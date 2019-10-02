We wore Everlane’s $225 Day Boots regularly over the last year — here’s how they held up, and what you should know before buying a pair

source Everlane

Everlane’s Day Boot ($225) is a buttery soft, true to size, walkable closet staple that’s perfect for everyday wear in the fall.

The Day Boot comes in seven matte colors and one metallic.

Four women on the Insider Picks team tested the Day Boots by wearing them regularly over the course of a year. Below, you can find our initial thoughts and our one-year update so you have an idea of how they fare over time.

Finding the perfect fall boot can require a host of high-maintenance ingredients: a full moon, the blood of scarred ankles, and your tacit compliance to endure a never-ending phantom pressure of pinched toes for the entirety of the season. Add to that $50 for a bargain pair or a few hundred dollars for something designer, and you’re halfway there.

If your laundry list for a fall boot, however, looks something like a sleek, walkable leather ankle boot in great fall colors, you may be able to take a shortcut and buy the ultimate fall boot from cult-favorite brand Everlane.

Everlane’s Day Boot is a versatile ankle boot that retails for $225 and comes in seven matte colors – from lavender to ecru -and one metallic. The startup’s primary directive was to create a wear-anywhere boot that won’t destroy your feet. Or, in other words, the boot version of the company’s best-selling Day Glove flats.

The Day Boots are made of buttery soft 100% Italian leather, a 2-inch walkable heel, and a cushiony insole that won’t beat up your feet or your spirits while you walk. The Day Boot has a sleek center seam and covered side zipper, plus a back pull tab that’s mirrored in all its sister Day shoes, including the Day Glove, Day Heel, and Day High Heel. According to Everlane, they’re true to size, and, with time, the leather will mold to the shape of your foot for a custom fit.

As is customary given the company’s “radically transparent” business model, shoppers can also see a breakdown of pricing on the Day Boot landing page: the “true cost” of their item, what the industry would traditionally mark it up to (an estimated $460), and what Everlane has priced it at ($225).

Since Everlane shoes can vary widely in sizing and comfort – and boots are their own singular challenge for design teams – four women on the Insider Picks team tested the Day Boots, and later provided one-year updates to show how the boots have stood the test of time after 365 days of regular use. Below, you can find details on our individual experiences, tips on sizing, and how the shoes fared in terms of comfort and look in the long term.

Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter: The Day Boot, $225 in Burgundy

Since getting Everlane’s Day Boot in Burgundy I’ve worn them to the office, out on the weekends, to trek my typical hour-plus of walking along unforgiving sidewalks, and stood in them for a three-hour concert after wearing them at work all day. I won’t pretend that they’re the same as tennis shoes, but they’re incredibly comfortable for boots. The low heel is indeed walkable, and the cushioned insole does its job well. Best of all, though, has to be the truly “buttery-soft” Italian leather. Picking up Everlane shoes online can be a frustrating guessing game in terms of size, and I was worried after first putting them on that ordering my true size was a mistake. But, after a few wears, the leather molded to my feet and it quickly became possible to slip regular socks inside. Now, the fit is perfect. Another huge pro of the soft, relatively thin leather is that it’s supple enough to mold into not only a custom fit, but a glove-like look that makes a short upper (which I typically avoid) still flattering and elegant – something that’s also aided by the sleek center seam. They’re closer to thick leather socks than chunky ankle boots. One-year update: One year later, these boots are still my go-to pair for the fall. The leather is still supple and form-fitting and the color intact. In terms of visible signs of wear, I have noticed a lightening of the toe as my regular scuffs against the pavement have worn away some of the leather over the course of a year. It’s not noticeable unless you squint, but it isn’t ideal. All in all, I still love the look of a form-fitting leather bootie with as little bulk as possible, but a thicker sole would do the longevity of these boots some good. All in all, I still love to wear them, though no one would think they’re brand-new under close inspection.

Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter: The Day Boot, $225 in Brick

I couldn’t be more excited that it’s finally ankle boot season, and the versatile, stylish Day Boot is a great addition to my fall essentials collection. I got my normal size and it initially felt a little snug, so I was nervous about the fit, but walking around in the shoes was actually more comfortable than expected. Though I’m not sure I could spend 24 hours in them, I wouldn’t hesitate to pull them on to go to work or spend an afternoon walking around the city. The exterior of the boot is wonderfully soft, while the rich Brick color is brighter than typical fall colors and will provide a pop during more dreary days. One-year update: The Day Boot is my go-to boot when I want a bit of height but still also want to feel confident walking more than a few blocks. As I’ve worn it during this past year, I would agree with Malarie and Mara that the thin sole is a drawback, and the reason why I don’t wear the boot even more often. I still do love the boot overall because of the soft leather and versatile wearability.

Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor: The Day Boot, $225 in Burgundy

I’m a big fan of 2-3-inch heels, so I was excited to try the Everlane Day Boot. I typically wear a 7.5 in Everlane’s flats and the Day Heel, but I often size up for boots to accommodate socks, so I went with a size 8 in Burgundy, and I’m so glad I did. The Day Boot is initially snug, but it does form to your foot after a couple of wears, thanks to the perfectly soft, moldable leather. I love the Burgundy color, too. The cushioning is adequate for short jaunts, but if you’re a city slicker who’s fond of walking 8 to 10 miles on Saturdays like I am, your feet will feel it. That said, I view them as the perfect work boot because they’re sophisticated, understated, and professional-looking. I fully expect to wear them to work often this fall. One-year update: I wear the Day Boot quite often because it has the perfect heel height and is relatively comfortable for the amount of walking I do on any given work day. Having worn the Day Boot about once a week for the past year, I have noticed considerable wear around the toe of the boot and at the point where my heels rub together when I walk. The leather at the toe has been gradually worn away from scuffs against concrete and uneven sidewalks. This is a direct result of the Day Boot’s very thin sole, which was one of my initial complaints about it. The thin sole not only wears out more quickly and exposes the boot’s toe to significant wear and tear, it also provides limited cushioning for my feet as I walk around on concrete all day. A thicker sole like the one on Everlane’s Rain Boot would solve both problems and make me love these boots even more. All this said, I do genuinely love these boots – they’re just not durable enough to last beyond a year with regular wear.

All in all, these boots are a great iteration of the everyday boot. They’re sleek, supple, and have a low, walkable heel that won’t send you home in a cab before the rest of your body is ready to leave. But, after over a year of regular wear, these shoes will show their age in scuffs thanks to a thin sole. If you’re okay with getting one or two years of weekly use out of a pair, we recommend checking them out. Otherwise, you can find more of our favorite fall boots brands here.