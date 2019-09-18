5 women tried Everlane’s ReNew underwear and bra collection — here’s how the sustainable styles actually feel to wear

source Everlane

Everlane recently released ReNew Underwear, which includes minimalist, seamless styles made from 100% regenerated nylon.

The line includes a $25 Bra, $15 Hipsters, and a $15 thong in three neutral colors. You can also buy 3 pairs of underwear for $33 ($11 each).

Below, five women review the line, but here’s a tiny summary: The ReNew underwear is comfortable, flattering, and stays put throughout the day. We like it more than the Supima cotton collection. The bra is a good fit for some, but probably a miss for shoppers who wear above a C cup.

Everlane, the internet’s unofficial kingpin of minimalism, recently expanded its popular and sustainable ReNew line with new no-frills, seamless underwear.

The ReNew styles include three options: the Barely There Bra ($25), Barely There Thong ($15), and Barely There Hipster ($15), and come in three neutral colors: black, light tan, and dark tan. Prices are higher than what you’ll pay for generic options (though some startups fetch higher), but less so if you’re buying in bulk; if you pick up three pairs at once, you’ll pay $33 total ($11 per pair).

Everlane’s ReNew underwear was designed with minimal construction in mind, so each piece can lay flat against the skin and fly under the radar even under tight jeans. The material has subtle compression and bonding to ensure each style moves with you without rolling or slipping, and you should – ideally – be able to forget you have these on.

Like the rest of Everlane’s ReNew collection, the Barely There underwear is made from an eco-friendly material. In this instance, that’s Econyl, a 100% regenerated nylon that’s typically made using a combination of nylon from fishing nets, fabric scraps, and industrial nylon waste. If you’ve been paying attention to brands like Prada and Burberry, you’ll also recognize it as the centerpiece of the brands’ new sustainable capsule collections, respectively. For Everlane, it’s the latest step towards more ambitious long-term sustainability goals.

We tested the Barely There styles, and while there are some pros and cons to consider, the collection is sleek, breathable, and forgettable underneath your clothes, for the most part. It’s also a welcome step towards more recycled materials used in retail.

Five women on the Insider Picks team tested the new ReNew Barely There underwear to see how it stacks up. Keep reading to see what we recommend and what we don’t:

ReNew Barely There Hipster

Everlane debuted its first-ever underwear collection in March 2018, and I immediately gravitated to the High-Rise Hipster, which has a surprisingly flattering fit for a full-coverage silhouette and is made of super-soft and thin Supima cotton with just the right amount of stretch (thanks to a bit of elastane). Now, the High-Rise Hipster is even better. Dubbed the ReNew Barely There Hipster, it has the same high rise and a little bit of compression (according to Everlane’s product description), and it’s somehow even thinner and less noticeable under clothes thanks to a fabric blend of recycled nylon and elastane.

I love the silky feel of the ReNew Hipster and definitely prefer it to the Supima cotton version. I’m typically a 27 in jeans, which is between a small and a medium on Everlane’s size chart, but the small fits me just right. – Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy

I tried both the Barely There Hipster and Thong, both of which had a high-rise fit that I loved. I agree with Ellen that the ReNew Hipster outdoes Everlane’s old Supima cotton version that was once my favorite full-coverage pair.

The material reminds me of my favorite Air Mesh pairs from Tommy John – both are ultra lightweight and breathable, but the Everlane pairs are much cheaper ($15 compared to $26 each). They don’t slip or slide around, which is usually my issue with this kind of silky underwear. – Sally Kaplan, editor

ReNew Barely There Thong

I was surprised by the Barely There Thong’s high waist, but it ended up being my favorite aspect. It maintains the versatility of a thong’s zero-panty-line effect while also delivering a relatively unique – and really flattering – high-waist silhouette. Plus, since the material is slightly compressive, it feels more secure. Aside from being seamless, they’re also bonded, so they stay put throughout the day.

Overall, I loved the functionality of this pair, as well as the look and functionality of a high-waist cut. The price isn’t ideal, but I feel fine paying $33 for three ($11 per pair).

Like Ellen, I think these Barely There styles dethrone the Supima cotton thongs in comfort and style. They’ve joined my regular rotation with my other all-star everyday favorite, Tommy John. – Mara Leighton, reporter

I really liked that Everlane chose to give its thong a high rise fit. The best parts about thongs are their light weight and elimination of panty lines, but sometimes I do want that extra support in front for my stomach, so this style provides the perfect balance. The fabric is smooth and soft, and the waistband is stretchy without digging into my skin.– Connie Chen, reporter

ReNew Barely There Bra

I wanted to love this bra, but it wasn’t a hit for me. I’m a 32 DD, and bralettes without adjustable bands are a total gamble; if the cups are big enough, the band is too loose. In terms of material, the bra is as comfortable and breathable as the rest of the line – and I love the idea of a wide, supportive band in the back. But, I got the large in this to fit my sister size of 34D, and the fit was off for my shape and size; the band was a bit too loose, and the cups ended up pulling too far to the sides to accommodate my breasts. – Mara Leighton, reporter

After putting on the Barely There underwear, I knew the Barely There bralette was going to be a garment I would sing praises to. I really liked the thick band that sat on my ribs and around my back. It didn’t roll when I sat down or make me feel constricted like many other underwire bras do.

I’m a C cup, so I personally feel like I sit right on the cusp of being able to wear a bralette but also needing a supportive bra. I felt that the material was stretchy without lacking support, and the thick band below my breasts attributed to holding somewhat of a shape even though there is no padding in this bralette. On top of that, the recycled material is super soft and silky. After wearing it around, I already plan to take this bralette as my travel bra when I head to Iceland next week!– Francesca Rea, content producer

I’ll spare you an in-depth review here and just say: This bra is not meant for large cup sizes. I’m a 36 DD and my boobs literally fell out of the bra from more than once, so it’s a no from me. It had little to do with the band size and everything to do with the fact that the cups are cut small and truly just don’t have enough material to secure larger cups. – Sally Kaplan, editor