5 women put Everlane’s new $75 rain boots to the test in New York City — here’s how they held up

Everlane just launched $75 rain boots for women in five colors: surplus, black, toffee, pink, and stone.

We tested them before the launch to give you an idea of what they’re like in person. We found them comfortable, stylish, fairly priced, and easy to clean. We appreciated their traction and being able to wear them at the office.

Cons to consider are that they only come in whole sizes and they’re fairly short, so you have to judge puddle depth.

Rain boots done the old way conjure up visions of sopranos singing show tunes and tall, oversized polka-dot boots stomping through sunshowers.

But when it rains in New York City, it doesn’t feel like a syrupy postwar musical. It feels like Monday, and you probably don’t have the cheerful optimism to drag one clunky rubber boot around all day, let alone two – which means you definitely don’t want to schlep a second pair of shoes around to change for the office. What you need is one cushiony pair that magically transitions from gritty rubber rain boot to slick Chelsea without skipping a beat. And preferably one that isn’t going to cost more than you’d be willing to spend on either.

For that tall order, you should check out Everlane’s $75 rain boot. It comes in five neutral colors (surplus, black, toffee, pink, and stone), and whole sizes. Currently, they’re only available on the women’s portion of the site, but men could conceivably get their own pair with a little help from the company’s live chat box for size conversion.

The design team’s goal was simple: make the most comfortable rain boot possible. Or, in other words, the rain boot they wished existed. As a result, the $75 rain boot has a versatile ankle height, grippy tread, and a custom-designed cushioned insole for bouncy comfort. The stretch panels and pull tabs make them easier to throw on and off, and the rubber is flexible and easy to clean. They’ve got plenty of room for thick, wintry socks, and black rubber reinforcements at the front for extra coverage – and some style points.

Before the launch, we tested Everlane’s new $75 rain boots in the grimy slush and rain that the 2019 Polar Vortex transmuted to once it touched New York City. We stomped through puddles, ran to catch trains, and rushed through hectic weekdays at the office. Before you buy a pair, we’ve compiled our thoughts on them below.

All in all, Everlane’s team has proven themselves extremely capable in the past at giving shoppers what they want at a price they can afford. Their $68 authentic stretch jeans (which we included in our all-time favorite jeans roundup), Supima cotton underwear (which we included in our Buying Guide on the best women’s underwear you can buy), and plenty of other styles we wear every day, are a few examples of this. Their new $75 rain boots fall in line nicely.

We tried Everlane’s $75 rain boots. Here’s what we thought:

Surplus

Rain boots are typically so big, clunky, stiff, and ugly that I don’t wear them. I usually just pull on some Doc Martens and try to avoid deep puddles. Everlane’s new rain boots are made of such soft, flexible real rubber that they bend with you and feel like super comfortable shoes. The traction on the bottom sole is fantastic – and key for slippery wet surfaces that can be treacherous like stairs and the subway platform. These boots actually look cool, too, which isn’t something I thought I’d say about a rain boot. I ordered my normal boot size – 8 – and they were slightly big, which I liked because I can wear thick socks with them. The rise of the boot is fairly short, though, so you need to judge puddle depth carefully or risk wet feet. – Malarie Gokey, Buying Guides editor

Toffee

I have a lot of trouble with rain boots. I’m just over 5-foot-1, so shorter boots tend to make my legs look stubby, and taller boots tend to be totally overwhelming on my frame. Everlane has somehow perfectly mastered the height of their boots, and they cut off in just the right spot to not make my legs look like short little sausages. Thanks to a slit in the rubber that’s covered by elastic panels on the side, the boots have a flexible shaft that doesn’t chafe your legs – an issue I’ve had with every past pair of rain boots I’ve tried. The cushioned insert is also extremely comfy, so I feel like I can actually wear these all day and not just change into backup shoes once I get to the office. Oh, and I recommend sizing up if you’re a half size. More room for warm socks! – Sally Kapan, Insider Picks editor

Stone

These rain boots are low, minimalist, and industrial in an avant-garde style that makes people take a second longer to look at them. They’re definitely cool enough for daytime wear or keeping on in the office and functional enough to warrant it. In terms of design, they’re a great rain boot. They’re cushiony, the traction on the bottom is trustworthy, and the elasticized strips on the sides circumvent the dreaded chafing rain boots often incur. All in all, they’re a good use of $75 if you like the look of them.

They’re only available in whole sizes which wasn’t an issue for me, but should be of note. They’re designed slightly big, so you can easily fit thick socks inside, and a half size down shouldn’t be too noticeable. This means there’s a gap between your ankle and the lip of the boot if you’re wearing leggings or thinner pants, though, which I worried about for downpours – however, most rainy days are accompanied with an umbrella, and, even when they weren’t, my feet stayed dry. But, you may need to watch out for deep puddles before stomping in them. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Pink

The first thing I noticed about these boots is how roomy and comfortable they are. Everlane definitely understands that thicker socks are the norm in cold, rainy weather, so rest assured your regular shoe size (or a half size up) will work fine. Light-colored rain boots can seem like a bad decision as you walk through dirty conditions, but Everlane’s were easy to wipe down, plus the toe – which often endures the bulk of encounters with puddles and other grimey obstacles – has a black rubber reinforcement. The thick, sturdy exterior and soles made me confident to wear them in a rainstorm, but the comfort factor and cute color convinced me to keep them on throughout the day. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Black

I hate ruining my favorite shoes in the rain, but I’ve yet to find a pair of rain boots I actually like to wear. At least that was the case before I tried these boots. In black, they look like a regular pair of casual, Chelsea boots. They’re roomy enough to wear with thick socks, which is nice for cold days, but even with thin Peds, these fit just right. There’s a soft, cushioned insert inside the shoe which is so comfortable – more so than most of my actual winter boots. They’re also super easy to slip on and off, which can be a struggle with other rubber rain boots since they tend to get hot and sticky. These do their job of being great rain boots, but what I love most about them is that they actually look cool, too. You don’t need to feel embarrassed showing up to work in knee-high, ill-fitting polka dot rubber boots – you can actually wear these on a rainy day, indoor and out, and feel good about it. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter