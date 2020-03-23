Everlane is offering discounts on bundles of its coziest loungewear this week only — here’s everything that’s included in the sale

- source
- Everlane
- From now until March 29, Everlane is offering bundled pricing on loungewear for both men and women as part of its Bundles of Comfort sale.
- Items include the Waffle Long Sleeve Tee (two for $50), Lightweight French Terry sweatshirts (two for $74), ReCashmere Crew (two for $150), and more.
- Everlane says it will be breaking its own no-sale rule and offering weekly promotions every Monday for an indeterminate amount of time.
- See more: Everlane is donating all of the profits from its 100% Human Collection to Feeding America to support coronavirus relief
Starting March 23, Everlane is offering discounts on many of its loungewear pieces when you buy two at a time. You can find the full list of deals below, which are available to shop online until Sunday, March 29.
Men
- Performance Chino, two for $100 (originally $72 each)
- ReCashmere Crew, two for $150 (originally $98 each)
- Waffle Knit Crew, two for $60 (originally $40 each)
- Waffle Knit Henley, two for $60 (originally $42 each)
- Lightweight French Terry Sweatshirt, two for $75 (originally $45 each)
- source
- Everlane
Women
- ReNew Sweatpant, two for $100 (originally $60 each)
- Waffle Long Sleeve Tee, two for $50 (originally $30 each)
- Lightweight French Terry Crew sweatshirt, two for $58 (originally $38 each)
- Lightweight French Terry Pleat sweatshirt, two for $58 (originally $38 each)
- Lightweight French Terry Puff-Sleeve Tee, two for $58 (originally $38 each)
- Waffle Henley, two for $58 (originally $38 each)
- ReNew Sweatshirt, two for $75 (originally $48 each)
- Perform Legging, two for $90 (originally $58 each)
- source
- Everlane
At Insider Reviews, we’ve tested many of the loungewear pieces and particularly recommend Everlane’s ReCashmere. We also like the ReNew collection and Perform Leggings, though the leggings may be too thin for some people’s preferences.
Breaking its own no-sale rule, Everlane will be offering weekly promotions on its basics for the foreseeable future. It will announce what’s discounted for the week every Monday.
Everlane is also donating 100% of the profits from its 100% Human Collection to Feeding America in an effort to support vulnerable communities impacted by the coronavirus. The company said it would be looking into new ways to connect with its community in the near future as well.