The Modern Loafer is one of Everlane’s most popular shoes — we wore them to find out if they lived up to the hype

source Everlane/Facebook

Everlane’s Modern Loafers ($168) are structured classic staples made from premium leather that are versatile enough to be worn in and outside of the office.

Four women tested the loafers and found that the shoes look great, but the loafers either fit the wearer just right or were too big even though Everlane suggests sizing up a half-size.

You can read our thoughts below, or pick up a pair to try out yourself at Everlane. They’re available in soft leather with three color options and also black suede.

Everlane is the place to go if you’re looking for wardrobe basics at fair and transparent prices. Here at Insider Picks, we’re always excited to try Everlane products. Interestingly, we had never tried one of Everlane’s original and most classic shoes, The Modern Loafer, a structured loafer flat made with a 100% Italian leather upper, until now. These timeless loafers are versatile and can be worn with just about any outfit.

The Modern Loafer comes in three leather colors: black, camel, and bone leather and one black suede option. Everlane suggests sizing a half size up as the shoes apparently run narrow. The loafers have received mixed reviews on Everlane’s website – people tend to either love them or hate them. We tried the loafers out for ourselves, and although these structured shoes are truly a classic, we had mixed feelings when it came to the fit.

We tried Everlane’s Modern Loafer, and here are our thoughts:

source Everlane

I always find Everlane’s shoes to be hit or miss. I’m either obsessed, as I am with the Day Glove flats (you can read our review here), or I’m…sort of lukewarm, as I am with these loafers. It’s not that I don’t love the way they look, or even how they feel after a couple of weeks of wear. It’s that I’ve lost patience for shoes that require any significant break-in period, so I’d rather opt for Everlane’s Day Loafers, which have an elastic back and flexible leather (here’s our review of those too).

I opted for a size 8 (I’m usually a 7.5 in sneakers and a 7.5 to 8 in loafers) and I thought I was going to have to send these back at first. I took a chance wearing the size 8 pair for a while, and after a couple of days, they really started to loosen up. It took about two weeks to break in my pair, and I had to wear socks with them to prevent blisters. For reference, I have medium-width feet.

I won’t say they’re the best for walking, but they’re comfortable enough to wear for a day. Overall, I do really like these loafers now that they’re worn in, but if you really don’t like to deal with that process, I’d say skip these in favor of the Day Loafer. –Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

source Everlane

I’ve heard great things about Everlane’s shoes before and I’m a fan of its Glove Boot, so I was excited to try these loafers. But I gotta say, these were an unexpected let-down. I had such a hard time even fitting into these loafers that I almost gave up on them within five minutes of opening the box. I’m so glad I went with the brand’s suggestion of sizing up to a 9 because the shoes are cut so narrow that my usual 8.5 would have been way too small. The leather was initially really stiff and tight, so I had to put my feet through a painful breaking-in process. After a few days of wearing them around the office though, the toe box molded to my feet and was much more comfortable. If you hate the idea of needing to break shoes in, you might not like these Everlane loafers.

Depending on your shoe size, the pointy almond toe might make your feet look a little clown-ish. I was so self-conscious of how long my feet looked in the 9s and kept asking my coworkers their opinions. The general consensus was that it made my feet look “elegant,” which is the polite way of saying, “Oh yes, definitely.”

I might recommend these loafers to someone with smaller, more narrow feet, but even so, the stiff leather and break-in period might be dealbreakers for some. If you’re still interested in the loafers, though, I’d suggest going to an Everlane store or pop inside a Nordstrom to try on a pair first.

-Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

source Everlane

I love Everlane’s shoes. For the price, everything I have tried has been great quality and has been stylish too. The problem is, Everlane’s footwear can be inconsistent in terms of fit.

Out of the box, I was excited about this pair. I’m not a huge loafer girl, but the sturdy wood sole and polished cream leather looked undeniably classy. With a structured fit, I expected I would have to squeeze my foot into the shoe, but I was surprised that my feet slipped right in.

I usually wear a size 7 or 7.5, but based on Everlane’s suggestion to go up a half size I went for the 7.5. My feet were swimming in space, particularly at the heel, which continued to come up as I walked. These seem like beautiful, high-quality shoes, and I wish I had gone with my regular size so I could wear them comfortably. If you have narrower feet, I don’t think sizing up is necessary. -Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

source Everlane

I’ve been on a black suede spree this fall, so I opted for the black suede loafers even though suede can be a bit harder to care for and clean compared to the other leather options. I either wear a size 5.5 or 6 in shoes, so I figured the 6 would be perfect since Everlane’s website advises going up a half size bigger than your normal size because the shoes are supposed to run narrow.

I wouldn’t consider my feet to be narrow by any means, but the loafers were somehow a bit too big for me and therefore challenging to walk in for long periods. The back of my foot would always pop out, and to compensate for that, I found myself scrunching up my toes and sliding my heel back in the shoe at the same time so that my foot wouldn’t come out when I walked, which was not only awkward but a lot of work.

These shoes are definitely versatile, and I really wanted to love them, but the fit was just off for me. After reading the reviews on Everlane’s website, though, it’s very apparent some people really do like these shoes, so it may just be a matter of trial and error here. -Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow