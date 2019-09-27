We tried Everlane’s recycled cashmere sweaters — they’re more sustainably produced and just as comfortable as the originals

source Everlane

Everlane has always centered itself around ethical business practices, transparency with consumers, and sustainability. Its new ReCashmere collection is the latest example of that.

Each piece in the Everlane ReCashmere Collection is made with 60% recycled cashmere and 40% extra-fine merino wool sourced from ethical ranchers.

Not only are ReCashmere sweaters more sustainably made, but they’re also more affordable than Everlane’s traditional cashmere counterparts – and just as soft, too.

Between its ethical and transparent approach to manufacturing and it’s simplistic design aesthetics, Everlane has become a beloved brand for quality wardrobe essentials.

While the Insider Picks team had great experiences with handfuls of Everlane products including popular styles like the Day Glove flats, the recycled plastic ReNew Collection, and Tread sneakers, its Cashmere sweaters are a true team favorite.

Now, the brand is leaning further into its mission of sustainability with a collection of recycled cashmere sweaters for men and women. The ReCashmere collection includes classic sweater styles like crewnecks, V-necks, mocknecks, and cardigans.

How ReCashmere sweaters are made

By partnering with an environmentally-conscious mill in Prato, Italy, Everlane ReCashmere is made by collecting well-worn cashmere through recycling programs. The recycled materials are then sorted by color, combed, and spun with responsible extra-fine merino wool from non-mulesed sheep.

The end result is a 60/40-blend of recycled cashmere and merino wool, which is naturally sustainable. It’s just as soft as Everlane’s 100% Grade-A cashmere, but with half the carbon footprint.

Why you should consider them

While sustainability and a reduced carbon footprint might be the biggest takeaways for environmentally conscious shoppers, the price should be appealing to everyone. In comparison to Everlane’s Heavyweight Cashmere starting at $140 and Grade-A Cashmere starting at $130, every piece in the ReCashmere collection is under $100 – with the exception of the women’s Varsity Cardigan, which, at $120, is still cheaper than traditional cashmere cardigans.

In my experience testing products made with recycled or upcycled materials – including sneakers, jeans, jackets, fleeces, and T-shirts – they’ve always been marginally more expensive than standard pieces. Everlane somehow managed to make the quintessential fall and winter wardrobe staple better for the environment and your wallet.

We decided to put them to the test to see if they’re really worth buying over 100% cashmere pieces. You can read our thoughts below, but the short answer is that yes, they’re just as great.

Everlane ReCashmere Crew

My first experience with Everlane’s cashmere came in the form of the Heavyweight Cashmere Hoodie and I loved it. As the brand’s most premium version of cashmere, I wasn’t surprised that it turned out to be so good, but the ReCashmere collection was truly impressive being that it’s recycled and more affordable.

Since Everlane claimed that the ReCashmere is just as soft as it traditional pieces, I compared my pieces side-by-side, and it was absolutely true. The Heavyweight Cashmere was obviously heavier, but it feels identical to touch in terms of softness.

Typically, I wait until it’s cold enough to wear a long-sleeve layer under any of my cashmere or wool sweaters, but I decided to wear the ReCashmere Crew with only a tank top underneath. It was very slightly itchy as is any cashmere, but it was completely bearable to wear all day. For context, I’ve tried this in the past with other cashmere/wool pieces and ended up taking them off or putting a long-sleeve shirt underneath before leaving home.

Our director of content strategy, Ellen Hoffman, picked out this heathered lemon lime color because she thought it was missing from my wardrobe, and she was right. It’s a unique shade that’s perfect for guys who already have typical sweater colors like black, blue, grey, and tan. – Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Everlane ReCashmere Vintage Crew in Heathered Aqua

I love Everlane’s cashmere sweaters so much that I have four of them. Now I have a fifth one, and it’s the new recycled cashmere and merino wool crew-neck sweater from the ReCashmere collection. Even though it’s a mix of fibers, it’s just as soft as the 100% cashmere sweaters I have from Everlane. It fits well and isn’t too long for my short torso. I really like the thick ribbing around the collar, the cuffs, and the bottom of the sweater because it adds texture and visual interest to the piece.

The heathered aqua color is really beautiful in person and goes perfectly with my blue eyes (if I do say so myself). – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

Everlane ReCashmere Button Mockneck

I’m been reviewing Everlane’s cashmere for the last four years, and every year it gets a little bit better; 2019 is no different. The new ReCashmere collection of sweaters is just as soft and cozy and last year’s, and it comes in a bunch of great silhouettes, but now it’s also more sustainable since it’s made with recycled yarn. I’d never know by looking or touching alone that the materials the Button Mockneck is made of have been recycled.

If the ReCashmere collections holds up as well as Everlane’s previous cashmere sweaters I’ve worn, you can expect minimal pilling throughout the cold-weather season (I use this sweater stone to safely remove pills) and never any itching. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of content strategy