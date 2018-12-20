19 styles from Everlane that we wear in our everyday lives — for both men and women

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Cult-favorite basics brand Everlane has steadily been taking over as our number one shopping destination for all things sleek, pragmatic, and minimal.

The brand excels at creating timeless styles with a touch of modern flair, and always keeps practicality top of mind when putting out new designs. There’s a reason we write about them so much, and it has everything to do with the fact that their clothing, shoes, backpacks, and travel essentials are truly some of the best out there.

Another major incentive is the value. As a direct-to-consumer company, Everlane is able to produce everything in ethical factories with benefits and living wages for workers, all while keeping their costs down and passing on savings to the rest of us.

So whether you’re already a die-hard fan who wants to know what other loyal shoppers are buying or you’re relatively new to the brand and want a few recommendations, we’ve put together a list of Everlane picks that our team loves and wears in their daily lives.

Check out all the men’s and women’s Everlane pieces we swear by below:

The Modern Loafer Mule (women’s)

I have two pairs of these mules – one in white and one in black (though they come in tons of colors, including new suede options). They serve the same purpose and have a similar aesthetic as their traditional loafers, but with no blistering on the heel – which is a major consideration for someone who walks as much as I do. These took a little bit of time to break in before they felt truly comfortable and walkable, but at this point they are probably my most-worn shoes. I pair them with everything from denim and a T-shirt to silky slip dresses to plaid pants and oversized button-downs. They’re super versatile, sleek, and cute! – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

The Cashmere Crew (women’s)

I tried to avoid buying this sweater even though I knew I’d love it because I don’t typically spend $100 on anything, but the price is just too good. I’m glad I took the plunge because I love it. I wish I had it in every color, but the classic black one I chose is definitely the most versatile color choice. It’s soft, luxurious, and warm for cold winter days. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

Everlane’s $100 Cashmere Crew, without much conscious involvement, became my cold weather uniform last year – a reliable choice for everything from weekend apple picking outings to groggy Monday mornings. It’s unobtrusive, chameleon-level versatile, and both looks and feels good effortlessly. I’ve had more fun buying statement pieces, but rarely have I ever gotten so much wear per dollar. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

The Day Market Tote (women’s)

Last summer, I got my hands on the cognac tote popularized by bride-of-the-moment Meghan Markle and it has rarely left my side since. You can tell, too. While it was stiffer when I first got it, the leather has weathered beautifully into a soft material that has obviously received a lot of love through multiple uses. The handle length is just right and the bag is surprisingly sturdy. In addition to essentials like my wallet, sunglasses, and a light cardigan, I lug around a large 40-oz. water bottle in it and it doesn’t break a sweat.

The simple, elegant design makes it a versatile and polished choice, whether you’re going to work or heading out for drinks. I’m personally a big fan of the rosy, warm color options, like Blush and Light Taupe. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

The Kick Crop Jean (women’s)

I got these Kick Crop Jeans in black and I wear them a lot because they fit perfectly, look effortlessly cool, and can easily shift between work days and weekends. Also, since I’m only 5’2″, they fit more like normal jeans than crops, which I love because it’s one pair of jeans I don’t have to pay $25 extra to hem. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

The Slim Fit Jean (men’s)

Their men’s jeans are an incredible quality for the price. They’re comfortable and hold their shape well with just a touch of stretch – not enough to be totally stretched out by midday, but enough to move comfortably with you. – David Slotnick, Insider Picks senior reporter

The Pima Micro Rib Long-Sleeve Crew (women’s)

Everlane’s transparent pricing and universally attentive design process is at a disproportionate value in the company’s basics, which I typically find are either way overpriced or of very low quality at most other popular shops.

I love their plain white T-shirts for their comfort, fit, and price, and swear by this Pima Micro Rib Long-Sleeve Crew. It’s very flattering, comfortable, and way less expensive than I’d pay for the same thing elsewhere, meaning I don’t feel guilty buying white even knowing I’ll inevitably need to replace it. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

The Day Heel (women’s)

I don’t know if a day goes by in our office without at least one member of our team showing up in a pair of Everlane’s Day Heels. It’s no wonder, because they’re incredibly comfortable. The bit of elastic in the heel and by the tab makes them easy to put on and also helps to prevent stiff leather blisters. I love wearing this red leather pair dressed down with denim and a T-shirt – it gives a basic outfit a fun pop of color and a modern touch. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

I currently own two pairs of Everlane’s Day Heels (in Natural Suede and Blue Suede). Because the heels are so comfortable and don’t require a painful break-in period, they’re easy to wear all day long at work, and I find ways to style them with pretty much everything in my closet. Dress them up with blazers, or dress them down with jeans – these are shoes you want in your arsenal, too. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

The Day Glove (women’s)

The women on the Insider Picks team have reviewed the Day Glove before, but it’s worth mentioning over and over again. The elongated upper prevents you from feeling like you’re going to slip out of your shoes (or noticing that you’re wearing them), and the supple Italian leather means they move as an extension of your own foot – like a glove. Smart design hacks like two tiny perforations on the side for ventilation make these markedly better than other flats I own. Since getting my pair in white, I’ve worn them to work and on the weekends more than any other pair I have.

Given their versatility and comfort, I have plans to invest in a couple more pairs, which is saying something for $100+ flats. All in all, the Day Gloves are the most comfortable flats I’ve owned, though those that need great arch-support should beware. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Editor’s note: We highly recommend going up a half size.

The Modern Commuter Backpack (unisex)

I can’t say enough about how useful this backpack is. It’s great for commuting and for day trips when traveling. It’s well made, durable, practical, and a great price. – Breton Fischetti, VP, Insider Picks

The Nylon Commuter Backpack (unisex)

I’ve tested a lot of backpacks for Insider Picks, and I keep coming back to Everlane’s $68 Commuter pack for everyday tasks. It’s unobtrusive, minimalist, and water-resistant which means it can go pretty much anywhere. I use it frequently for traveling thanks to its side-entry front pocket (perfect for grabbing your passport without taking it off), its waterproof TPE backing, and the fact that it’s lightweight but still stiff enough to stand upright on its own. Its got a laptop sleeve inside, but no excess bells and whistles. You can find our team review here. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

The Drape Trench Coat (women’s)

If you’re looking for a classic, well-made trench with Burberry vibes, but for about one-sixth the cost, look no further. This trench comes in khaki, true black, and navy and incorporates weather-ready details, like a storm flap and water-resistant finish. I break mine out every spring and fall when I when a lighter weight jacket, and it never ceases to garner compliments from coworkers and “Where’d you get thats?” from fellow riders on the subway. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

The High-Rise Hipster (women’s)

Everlane’s women’s underwear collection is affordable (the underwear styles are all $12, or you can buy three pairs for $27) and so comfortable you forget you’re even wearing underwear. All of the underwear styles also look and feel just as timeless and high quality of the rest of Everlane’s clothes.

The High-Rise Hipster is hands down my favorite pair of underwear I own – I love it so much that I prioritize doing a load of laundry whenever I run out of clean pairs. It hugs my body in all the right places, creating a surprisingly flattering fit for a full-coverage silhouette, and the fabric is super soft and thin with just the right amount of stretch. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

The Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee (women’s)

The very first article I ever wrote at Insider Picks was about this $16 T-shirt. I am a firm believer that a good white tee can go a long way, and the slightly cropped, relaxed fit of this one makes it my absolute favorite. I have four of them (three are bright white, one is ivory – but they come in a ton of colors) and I wear it with pretty much everything. It looks great tucked in, as the photo above shows, but the length is also just short enough to keep it looking modern even if worn with leggings. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

The Cashmere Waffle Square Turtleneck (women’s)

I ordered several sizes smaller than usual since it’s an oversized sweater, and I didn’t want it to be super oversized on my petite frame. I was glad it fit the way I’d hoped. The simple square cut looks effortlessly chic, and the shorter turtleneck doesn’t irritate my skin or choke me.

Anyone who’s worn cheap, scratchy wool or annoying synthetics knows the joy of cashmere and its perfect softness. The cashmere is super soft and lush and the waffle knit gives it a lovely texture that you just want to touch all day. It is, in short, the perfect sweater, and I wish I had it in every color. –Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

The ReNew Lightweight Hooded Puffer (men’s)

For the past 10 years, my go-to winter coat has been a bulky (but warm) peacoat. I was recently able to try Everlane’s ReNew puffer, and it’s the winter essential I didn’t realize I needed. The first thing I noticed when I put the jacket on was its light weight. How could something that’s supposed to keep me warm in the cold feel this light? I didn’t have to wonder long – I wore the jacket outside and immediately appreciated its insulation.

For the past two weeks the coat kept wind, rain, and general cold weather from making me chilly. In fact, I actually felt warmer than I did with my peacoat on. The jacket’s extra features, like being reversible and made from recycled bottles, are just icing on the cake. – Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

The ReNew Oversized Parka (women’s)

This slightly puffy parka is super warm and cozy, with all the right features to protect you on one of those days when it seems like the wind can penetrate right into your bones. It has deep pockets (with both top and side openings) to stuff your hands into, a drawstring hood, and both a zipper and buttons to block out the elements.

The fact that the water-resistant shell and insulation are both made from recycled materials makes this parka all the more impressive. If you can buy clothing that’s better for the environment without sacrificing performance, why wouldn’t you go for it? Given the choice between Everlane’s parka and another one of comparable price, I would surely go for Everlane. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

The Work Pant (women’s)

I like these pants more and more each time I wear them. Made of a four-way stretch cotton, the attractive slim fit style manages to balance comfort and structure to a tee. The seam running down the back of the pants provides the polish and poise needed in an office, but because the pants also come in eye-catching colors like Dark Green and Surplus, you can still inject a little more color and personality into your outfit if you want.

While I do also love the MM.La Fleur Foster Pant, which is similarly stylish, versatile, and comfortable, these Everlane work pants clock in at a quarter of the price – a pretty amazing value. I could stock up on a few pairs of these in different colors and be set in the work pant department. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

The Day Boot (women’s)

I couldn’t be more excited for the addition of the versatile, stylish Day Boot to my shoe rotation once fall rolled around. I got my normal size and it initially felt a little snug, so I was nervous about the fit, but walking around in the shoes was actually more comfortable than expected. Though I’m not sure I could spend 24 hours in them, I wouldn’t hesitate to pull them on to go to work or spend an afternoon walking around the city. The exterior of the boot is wonderfully soft, while the rich Brick color is brighter than typical fall colors and will provide a pop during more dreary days. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

I love how heeled booties have the ability to instantly make any outfit look more sophisticated. Still, I can’t bear the thought of hobbling through my long commute with blisters abound, just for the sake of sophistication. Everlane’s Day Boot is a true compromise. The block heel is not too high, making the shoe easily walkable, and the supple leather feels great on your feet. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks intern

Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean (women’s)

When it comes to jeans, I’m pretty picky. I stick to the brands I know and love and am apprehensive about buying new ones, especially stretch denim. Stretchy jeans, jeggings, whatever you call them – I’ve never found a pair that is as flattering as it is comfortable. Plus, if I’m wearing jeans, I want to look like I’m wearing jeans, not glorified leggings.

I tried Everlane’s Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny and it’s truly unlike any pair of stretch denim I’ve tried before. They are soft and stretchy, easy to slip on and button, but when you touch them, they have the same rugged feel of actual denim. A drawback of most jeggings is the pockets that are sewn shut so you can’t even use them, but all the pockets here are actually functional.

This pair strikes the unique balance that I’ve yet to find in in other styles of jeans, especially at this price point – a flattering, true denim style with a comfortable, stretchy feel that you’ll actually want to wear all day long. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks intern

