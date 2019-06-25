Here’s everything the British royal family spent their money on last year

caption Queen Elizabeth II, left, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, right. source Sean Gallup/ Getty Images, Kirsty Wigglesworth/ Pool/ Getty Images

The royal family just revealed they received a staggering $104 million from British taxpayers last year.

The Royal Household released its annual financial report on Tuesday, which details everything the Queen and other royals spent their money on between April 2018 and March 2019.

$42 million was put towards the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace and other royal residencies, while $1.2 million was spent on overseas travel.

INSIDER has broken down everything the royal family spent their money on in the past year.

The royal family received $104 million in funding from British taxpayers in the last year, according to the Royal Household’s annual financial report.

The report, released on Tuesday, details everything the Queen and other royals spent their fortune on between April 2018 and March 2019.

While $42 million was spent refurbishing Buckingham Palace and the homes of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William, a further $1.2 million was set aside for overseas travel.

INSIDER has broken down the Royal Household’s report, explaining everything Her Majesty and the rest of the family spent their money on in the past year.

Currencies have been changed from GBP to USD throughout.

$42 million of these funds went towards the renovations of royal palaces and properties across the UK.

source Sean Gallup/ Getty Images

$3.4 million was put towards Buckingham Palace’s 10-year renovation project, while a further $19.3 million was kept aside to fund future phases of the refurbishment.

source Rob Stothard/Getty Images

The renovations largely took part in the east wing of the property, with the Queen and palace staff required to move out of the area to allow for the replacement of electrical and mechanical infrastructure, as well as the installation of new elevators.

Meanwhile, $3 million was spent renovating the 10-bedroom manor home, Frogmore Cottage, that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share with their new son, baby Archie.

source Getty/Pool

The couple moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor back in March. The property, which was previously used as royal staff headquarters, required the renovation of “five residential units in poor condition,” according to the report.

source GOR/ Getty Images.

A further $1.7 million was spent on the refurbishments of Kensington Palace, the home shared by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and several other members of the royal family.

The work included the resurfacing of the palace driveway, as well as mechanical and electric work to Old Stables Cottage, a property in the palace grounds.

The Queen’s cousin, Prince Richard, is set to move into the property with his wife, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester later this year, a source told Hello! Magazine.

The employees within the Royal Household were paid a combined $29.5 million in the past year.

caption Employees working on Christmas tree decorations at Windsor Castle. source Jack Taylor/ Getty Images

The Royal Household is split between five departments and is mainly based at Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace in London, according to the royal family’s official website.

276 men and 279 women were employed by the household within the last year.

The Queen and members of the royal family undertook 3,200 official engagements throughout the year. These engagements accumulated a total travel cost of more than $19,000, according to the report.

Of these, the Queen undertook 140 engagements in the UK between April 2018 and March 2019.

Meanwhile, a total of $1.2 million was spent on the royal family’s work-related overseas travel. Security, effective use of time, and environmental impact were all taken into consideration when deciding the most appropriate means of travel for royal tours and engagements, the report states.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images,

Harry and Markle embarked on a royal tour of Fiji and Tonga in October last year. The trip cost taxpayers a total of $103,000.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Tonga. source Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla’s overseas tours were even more expensive. The couple’s 12-day visit to the Caribbean — which included activities such as their own cocktail masterclass —cost $532,000.

source Chris Jackson/ Pool/ Getty Images

A further $274,700 (£216,000) was spent on their visit to Ghana, Gambia and Nigeria, while their trip to Greece and France cost $202,200 (£159,000).

In April 2019, Prince William spent three weeks working in secret with the UK’s top security agents at MI5 and MI6. The royal worked alongside counter terrorism teams in Jordan, Israel, and Palestinian occupied territories, a project which cost taxpayers $94,100.

caption Prince William at GCHQ. source Kensington Palace

The impact wasn’t only financial. Figures from the report show that the family’s foreign business travel accounted for a 93% increase in carbon emissions in the past year.

source Kirsty Wigglesworth/ Pool/ Getty Images

The report states the increase was due to “higher usage of chartered large fixed wing aircraft for foreign business travel.”

Members of the royal family undertook five overseas visits between April 2018 and March 2019, compared to just one between 2017 and 2018.