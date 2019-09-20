4 women wore and washed Everlane’s new ‘washable silk’ shirts — here’s how the tops held up

source Everlane

Everlane recently released “washable silk” tops in three styles: The Wrap Top ($98), The Relaxed Shirt ($110) and The Tie-Cuff Shirt ($110).

The washable silk these tops are made of is heavier and less sheer than traditional silk, and more low-maintenance – so you can machine-wash it.

To see how Everlane’s washable silk stacks up in real life, four of us wore and machine-washed the tops. Overall, we liked the tops and we recommend them to anyone looking to forgo trips to their dry cleaner. But there’s ultimately no beating the real deal, so we recommend Everlane’s dry-clean-only Clean Silk Shirt ($98) to everyone else.

If you asked me to create a wardrobe out of only one material – and I could be as impractical as I wanted – the answer would probably be silk.

Why? It’s soft; it’s smooth; it looks like a dry martini served in a dimly-lit piano bar.

Unsurprisingly, though, you don’t get the glamour of silk without high-maintenance maintenance. The queen of textiles isn’t cheap, and the care isn’t easy: You’ll probably need to hand-wash or dry clean it.

Startups have made it easier to find affordable and relatively hassle-free silk. You’ve probably seen ads for Lunya‘s washable silk pajamas or bought a silk pillowcase from Slip ($85), Brooklinen ($69), or Parachute ($189). The latest washable-silk option is from Everlane, the startup that’s responsible for a disproportionate number of our team’s all-time favorite basics.

Everlane’s Washable Silk collection comprises three styles (The Wrap Top, The Relaxed Shirt, and The Tie-Cuff Shirt). These styles currently come in up to five colors and range in price from $98 to $110 (though Everlane estimates the shirts would cost closer to $215 at traditional retailers). Everlane’s washable silk is less sheer and slightly heavier than traditional silk, and you can – as the name implies – just throw it in the wash alongside your other clothes. There’s no need to hang-dry, either. But, to keep the silky feel, you may want to tumble-dry it on low.

To see how Everlane’s washable silk stacks up in real life, I asked my coworkers to wear – and wash – the silk at home. Keep reading to find our reviews, but the gist is this: These are pretty, versatile tops that deliver on the drapery and luxe look of silk without the need for dry-cleaning. But, if you want a traditional experience and sheen, you should opt for Everlane’s $98 Clean Silk version and foot the occasional dry-cleaning bill.

Four women review Everlane’s Washable Silk tops. Here’s what we thought:

Washable Silk Tie-Cuff Shirt

source Everlane

I always feel like I look like I’m ready to take your drinks and appetizer order when I wear a regular button-down shirt, so I gravitate toward button-downs with embellishments. The tie cuffs on this shirt are exactly what I look for – they make it feel special without going over the top.

What’s even more special is the construction of the shirt, which feels soft and drapes well. It was a heavier silk fabric than I expected, but still breathable. After washing it, it still felt as soft as the first time I wore it, and it didn’t shrink. However, I was a little disappointed to see that it was wrinkly. Even if you follow Everlane’s care instructions, I think experiences can really differ based on what types of laundry products you use, so I would just consider that before you buy the shirt. – Connie Chen, reporter

I’ve been on the hunt for a good silk button-down for a while now. You would think I would have found one by now, it’s not that hard right? My problem is silk shirts skew pretty expensive and I always get less wear out of them than I’d like, simply because I’m too lazy to constantly make those trips to the dry cleaner. That said, I was really excited to try Everlane’s washable silk.

I really like the style of this shirt. It fits well and the tie cuffs add some femininity to an otherwise simple silhouette. But the shirt didn’t have the silky feel I was expecting. I have, and love, Everlane’s Clean Silk Shirt ($98), which has that luxuriously light feel that I’ve come to expect from the fabric. This washable silk shirt is still obviously silk, but doesn’t have as much of a lightweight, smooth feel.

After putting it through the wash, it didn’t lose any shape, but it didn’t feel as soft as the first wear. Ultimately, this is a really cute shirt and I’ll definitely wear it again, but I wasn’t really impressed by the washable silk aspect. If you’re looking for a classic silky shirt, I’d go for one of Everlane’s regular silk options – they’re high quality and relatively affordable. You’ll have to go the extra step of getting them dry-cleaned, but I think it’s worth it if a great silk shirt is what you want. – Remi Rosmarin, reporter

Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt

source Everlane

When Everlane describes these blouses as heavier than traditional silk and less sheer, they’re not kidding. This makes it more versatile than traditional silk – no worrying about wearing the exactly right flesh-colored bra – but it also feels a bit like a hybrid of a suede and silk. You’ll still get the beautiful draping, but there isn’t the same lustrous sheen if that’s what you’re after. Better to stick to their other silk options.

After throwing this style in the wash and tumble-drying on low, I noticed a relatively minimal difference in the make and feel of the shirt, though it did take a little extra care to get the wrinkles out. It’s still far less hassle than a traditional silk shirt, but not a dead-ringer alternative.

If you like the sound of something that’s a little heavier and less sheer that you can throw in the wash – but that still offers beautiful draping – then you’re most likely to enjoy Everlane’s washable silk. – Mara Leighton, reporter

Washable Silk Wrap Top

source Everlane

I was intrigued when Everlane released its washable silk tops because I only had one silk article of clothing that I put through the wash even though the tag explicitly says “dry clean only”.

I tried Everlane’s Washable Silk Wrap top in rose in a size 0. Normally I wear a size 0 and rarely I’ll wear a 00, which is the size I should have chosen since the 0 was a bit too big for me. I love tops that are cropped, which this wrap top definitely is, so if you’re taller than 5-foot-3 or just don’t like cropped pieces, this might not be the ideal top. There are hidden buttons to help keep everything in place, but I constantly fought with the ties that kept threatening to come undone.

I ran the top through the wash in warm water along with way too much fabric softener and put it in the dryer along with the rest of my laundry on medium heat. When I took it out of the dryer, it looked no smaller than it was before but it also wasn’t as soft as it was prior to being washed and dried, especially considering the fact that I used too much fabric softener.

Regardless, I still love the color and how the top is cut. As someone who rarely sends clothes to the dry cleaner, I was satisfied, but not amazed by how this washable silk top stood up to the washing machine. – Ciannah Gin, editorial fellow