch for all-day comfort. The combination of the extra-high rise and slim-straight fit also flattered my petite, 5’3 frame. I think button flys are largely inconvenient, so I wish these jeans came with a zipper fly instead, but all in all, I think I’ve found a new go-to denim brand for affordable, not-too-stretchy stretch jeans.

source Everlane

Malarie Gokey, Insider Reviews guides editor: Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny, Black, $68