Everlane’s rare ‘Choose What You Pay’ sale is a different kind of Cyber Monday deal

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Everlane Facebook
- Everlane is one of a handful of companies not to participate in sitewide discounts to celebrate Black Friday.
- Each year, the company donates part of its proceeds via a charitable Black Friday Fund. This year, they’re helping to remove 20,000 pounds of plastic off beaches with a $260,000 donation to Surfrider.
- The company has also issued a rare ‘Shoes’ What You Pay sale edit that means you can pick up five Italian leather women’s shoe styles at a rare discount while supplies last – including the cult-favorite Day Heel (originally $150) for as little as $98.
Every year while retailers – both big and small – cut prices by up to 70% to kick off Black Friday and the beginning of the holiday shopping season, Everlane is one of a handful of companies to do things differently.
For the last few years, Everlane has donated a portion of its Black Friday proceeds to a cause that it (and presumably its shoppers) cares about. This year, the company is donating $260,000 to Surfrider to remove 20,000 pounds of plastic from our beaches. It’s a natural extension of the startup’s recent ReNew line of outerwear made from recycled plastics, and their pledge to eliminate virgin plastics from their supply chain by 2021.
During the holiday weekend, your order will equal $13 donated to Surfrider, or, more precisely, one order will equal one pound of plastic removed. Coming off the heels of the discovery of a whale with over 1,000 pieces of plastic in its stomach in late November, it’s a good time to get the canonical essentials or holiday gifts you were going to pick up next month anyway.
Everlane’s products are assumedly already at their lowest possible price thanks to the company’s transparent pricing business model, and steep annual sales don’t make sense when you’re technically on sale every day of the year.
However, shoppers can still find Black Friday/Cyber Monday-esque discounts on some of the company’s best-selling shoes in the just-launched ‘Shoes What You Pay’ sale.
- source
- Everlane
The 2018 ‘Shoes’ What You Pay sale is basically Everlane’s Cyber Monday match-up. It follows the ‘Choose What You Pay’ model where shoppers opt to pay one of three staggered prices (low, medium, high) for a product Everlane has an excess of according to their own ability.
The ‘Shoes’ What You Pay Sale consists of rare discounts on five of the company’s Italian leather shoes for women – including the Day Heel and Modern Loafer. Since the sale is meant to make room for new arrivals, it will only go on for as long as there is stock left.
If you’re looking for inspiration of which one to pick up, we’ve ranked Everlane’s five best-selling shoes based on comfort in the past.
One tip: When in doubt, pick up anything from the Day shoe family. We’re personally partial to the Day Heel or the unfortunately not included Day Glove, which we’ve ranked the #1 most comfortable flats you can buy online, and I wear multiple times a week.
Right now, Everlane shoppers can pick up best-selling Everlane shoes at a discount, while also giving $13 of their purchase as a donation to Surfrider’s plastic-free beaches initiative.
Shop the Shoes What You Pay sale here
Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on the internet.
- source
- Shayanne Gal / Business Insider
The best deal roundups
- Cyber Monday 2018: Insider Picks is going to handpick the best overall product deals for readers all day long
- Cyber Monday 2018: Business Insider’s guide to the best tech deals so far
- 100+ of the best Cyber Monday 2018 store sales – the Business Insider guide
- 50 Cyber Monday deals from cool startups you should have on your radar this week
- 25 Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can get right now – including the new Echo Show and Fire TV Stick 4K
- 40+ Cyber Monday deals on men’s clothing, shoes, watches, and accessories
- 50+ of the best Cyber Monday sales on women’s clothing, shoes, bags, and jewelry
- 27 Target Cyber Monday deals you can get without dealing with the crowds or the cold
- Macy’s Cyber Monday sale has everything from cashmere sweaters to kitchen appliances- here are some of the best deals
- These are the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart that you can buy online – some are live right now
- 17 Cyber Monday mattress sales from popular companies like Casper, Leesa, and Helix
- The 20 best-selling products from last year’s Black Friday – including the ones that surprised us
The best individual deals
- Casper‘s Cyber Monday sale is live now – here’s how to save 10% on mattresses, sheets, and more
- Brooklinen‘s only sale of the year is going on through Cyber Monday – here’s how to save up to 20% on sheets and bedding
- 15 great deals you’ll find during L.L.Bean‘s Cyber Monday sale
- Mejuri, one of our favorite fine jewelry startups, is having a rare sale for Cyber Monday with up to 20% off
- Cult-favorite sock startup Bombas has launched a sitewide sale for 20% off everything, now through Cyber Monday
- Wildly popular mattress startup Leesa is offering up to $235 off a new mattress for Business Insider readers as a Cyber Monday deal
- Cult-favorite women’s work and gym bag startup Dagne Dover is offering 20% off for Cyber Monday
- Mott & Bow‘s incredibly comfortable jeans are up to 35% off right now through Cyber Monday
- Microsoft has Cyber Monday deals on the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Xbox One
To potentially save more on Cyber Monday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores.