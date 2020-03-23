Everlane is offering discounts on bundles of its coziest loungewear this week only — here’s everything that’s included in the sale

caption Women’s ReNew Sweatpant, two for $100 (originally $60 each). source Everlane

Starting March 23, Everlane is offering discounts on many of its loungewear pieces when you buy two at a time. You can find the full list of deals below, which are available to shop online until Sunday, March 29.

Men

caption Lightweight French Terry Sweatshirt, two for $75 (originally $45 each). source Everlane

Women

caption Perform Legging, two for $90 (originally $58 each). source Everlane

At Insider Reviews, we’ve tested many of the loungewear pieces and particularly recommend Everlane’s ReCashmere. We also like the ReNew collection and Perform Leggings, though the leggings may be too thin for some people’s preferences.

Breaking its own no-sale rule, Everlane will be offering weekly promotions on its basics for the foreseeable future. It will announce what’s discounted for the week every Monday.

Everlane is also donating 100% of the profits from its 100% Human Collection to Feeding America in an effort to support vulnerable communities impacted by the coronavirus. The company said it would be looking into new ways to connect with its community in the near future as well.