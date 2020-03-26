Every celebrity who’s been revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

caption Sarah Palin as the Bear during season three. source FOX via Getty Images; Fox

“The Masked Singer” is one of the wilder reality TV shows currently on the air.

Celebrities dress up in identity-hiding costumes and speak with voice modulators while competing in a singing competition. Judges then guess who’s under the mask.

Each week, a singer is eliminated and revealed.

The celebrities range from bona fide musical icons like Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight to athletes like Tony Hawk and Victor Oladipo and comedians like Margaret Cho and Tom Bergeron.

This is a running list of every celebrity to be unmasked on the show.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Masked Singer’s” third season in well underway, with eight celebrities already getting the boot. We’ve compiled a running list of every contestant to be unmasked over the show’s three seasons, including winners T-Pain and Wayne Brady.

As the competition continues and more celebrities are unmasked, check back here for a recap of what they sang and to see their unmasking moments.

Keep scrolling to see all 37 celebrities to have been revealed on “The Masked Singer.”

The first celebrity to ever be unmasked on the show was Antonio Brown, as the Hippo.

caption Antonio Brown as the Hippo. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Brown used to be wide receiver in the NFL, but he was accused of sexual misconduct in September 2019. He turned himself into the police in January 2020 after he was charged with felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

On the show, he performed “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown.

Next up was Tommy Chong as the Pineapple.

caption Tommy Chong as the Pineapple. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Chong is best known for being half of the comedic duo Cheech & Chong. He also played the recurring character Leo on “That ’70s Show.”

His sole performance on the show was Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Watch him get unmasked here.

Then came the Deer, who was revealed to be Terry Bradshaw.

caption Terry Bradshaw as the Deer. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

The six-time Super Bowl champion sang two songs: “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons and “Get Your Shine On” by Florida Georgia Line.

Watch him get unmasked here.

In the fourth week of season one, Margaret Cho was unmasked as the Poodle.

caption Margaret Cho as the Poodle. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

The comedian also sang two songs during her time on “The Masked Singer” before getting unmasked. Cho sang “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar and “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper.

Watch her get unmasked here.

The next week, Tori Spelling was revealed as the Unicorn.

caption Tori Spelling as the Unicorn. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Spelling, whose claim to fame is her role as Donna Martin on “Beverly Hills 90210,” won her first battle of the competition with her rendition of “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten. She then performed “Oops!… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears, and “I Love It” by Icona Pop and Charli XCX before getting eliminated.

Watch her get unmasked here.

Underneath the Raven’s mask was Ricki Lake.

caption Ricki Lake as the Raven. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Lake is best known for her role as Tracy Turnblad in the original “Hairspray” film, and for her daytime talk show, “Ricki Lake,” that aired from 1993 to 2004.

Her performances were: “Rainbow” by Kesha, “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga, and “Brave” by Sara Bareilles.

Watch her get unmasked here.

La Toya Jackson was revealed as the Alien.

caption La Toya Jackson as the Alien. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Jackson is, of course, part of the Jackson musical dynasty. She’s released nine albums over the course of her career.

On “The Masked Singer,” she performed “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, “Lovefool” by the Cardigans, “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and “Ex’s & Oh’s” by Elle King.

Watch her get unmasked here.

In week eight, Rumer Willis was unmasked as the Lion.

caption Rumer Wilson as the Lion. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Willis comes from a talented family – her mother is Demi Moore and her father is Bruce Willis. She’s also an actress and a musician in her own right.

As the Lion, she performed “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, “California Dreamin'” by Sia, “Diamond Heart” by Lady Gaga, and “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Stevie Wonder.

Watch her get unmasked here.

Also revealed in week eight was Joey Fatone as the Rabbit.

caption Joey Fatone as the Rabbit. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

The former *NSYNC member made it far into the competition. Fatone performed “Livin’ la Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin, “Wake Me Up” by Avicii and Aloe Blacc, “Poison” by Bell Div DeVoe, and “My Girl” by The Temptations.

Watch him get unmasked here.

In third place was Gladys Knight as the Bee.

caption Gladys Knight as the Bee. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Knight, also known as the Empress of Soul, was named one of the 100 Best Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone – so it’s no surprise that she made it to the finals.

As the Bee, she sang “Chandelier” by Sia, “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars, “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner, and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt.

Watch her get unmasked here.

The first runner-up of “The Masked Singer” was Donny Osmond as the Peacock.

caption Donny Osmond as the Peacock. source Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Osmond, one of the most beloved teen idols of all time, Vegas star, voice of Li Shang in “Mulan,” and “Dancing with the Stars” champion placed second on “The Masked Singer.”

During his tenure on the show, he sang “The Greatest Show” by Hugh Jackman, “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic, “All of Me” by John Legend, “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, “Let’s Go” by Calvin Harris and Ne-Yo, and “Shake a Tail Feather” by The Five Du-Tones.

Watch him get unmasked here.

The winner of “The Masked Singer’s” first season was none other than T-Pain, as the Monster.

caption T-Pain as the Monster. source FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

King of Auto-Tune T-Pain surprised us all with his real singing ability. T-Pain can add “Masked Singer” champion to his list of accomplishments, along with his two Grammys.

The Monster sang “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin Degraw, “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith, and “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.

Watch him get unmasked here.

Season two premiered seven months later. The first singer revealed was Johnny Weir as the Egg.

caption Johnny Weir as the Egg. source FOX Image Collection/Getty Images; FOX/Getty Images

The Olympic ice skater only lasted for an episode during season two. As the Egg, he sang “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga and “One Way or Another” by Blondie.

Watch him get unmasked here.

The next week, Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, was unmasked as the Ice Cream.

caption Ninja as the Ice Cream. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; FOX/Getty Images

Ninja, best known for his exploits on the streaming platforms Twitch and Mixer as a video game player, also only lasted for an episode. He sang “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and “Whip It” by Devo.

Watch him get unmasked here.

The Panda was none other than Laila Ali.

caption Laila Ali as the Panda. source FOX/Getty Images

Ali, the daughter of boxing icon Muhammad Ali and a talented boxer in her own right, lasted for a single show as the pastel-hued panda. She performed “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson and “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled.

Watch her get unmasked here.

Star of “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” Drew Pinsky, was revealed to be the Eagle.

caption Dr. Drew as the Eagle. source FOX/Getty Images

Pinsky, a media personality and radio host, also only lasted for a week in the competition, singing, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meatloaf, and “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.

Watch him get unmasked here.

Paul Shaffer was the Skeleton.

caption Paul Shaffer as the Skeleton. source FOX/Getty Images

Shaffer, who was seen on TV every night for 33 years as the musical director and sidekick on “Late Night with David Letterman” and “Late Show with David Letterman,” lasted for two rounds in season two. He sang “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang, “Hard to Handle” by Otis Redding, and “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet.

Watch him get unmasked here.

Sherri Shepherd was outed as the Penguin in week five.

caption Sherri Shepherd in the Penguin. source FOX/Getty Images

Shepherd is probably best known now for her seven years as a co-host of “The View.” She currently hosts “Best Ever Trivia Show” on the Game Show Network. On “The Masked Singer,” she sang a total of three songs: “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony, and “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor.

Watch her get unmasked here.

Raven-Symoné was unmasked as the Black Widow.

caption Raven-Symoné as the Black Widow. source FOX/Getty Images

The former Disney Channel star, and one of two former Cheetah Girls on this season, was eliminated surprisingly early on in the competition. She sang “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston, “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood, and “Believe” by Cher.

Watch her get unmasked here.

And the Ladybug was revealed to be Kelly Osbourne.

caption Kelly Osbourne as the Ladybug. source FOX/Getty Images

Osbourne, of course, comes from a musical family, so it’s no surprise that she made it pretty far into the season. She sang “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar, “Juice” by Lizzo, and “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer, before getting eliminated.

Watch her get unmasked here.

Patti LaBelle was eliminated in a week seven upset, and was revealed as the Flower.

caption Patti LaBelle as the Flower. source FOX/Getty Images

LaBelle is commonly referred to as the “Godmother of Soul” – so it was a huge shock when the famous singer only made it to week seven. During her time as the Flower, LaBelle took on “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton, “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, “Amazed” by Lonestar, “Alone” by Heart, and “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor.

Watch her get unmasked here.

The next week, Michelle Williams was revealed as the Butterfly.

caption Michelle Williams as the Butterfly. source FOX/Getty Images

Williams, who is most famous for her time in Destiny’s Child, was one of the contestants that fans had figured out before the season even aired. The singer performed “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj, “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi, “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones, “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato, and “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.

Watch her get unmasked here.

Ana Gasteyer was the Tree.

caption Ana Gasteyer as the Tree. source FOX/Getty Images

The former “SNL” star has released an album and appeared in musicals before, so it’s not too shocking that she exhibited her vocal talent on stage on this show. She sang “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco, “Think” by Aretha Franklin, “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler, and “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga.

Watch her get unmasked here.

In the penultimate episode, Victor Oladipo was unmasked as the Thingamajig.

caption Victor Oladipo as the Thingamajig. source FOX/Getty Images

The NBA star has also released music of his own, including an album, “V.O.,” in 2018. He made it to the penultimate episode of season two as the Thingamajig. He sang “Easy” by the Commodores, “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations, “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé, “Caught Up” by Usher, “Ordinary People” by John Legend, and “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Crosby.

Watch him get unmasked here.

Also eliminated in that episode was Seal, who was revealed to be the Leopard.

caption Seal as the Leopard. source FOX Image Collection/Getty Images; FOX/Getty Images

The “Kiss from a Rose” singer also made it to the penultimate episode, and took on some difficult songs during his tenure. He sang “Somebody to Love” by Queen, “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes, “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry, “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Don’t Cha” by the Pussycat Dolls and Busta Rhymes, “We Are Young” by Fun., and “Big Spender” by Shirley Bassey.

Watch him get unmasked here.

In third place was Adrienne Bailon as the Flamingo.

caption Adrienne Bailon as the Flamingo. source FOX/Getty Images

And here we have the other Cheetah Girl, Bailon, coming in third place as the Flamingo. Bailon sang “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins, “Never Enough” by Loren Allred, “Lady Marmalade” by fellow contestant Patti LaBelle, “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac, “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley, and “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner.

Watch her get unmasked here.

The runner-up was the Rottweiler, who turned out to be Chris Daughtry.

caption Chris Daughtry as the Rottweiler. source FOX/Getty Images

Daughtry added another singing competition to his resume, after his star-making turn on “American Idol” in 2006. The “It’s Not Over” singer performed “Maneater” by Hall & Oates, “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic, “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran, “Grenade” by Bruno Mars, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, and “Alive” by Sia.

Watch him get unmasked here.

Finally, season two’s champion was crowned: Wayne Brady as the Fox.

caption Wayne Brady as the Fox. source FOX/Getty Images

Brady is a true multi-hyphenate: actor, comedian, talk show host, game show host, singer, Broadway star, and now, “Masked Singer” winner. As the Fox, he sang “This Love” by Maroon 5, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! at the Disco, “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown, “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx and T-Pain, “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway, and “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding.

Watch him get unmasked here.

Season three premiered after the 2020 Super Bowl. The first celebrity to be eliminated was Lil Wayne, as the robot.

caption Lil Wayne as the Robot. source FOX/Getty Images

The rapper only got to sing one song before getting axed: “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz.

Watch him get unmasked here.

Next up was Drew Carey as the Llama.

caption Drew Carey as the Llama. source FOX/Getty Images; Fox

The game show host and comedian performed in one of the more outlandish costumes in the show’s history, the four-legged Llama. He sang “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin and “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones.

Watch him get unmasked here.

Miss Monster was revealed as Chaka Khan.

caption Chaka Khan as Miss Monster. source FOX/Getty Images

Chaka Khan was the first professional singer – excluding rapper Lil Wayne, which is a different skill set – to be kicked off season three. The legendary singer performed “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt, “Fancy” by Bobby Gentry, and “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore.

Watch her get unmasked here.

Tony Hawk was unmasked as the Elephant.

caption Tony Hawk as the Elephant. source FOX/Getty Images

The famous skateboarder tried his hand at music during “The Masked Singer.” Hawk was the first member of Group B to be eliminated, so he only sang “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure before leaving.

Watch him get unmasked here.

The Mouse was revealed to be Dionne Warwick.

caption Dionne Warwick as the Mouse. source FOX/Getty Images

Warwick only lasted for two episodes, surprisingly – she’s one of the most prolific singers in Billboard history. She performed “Get Here” by Oleta Adams, and. “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole.

Watch her get unmasked here.

Tom Bergeron was unmasked as the Taco.

caption Tom Bergeron as the Taco. source FOX/Getty Images

Bergeron is best known as the longtime host of “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” As the Taco, he performed “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra, “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis Presley, and “Can’t Help Myself” by Four Tops.

Watch him get unmasked here.

The next week, Sarah Palin was surprisingly unmasked as the Bear.

caption Sarah Palin as the Bear. source FOX via Getty Images; Fox

Yes, the former vice presidential candidate and Alaskan governor competed on “The Masked Singer.” Though she only lasted a single round, she made a big impact on Twitter. Palin performed “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot.

Watch her get unmasked here.

Last week, Bella Thorne was revealed as the Swan.

caption Bella Thorne as the Swan. source FOX/Getty Images

The former Disney Channel star, singer, and director was revealed as the Swan on March 18. Thorne sang “Fever” by Peggy Lee and “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts before getting eliminated.

Watch her get unmasked here.

The most recent unmasking was none other than the biggest child star on the plant, JoJo Siwa as the T-Rex.

caption JoJo Siwa as the T-Rex. source FOX/Getty Images and Fox

The teenage superstar paused her world tour to appear on “The Masked Singer.” She sang “So What” by Pink, “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa, and “Jai Ho! You Are My Destiny” by A. R. Rahman and the Pussycat Dolls, featuring none other than judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Watch her get unmasked here.