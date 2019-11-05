You can shop Everlane’s basics at Nordstrom for a short time — and you’ll get free shipping

source Everlane Instagram

Back in 2017, Nordstrom partnered with Everlane to bring the startup’s sustainably made, luxe basics to its customers as part of its “Pop-In” series.

Based on positive feedback, the partnership has returned for a limited time only. Everlane fans can now buy many of their favorite styles at Nordstrom until November 17.

This year’s collection spotlights an array of wardrobe staples – from cotton-soft sweaters and insulated outerwear to refined leather goods and flats.

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Everlane’s clothing. Check out our list of recommendations below, which gives a full scope of the collection.

Pop-In at Nordstrom Everlane is available at the nine Nordstrom locations below and online at nordstrom.com/pop.

Nordstrom Local, West Village, New York

Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA

CF Pacific Centre, Vancouver, B.C.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto, ONT

Domain Northside, Austin, TX

Downtown Seattle, Seattle, WA

Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL

NorthPark Center, Dallas, TX

South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, CA

The Cashmere Sweater

Made from soft cashmere, the Everlane crewneck is warm and toasty: a perfect staple for the winter wardrobe. Unlike fast-fashion dupes that become fuzzy and worn-out, this crewneck won’t pill after continued wear.

The High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Whether you’re slender or curvy, these high-rise skinny jeans flatter all body types. Each pair is made of soft cotton and slightly strechy material, providing more comfort than classic denim.

The Day Market Tote

The Day Market Tote is a classic. It’s simple yet sleek, and perfectly sized for everyday belongings. Each bag is hand-crafted with authentic Italian leather at a family-owned factory in Tuscany.

The Wide Leg Crop Pant

For everyday wear, these wide-leg pants are a great alternative to denim. They’re slightly stretchy, yet still structured, and the crop hits in just the right place.

The Pima Micro Rib Turtleneck

This all-white turtleneck can stand alone or be layered with other sweaters, a lace-trim cami top for going out – the possibilities are endless. It’s made of a fitted, stretch material that accentuates curves but doesn’t feel too tight.

The ReNew Long Puffer Coat

The Polar Vortex is no match against Everlane’s Long Puffer Coat, which is water-resistant and lined with 100% recycled down from comforters and pillows. Each coat is made from 60 renewed plastic bottles.

The Modern Loafer

Made from full-grain Italian leather, this stacked-heel loafer is an ideal business-professional shoe that can do double duty with jeans and T-shirts on the weekend. We recommend ordering a half size up if you’re in between sizes. They’ll be tight at first, but will stretch out with a couple of wears.

The Modern Utility Jumpsuit

Depending on how you style it, this jumpsuit works well for casual days, or it can be dressed up with heels and fun accessories for a special event. It’s made of no-stretch cotton, which is breathable and comfy.

The Western Boot

If you’re looking for well-made, comfortable booties, then look no further. These suede ankle boots offer a stretchy back panel that makes them easy to slip on. Their curved toe and stitched construction offer a sophisticated look.

The ReCashmere Crew Sweater

Couple this crew-neck sweater with a casual button-down, or pair it with elevated garments and accessories. An Everlane favorite, it’s lightweight and soft, so you’ll stay warm without feeling encumbered by hefty material.

The Modern Flannel Shirt

A wardrobe must-have, the Everlane flannel marries contemporary style with cotton-soft design. Compared to traditional flannels, this piece is more sustainably made, produced in a Chinese shirting factory known for its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

The Uniform Terry Crew Sweatshirt

This crew sweatshirt is made of high-quality French terry fabric for long-lasting use. French terry is super comfy, slightly stretchy, and great for layering, making this garment a winter essential.

The Trainer Sneaker

Everlane partnered with NativeEnergy, a leading carbon offset provider, to create this leather sneaker that reduces carbon pollution. Each pair is made from recycled plastic water bottles and natural rubber.

The ReNew Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt

This midweight fleece isn’t too bulky, but still protects against cold temperatures. Thanks to its high-quality, lightweight design, it can be worn throughout the fall and winter seasons (and even during a springtime cold spell).

The Travel Pants

Made of poplin-cotton material, these pants lend comfort no matter how hectic the daily routine becomes. Since they’re flexible and airy, you won’t ever feel restricted.

The Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Henley

Whether you’re relaxing by the fireplace or snuggled up under piles of blankets, this long-sleeved henley is cozy for lazy days and nights. For women, it makes for an ideal over-sized top to pair with sweatpants (and a glass of white wine).

The Washable Silk Wrap Top

Perfect for a night out, this sleek wrap top pairs nicely with gorgeous flats or a stylish loafer. Don’t forget to add a jacket to the ensemble – there’s nothing worse than feeling uncomfortably cold throughout the night.

The Mini Form Leather Crossbody Bag

Seasoned travelers know that bulky bags aren’t worth the hassle when venturing from place to place. That’s why this crossbody is ideal: It’s compact, but still big enough for essentials like your wallet, phone, and daily essentials.

The Waterproof Rain Boot

With these water-proof, rubber rain boots, your feet and socks will remain completely dry against even the most torrential downpour. They can even be worn on sunny days as a chunky Chelsea boot.

The Side Zip Work Pants

These stretchy work pants add comfort while providing a polished and slimming look. Pair them with a silky blouse, and you’ll have a luxe, yet comfy business-professional outfit in a matter of minutes.

The Soft Cotton Crew Sweater

For those unsure of what to wear during in-between weather, this soft sweater is a great option. It’s breathable and lightweight thanks to a thin knit, but still acts as a toasty layer under jackets.

The Day Glove Flat

The Day Glove Flat is an Insider Picks team favorite – and with good reason. These soft-leather flats are highly versatile, working well for everyday or professional wear. We love the flat’s cushioned footbed, which helps eliminate the break-in period.

The Uniform Athletic Fit Performance Jeans

Everlane’s jeans don’t feel like traditional denim. These jeans are pliable and move with your body. Plus, this pair comes in three colors, so there’s something for everyone.

The Uniform Bomber Jacket

A unique spin on the classic MA-1 flight jacket, this bomber is a modern and sleek alternative. Made from a partly-recycled material, it won’t fade in quality over time and you won’t have to purchase a replacement next year.

The Japanese Slim Fit Oxford Shirt

Impress your date in this sophisticated button-down shirt – or style it casually with jeans. Either way, this option works well for the day-to-day, or for those looking to make a statement.

The Cotton Crew T-Shirt

Swap your worn-out Hanes tee for this cotton crewneck, which will remain intact after continued wear and wash. Since it won’t thin out, it makes for the perfect wardrobe staple that can be layered underneath a button-down, lightweight jacket, or coat.