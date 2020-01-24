Everlane’s new recycled wool coat has a simple and versatile silhouette with a few elevated details that make it stand out — here’s what you should know before ordering it

caption The Everlane ReWool Overcoat ($298). source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Everlane’s $298 ReWool Overcoat is a well-made closet staple that looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests.

It comes in three beautiful colors – camel, dark charcoal, and a rich rust-like toffee – and sizes 00-16. It’s versatile, warm, and elevates any outfit.

Like the whole Everlane ReNew line, the ReWool coat is made from recycled materials (wool and nylon).

If you choose to purchase it, my recommendation would be to consider sizing down – Everlane says oversized, and they mean very oversized. If you have long arms, you may want to order two sizes and return one.

The highs and lows of shopping on the internet resemble the highs and lows of any kind of gambling. When you pull out your wallet and commit to a 2D image of something, you do so with the hope that it will at least live up to, or even surpass, your expectations – even with the knowledge that there’s a greater likelihood you’ll be burned. But, what if you’re right?

Everlane’s $298 Italian ReWool Overcoat is one of those bets that pay off in person. There were a lot of ways for the ReWool Overcoat to go wrong – plenty of under-$300 wool overcoats show up thin and nubby in daylight – but this one pleasantly surprised me. It’s well-made. The wool is thick and decently weighty (but not heavy), the camel color true to online photos, and the tricky design details (oversized proportions, a rounded and elongated shape) are executed subtly. It’s also warmer than I expected; I’ve happily worn it over a long-sleeve shirt in 30-degree weather.

caption The staple has just enough upgrades and thoughtful details — a notched collar, a double-breasted front, a rounded silhouette that looks beautiful both buttoned and unbuttoned — to make it feel both everyday and special. source Everlane

The style

The ReWool Overcoat is chic, and it feels more expensive than you’ll pay for it (one tenant of an internet bargain). The staple has just enough upgrades and thoughtful details – a notched collar, a double-breasted front, a rounded silhouette that looks beautiful both buttoned and unbuttoned – to make it feel both everyday and special. I’ve worn it over sweatshirts and jeans on the weekend headed to brunch and over a nice cocktail dress on date night or to special events. It does what any good staple should do: elevate whatever outfit it’s being tacked onto. And for a relatively inconspicuous classic, it’s the piece I’ve gotten the most compliments on from friends in the last few months of wear.

One thing to note is that it’s not immediately obvious that the ReWool Overcoat pockets are real. A decent amount of reviewers seemed to believe they’re fake – and I don’t blame them. The coat comes with the pockets sewn so tightly, and the lining so seamless, that I was afraid at first to cut the threads. But, rest assured the pockets are real – and they’re deep, with more than enough room for cold hands a phone and keys.

caption The Everlane Italian ReWool Overcoat in Toffee, $298. It’s made from 62% recycled wool and 38% recycled nylon. source Everlane

Colors and material

Right now, it comes in three essential colors – camel, a rich rusted toffee, and dark charcoal – and in sizes 00-16. In traditional retail, Everlane estimates the same coat would go for $630.

The ReWool Overcoat also includes a majority of recycled materials (62% recycled wool and 38% recycled nylon, according to the company), like the rest of the ReNew line. And like all Everlane products, you can read more about the factory in which it was made here.

Sizing

The ReWool Overcoat is oversized, and depending on variables like your height, you’ll want to size down. I typically wear a size 4, and I ordered a size 2 after reading a few reviews that called it “huge” in person. I’m glad I did, but I can’t imagine the 4 would have been a deal breaker either, and I’d recommend sticking to your normal size if you have particularly long arms. The sleeves on the 2 are a hint shorter than I’d like. Everlane’s return policy is within 60 days of the purchase date so while it’s not ideal to buy a couple to try on at home, it’s not impossible.

caption Please excuse the wrinkles from the ReWool Overcoat being packed. I sized down, but there’s still enough room for layering — though you’ll want to order both sizes and return one if you have long arms to factor in. source Connie Chen/Business Insider

The bottom line:

Overall, the Italian ReWool Overcoat is a versatile, well-made staple. It’s substantial and warm without being too heavy, the design feels elevated but not forced, and it makes everything that I wear it with look elevated. If you’re on the hunt for a classic-but-cool wool overcoat, I think you’ll be happy with this version for $298 – though you may want to consider choosing one size down.