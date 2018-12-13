I rarely spend more than $100 on anything, but I dropped $155 on Everlane’s cashmere turtleneck — and I don’t regret it

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

I’m notoriously frugal and I rarely spend more than $100 on anything – no matter how high-quality it is.

After months of eyeing Everlane’s $155 cashmere waffle knit turtleneck, I finally gave in and paid more than $100 for a sweater – for the first time in my life – and I don’t regret it.

Everlane’s cashmere is super soft, and the waffle knit gives it an amazing texture that you’ll want to touch all day. Plus, its subtle, oversized square cut and low turtleneck make it super chic.

When I first heard about Everlane, I wondered why everyone was so excited about its simple, basic-looking clothing. I didn’t get why a $16 T-shirt was worth it, and why everyone was calling it “affordable.”

Since then, I’ve tested Everlane jeans, flats, boots, jackets, and sweaters as part of my job, and I’ve loved every single thing I’ve tried.

The secret, it turns out, is that Everlane’s clothing is made from high-quality materials that last. You can feel the quality when you wear the startup’s clothing – its leather is like butter, its cotton is supple, its cashmere is heavenly soft – and the clothing’s deceptively simple cuts look effortlessly stylish.

It doesn’t hurt that Everlane also assures you that its factories are sustainable, its workers are paid fairly, and its materials are responsibly sourced. Add to that the fact that Everlane’s prices are actually cheaper than other pieces of equal quality by other brands, and it should be a no-brainer.

But even so, I’m notoriously thrifty, so paying more than $100 for literally anything makes me feel guilty and a bit anxious.

So when I fell in love with Everlane’s $155 cashmere waffle knit turtleneck sweater, I knew I was in trouble. I told myself, “$155 for a cashmere waffle knit turtleneck sweater is actually a great deal!”

But then I thought, “Do I really need it? How can I justify spending that much on something I could find for half the price (albeit minus the cashmere and the quality)?”

I eyed it for months. The color I wanted sold out, and I asked Everlane to email me if it came back in stock – just in case I got up the nerve to buy it.

It’s hard to shake the feeling that everything is too expensive and you can’t afford any of it. Even when you can, you wonder if you should.

It comes from growing up without money in a household that always hovered around the poverty line. I wore $10 acrylic sweaters from JCPenney and J.Crew thrift shop finds that I bought with money I earned from working during the summer – not $155 cashmere sweaters. Even though I now have an amazing job and I live well above the poverty line, the thought of spending that much money on a sweater still makes me cringe.

So what pushed me over the edge and made me buy a $155 cashmere sweater?

First, my colleague wore the exact waffle knit sweater I’d been eyeing and told me how much she loved it. I touched it, and I was almost sold. But still, $155 and the color I wanted was out of stock!

But then, I got two emails in my inbox: a $20 off coupon from Everlane and a notification that my rust red color was back in stock. Knowing how quickly Everlane sells out of things, I hastily rechecked my measurements, cringed, and clicked the buy button.

About a week later, it came. Needless to say, the sweater was perfect. I ordered several sizes smaller than usual since it’s an oversized sweater, and I didn’t want it to be super oversized on my petite frame. I was glad it fit the way I’d hoped. The simple square cut looks effortlessly chic, and the shorter turtleneck doesn’t irritate my skin or choke me.

Anyone who’s worn cheap, scratchy wool or annoying synthetics knows the joy of cashmere and its perfect softness. The cashmere is super soft and lush and the waffle knit gives it a lovely texture that you just want to touch all day.

It is, in short, the perfect sweater, and I wish I had it in every color.

Even though I still can’t believe I paid $155 for a sweater (!), I don’t regret it at all. Some things truly are worth it when you have the money and you’ve considered your purchase carefully. Besides, it’ll probably take me another year or two to buy anything else that costs more than $100, so I might as well enjoy this moment.