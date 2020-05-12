Everlane is now making 3-packs of non-medical face masks for $28 — each purchase benefits Feeding America’s COVID-19 relief efforts

source Everlane

Everlane has joined the growing list of retailers making cloth face masks for the public.

The Face Mask Three-Pack ($28) contains three non-medical masks with a double-layer knit and cotton-Lycra ear loops.

You can purchase a mask pack in three different color schemes:

Three black masks

One heather gray, one charcoal gray, one navy

One navy, one navy stripe, and one ivory stripe

The company says it worked with its tee factory in downtown LA to make the Face Mask Three-Pack, and used fabrics it already had on hand. For every three-pack produced, Everlane will donate a mask to Feeding America to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.

Like nearly all mask purchases, you won’t be able to return or exchange these, and there’s also a limit of five purchases per person.

Before wearing, you’ll want to wash your face masks – and after every wear. You’ll also want to wash your hands before and after you put it on or take it off. For more on mask dos and don’ts, refer to the CDC’s recommendations. And it’s important to note that cloth face coverings don’t replace other CDC guidelines; it’s still essential to maintain six feet of social distancing.

