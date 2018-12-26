Everlane’s biggest ‘Choose What You Pay’ sale event starts today — here are the top 10 best styles

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

While most retailers have a sale section, Everlane takes a slightly different approach to discounting products. Its ‘Choose What You Pay’ model doesn’t mean you can pay any price you want, but it does offer up three tiered prices (low, medium, high) to choose from.

This alternative sale section is usually available year-round for both men’s and women’s apparel, but the biggest Choose What You Pay sales event that Everlane has ever held starts today.

From December 26 through December 29, a little over 200 styles in select colors enjoy this special pricing option. Some styles will even be discounted up to 50%. With popular styles like the Day Boot, silk shirts, and cashmere crew sweaters on sale, it’s one of the nicer inventory cast-offs you’ll find online at the end of the year.

We’ve tried a lot of things from Everlane, and have collected many favorites over time, so we certainly won’t be sleeping on this rare opportunity to save on its high-quality closet essentials.

You can find our top 10 picks from Everlane’s Choose What You Pay event below, or shop the sale directly.

A soft, warm cashmere sweater

Read our review of the Cashmere Crew here.

A thicker cashmere sweater

A bright red cable-knit wool sweater

A luxurious and comfortable ankle boot

Read our review of the Day Boot here.

A stretchy cropped pant

A sleek terry hoodie

A boxy tee

A pair of durable chinos

A slightly oversized sweater made from ultra-fine Italian wool

A cozy waffle-knit beanie