Everlane’s ReKnit Mules are a summer staple — they’re breathable, walkable, and made from recycled materials

source Everlane

Among the most exciting items on a summer shopping list – denim shorts, swimsuits, sunglasses, etc. – is the footwear you can finally wear. And Everlane, our go-to basics brand, is one of our first habitual stops. The brand makes some of our favorite flats of all time, and prices are relatively low for the quality.

This year, Everlane has debuted the cute and ultra-wearable ReKnit Glove Mules ($98), which feature a low 2-inch, leather-wrapped block heel and a breathable, stretchy knit upper. Right now, you’ll find them in black, white, coral, lilac, and toffee – and in sizes 5-11, including half sizes.

caption From left to right: lilac, coral, white, toffee, and black. source Everlane

Everlane claims these shoes benefit from a “new and improved” sizing system that means you should be able to safely order your typical size – which is a departure from the guesswork of the past. (Many Reviews team members have started ordering a half-size up automatically in Everlane shoes.) Below, we list our standard shoe size, which size we wore, and how it fit for easy reference.

Over the last few years, Everlane has been doubling down on its sustainability efforts, issuing carbon-neutral unisex sneakers and denim from an LEED-certified factory that recycled 98% of its water to the point where you could reportedly drink a glass. And like its other ReKnit or ReNew items, the Mules are also made from recycled materials.

Three members if the Insider Reviews team tested the Everlane ReKnit Mules, and you can find our full thoughts below. But, the gist is this: these shoes are comfortable, cute, and worth the splurge if it’s a comfortable expense. The sizing is much better, but it still not be perfect for everybody yet. In general, we recommend ordering your true size for a perfectly snug fit or going up a half size if you prefer a little extra room at the heel.

We tested the Everlane ReKnit Glove Mules ($98) – here are our first impressions:

source Everlane

Size worn: 9, regular size

These mules have made a great first impression. The lilac hue is perfect for spring and summer (true in-person to the photos online), and while my typical size 9 seemed a tad snug in the beginning, a few wears have convinced me they’re just right. But, if you’re in between sizes, or it bothers you to have your heel right up against the end, I’d suggest sizing a half-size up.

Altogether, they’re comfortable enough to be worth the price tag for their versatility and wearability. The heel is low and walkable and the cushioning feels adequate for hours of wear. The knit is breathable, but it also feels substantial – particularly the vertical knit that makes up its largest section – so my initial concerns of it stretching out so far seem unwarranted.

The only potential con is that the knit is necessarily snug, and it’s possible with sweat and lots of walking that it may chafe against your toes. But, that’s about it so far – and a hazard of the style. – Mara Leighton, senior reporter

source Everlane

Size worn: 7, regular size

A chunky, heeled mule is a great summer shoe. It’s a little more dressed up than a flat version, still easy to walk in, and, living in New York City, I appreciate that my feet are a little further from the ground – if you’ve ever worn flip flops on the subway and immediately regretted it, you know what I mean. These shoes seem to be great quality for the $98 price tag. The heel is sturdy, so these are pretty easy to walk in, though I did find the interior of the shoe to be a bit slippery. The knit material is really cute and it almost molds right to your feet for a really secure, fitted feel. I wonder if the knit will stretch out over time, but I haven’t had these for long enough to experience that yet.

Due to current circumstances, I haven’t really paired these shoes with super exciting outfits. The shoes have a ’90s vintage vibe that I’m digging and I think they’d go perfectly with ripped jeans and a white T-shirt, a silk midi skirt, or a flared denim jumpsuit. – Remi Rosmarin, reporter

source Everlane

Size worn: 6.5, regular size

This is my first pair of Everlane shoes with the brand’s ReKnit material, and I love it! It’s even more comfortable than I imagined. I really like that these mules have a cushioned foot bed and a low, sturdy block heel that’s easy to wear all day. The squared toe is also a nice touch.

Now that it’s warming up, I’m excited to try wearing these with dresses and skirts. The only negative I have to report is that my pair seemed to run a bit small; I ordered my typical size 6.5 and would have preferred a half size bigger, but I’m hopeful that with a few more wears they’ll stretch to a better fit. -Ashley Phillips, style and beauty editor