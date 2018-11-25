Everlane’s rare ‘Choose What You Pay’ sale is a different kind of Cyber Monday deal

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Everlane is one of a handful of companies not to participate in sitewide discounts to celebrate Black Friday.

Each year, the company donates part of its proceeds via a charitable Black Friday Fund. This year, they’re helping to remove 20,000 pounds of plastic off beaches with a $260,000 donation to Surfrider.

The company has also issued a rare ‘Shoes’ What You Pay sale edit that means you can pick up five Italian leather women’s shoe styles at a rare discount while supplies last – including the cult-favorite Day Heel (originally $150) for as little as $98.

Every year while retailers – both big and small – cut prices by up to 70% to kick off Black Friday and the beginning of the holiday shopping season, Everlane is one of a handful of companies to do things differently.

For the last few years, Everlane has donated a portion of its Black Friday proceeds to a cause that it (and presumably its shoppers) cares about. This year, the company is donating $260,000 to Surfrider to remove 20,000 pounds of plastic from our beaches. It’s a natural extension of the startup’s recent ReNew line of outerwear made from recycled plastics, and their pledge to eliminate virgin plastics from their supply chain by 2021.

During the holiday weekend, your order will equal $13 donated to Surfrider, or, more precisely, one order will equal one pound of plastic removed. Coming off the heels of the discovery of a whale with over 1,000 pieces of plastic in its stomach in late November, it’s a good time to get the canonical essentials or holiday gifts you were going to pick up next month anyway.

Everlane’s products are assumedly already at their lowest possible price thanks to the company’s transparent pricing business model, and steep annual sales don’t make sense when you’re technically on sale every day of the year.

However, shoppers can still find Black Friday/Cyber Monday-esque discounts on some of the company’s best-selling shoes in the just-launched ‘Shoes What You Pay’ sale.

caption Save on the ever-popular and rarely discounted Day Heel in Everlane’s ‘Shoes What You Pay’ sale. source Everlane

The 2018 ‘Shoes’ What You Pay sale is basically Everlane’s Cyber Monday match-up. It follows the ‘Choose What You Pay’ model where shoppers opt to pay one of three staggered prices (low, medium, high) for a product Everlane has an excess of according to their own ability.

The ‘Shoes’ What You Pay Sale consists of rare discounts on five of the company’s Italian leather shoes for women – including the Day Heel and Modern Loafer. Since the sale is meant to make room for new arrivals, it will only go on for as long as there is stock left.

If you’re looking for inspiration of which one to pick up, we’ve ranked Everlane’s five best-selling shoes based on comfort in the past.

One tip: When in doubt, pick up anything from the Day shoe family. We’re personally partial to the Day Heel or the unfortunately not included Day Glove, which we’ve ranked the #1 most comfortable flats you can buy online, and I wear multiple times a week.

Right now, Everlane shoppers can pick up best-selling Everlane shoes at a discount, while also giving $13 of their purchase as a donation to Surfrider’s plastic-free beaches initiative.

