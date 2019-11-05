Everlane’s recycled Snap-Front Liner is the rare and perfect iteration of a mid-weight jacket

caption The Everlane Snap-Front Liner in the color Ochre. source Everlane

Everlane’s $98 ReNew Snap-Front Liner is one of the most versatile clothing items I own.

It’s a puffer jacket that is lightweight and warm enough for both an “Is it fall yet?” day and for layering in the dead of winter. And it packs down to almost nothing.

The Snap-Front is also made from 100% recycled polyester. Everlane’s ReNew collection is comprised of outerwear made from recycled materials, one phase of the company’s efforts to eliminate virgin plastics from its supply chain by 2021.

Historically, I haven’t been a big fan of light jackets, but Everlane’s Snap-Front Liner is the exception to the rule.

For $98, it’s one of the most versatile clothing items I own. It’s lightweight enough to feel just right on crisp days before the leaves have changed and thin enough to be packed under nice peacoats or puffer coats for added warmth during the worst of winter.

In terms of design, it’s got a classic go-anywhere crew neckline, snap buttons that stay put but are easy to swipe open in a hurry, and deep front pockets that are most often holding my wallet, keys, lip balm, headphones, and the occasional book when I step out of the house to run a day of errands. It helps me travel light; I use the pockets like a purse.

caption I wear this liner multiple times per week, and expect to wear it in winter too. source Mara Leighton/Business Insider

And thanks to how thin and compressible the Snap-Front Liner is, it’s a dream for travel.

Currently, the Snap-Front Liner comes in five colors ranging from a light sage to black, and in sizes XXS to XL. I went with my standard size small and am glad I did.

It’s not cheap at $98, but I wear it multiple times per week. It’s the first thing I grab for a weekend brunch, grocery shopping, and groggy weekday mornings. It’s just easy.

If it gets sweaty or grimy as outerwear is wont to do, you can throw it into your washing machine, machine wash cold, and tumble dry low.

The only cons I would mention are that it won’t be any help in warming your neck, and while it fits close to the armpit in the arm (essential for layering) it’s still going to be more bulk than a wool base layer. If you’re looking for sleek layering, you’ll be better suited by starting your search there. But if you want a jacket that serves as standalone outerwear as well as a layer when duty calls, then this is a great option.

caption The ReNew Snap-Front Liner is made of 100% recycled polyester. source Mara Leighton/Business Insider

As part of Everlane’s ReNew collection, it’s also made of 100% recycled polyester as part of the company’s efforts to eliminate all virgin plastics from its supply chain by 2021. To learn more about the factory where the Snap-Front Liner is produced, check out Everlane’s report.

The bottom line

Despite the fact that it falls into the netherworld between T-shirts, sweatshirts, and the legitimate puffer, it’s one of the most objectively useful things I own. I wear it in place of a sweatshirt in New York’s autumn and will wear it underneath oversized leather jackets and puffers in Minnesota’s soul-crushing cold over the holidays.

All in all, the ReNew Snap-Front Liner has been enough to convert me to transitional clothing. If you’re looking for a light jacket, puffer, or liner that can go from the end of spring to fall to winter without breaking a sweat, it’s worth looking into.