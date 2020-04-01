We tested Everlane’s new $98 carbon-neutral sneaker — the classic design is unisex, comfortable, and sustainable

source Everlane

Everlane launched its second unisex sneaker, The Court ($98), as part of the Tread by Everlane sneaker line.

Just like the original Trainer Sneaker, The Court features 94.2% virgin-plastic-free sole; leather from a gold-certified tannery; and laces and linings made from recycled plastic water bottles.

While we were equally impressed with The Court Sneaker‘s comfort and quality in comparison to The Trainer, we ultimately liked The Court better for its more casual and versatile style.

In 2019, Everlane ventured into sneakers with the launch of a new brand called Tread by Everlane.

Its first-ever silhouette, The Trainer, was unsurprisingly well-received. Now, Everlane is following up its initial release with a new sneaker called The Court, which has a decidedly sleeker silhouette.

The Court is currently available for men (size 7-13) and for women (size 5-12) in seven colorways – white, black, white/mustard, white/forest, off-white/fog, dusty rose nubuck, and cloud grey nubuck.

Despite being named The Court, the new sneaker is far from a performance basketball or tennis shoe. Meant for casual, daily wear, the low-top silhouette has a timeless design that can be worn with almost anything. From jeans to dress pants, The Court offers versatility and minimalism – two attributes that make it a sure hit.

Everlane may have succeeded in making a good-looking shoe, but that wasn’t their main priority. With the mission to create the world’s lowest impact sneaker, Tread by Everlane shoes were designed to have zero impact on the environment.

The carbon-neutral Court design includes natural and recycled rubber outsoles that are 94.2% free of virgin plastic; laces, interior linings, and insoles made from recycled plastic water bottles (about 9.5 bottles per pair); and full-grain leather uppers sourced from Saigon TanTec, a gold-rated tannery that’s regarded as “the world’s cleanest tannery.” According to Everlane, TanTec uses 47% less electricity, 62% less water, emits 46% less CO₂ in comparison to traditional tanneries.

Everlane sent us the new silhouette to test out, so I asked my coworker who had also tested The Trainer Sneaker with me to share her review of The Court. Below, you can read more about what we thought, but the gist of it is that we found these to be just as comfortable as The Trainer, but with a much sleeker and more wearable style.

Review of The Court Sneaker in Black ($98):

I have so many sneakers (editor’s note: by “so many” he means literally over a hundred pairs), but even The Court Sneaker fills a void in my collection. The design is minimal, but you can tell they’re high quality just from looking at them, which makes it the perfect sneaker for creating looks that are subdued and classy. There’s absolutely no branding on the outside of the shoe, so its appeal is strictly based on the design rather than logos and brand names. Don’t get me wrong; I have love for branded shoes, but it’s refreshing to wear a pair that’s low-key.

I liked the design of Everlane’s first sneaker, The Trainer, but I’m a bigger fan of The Court because of its versatility. While The Trainer had sportier aesthetic, The Court has more of a classic lifestyle look that can be dressed up or down. The black leather pair I tried could easily be worn with jeans, shorts, or chinos for casual days, or even a suit for a modern business-casual look. I went with my true size and they fit perfectly.

At $98, they’re a great price. If you told me these sneakers were $150, I wouldn’t find that to be absurd considering the quality of the leather and the craftsmanship of the sneaker overall. – Amir Ismael, Insider Reviews reporter

Review of The Court Sneaker in White/Mustard ($98):

For the most part, this is a classic wear-anywhere sneaker. It’s a great companion for a pair of jeans in the fall and low and lean enough for shorts in the summertime. It also has an actually useful leather accent on the back heel that doubles as a pull-tab when you’re trying to wedge your foot in without undoing the laces. I didn’t expect much from these shoes, but, the Court Sneaker exceeded my expectations because they’re so comfortable. I’m actually excited to put them on.

I’ve had this pair for a little over a month, and I’ve worn them to work, on a long weekend trip with heavy walking, and have now packed them as my main shoe (along with running shoes) on a two-month trip back home. – Mara Leighton, Insider Reviews senior reporter

The bottom line

The Court Sneaker is classic, subtle, and high-quality. If performance sneakers don’t always fit into your wardrobe or you’re looking for a break from wearing sneakers with crazy colors covered in logos and branding, then The Court from Tread by Everlane is a great addition to your footwear rotation. They’re priced fairly at $98, they’re sustainably made, and easy to wear.