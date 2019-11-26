Everlane will donate $10 to Oceana for every order placed on Black Friday to support sustainability

source Everlane/Oceana

Over the past five years, Everlane’s Black Friday Fund has raised more than $800,000 to improve sustainability practices in its factories.

This year, Everlane’s Black Friday Fund is raising money for Oceana, an organization dedicated to restoring the world’s oceans in the wake of climate change.

For every order placed on Black Friday, Everlane will donate $10 to Oceana’s campaigns against single-use plastics.

Everlane is primarily known for producing timeless wardrobe staples. However, the fashion brand is arguably as committed to sustainability as it is to style.

Each year, Everlane’s Black Friday Fund contributes to improving sustainability efforts within the brand’s factories. For 2019, the fund plans to expand beyond its factories. To do so, Everlane is donating $10 of each Black Friday order to Oceana in support of eliminating single-use plastics worldwide.

Oceana is an organization that works toward the global protection and restoration of oceans. With its Black Friday Fund, Everlane will donate up to $300,000, which would support Oceana’s sustainability campaigns in three major voting markets. More specifically, these funds would be used to support policies focused on eliminating single-use plastics.

By the end of 2019, Everlane will likely have raised over $1 million through its Black Friday Fund. In the past, Everlane has used its funds for various projects – from building solar panels in China to implementing a wellness program for its Los Angeles factory workers. Other brands known for their focus on sustainability, such as REI and Patagonia, have taken a similar approach on Black Friday.

Shop Everlane’s women’s and men’s collections on Black Friday, and Everlane will donate $10 from each order to Oceana.