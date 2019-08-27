A comprehensive guide to every dating term you’ll ever need to know — in alphabetical order

Dating has never been easier … or harder.

There may be more ways than ever to meet new people, but this also comes with its difficulties.

For instance, it can be tricky to work out where you stand with someone, and whether they’re dating other people.

There are also dozens of dating “terms” to get to grips with.

Here’s every single one you’re likely to encounter.

There are plenty of ways to meet people nowadays, through friends, at work, at clubs, or on an array of apps. But just as there are many ways to find happiness, there are many ways to be hurt, too.

Never has this been more obvious than in the world of dating – particularly through the various dating apps on the market. Because of the constant rules and games to keep up with, it can feel harder than ever to find someone to settle down with.

There are a lot of lists out there on the latest dating trends and terms, so I’ve scoured the internet to find every single one you’re ever likely to come across.

From breadcrumbing to ghosting, love bombing to hoovering, they’re all here.

Hope it helps – it’s rough out there.

Benching

Before you have “the talk” with your new partner about whether you are in an exclusive relationship, you are at risk of being “benched.” Like the sports term, where players are left on the bench as reserves, you might find yourself being someone’s back-up option as they continue to look around. They may come back to you if nobody better comes along, but that doesn’t give one high hopes for the relationship, does it?

Breadcrumbing

source Pixabay

“Breadcrumbing” is when somebody seems to be pursuing you, but really they have no intention of being tied down to a relationship. It might be difficult to tell in the early stages, especially if you met online, because you’ll receive a series of texts that suggest they are interested. However, it soon becomes clear that this person has no intention of following through with anything they’ve said. They just like leaving you breadcrumbs, like a trail in Hansel and Gretel, to string you along.

Catch and release

source Courtesy Howie Guja

This technique is favoured by people who love the thrill of the chase. They’ll put all their effort into flirtatious texts, and trying to date you, until they “catch” you. When you finally agree to the date, they immediately lose interest and seek out their next target. The culprit clearly gets something out of it, but for the victim it’s just confusing – and really irritating.

Caspering

source YouTube

Casper was the friendly ghost, which is essentially what this term means – you ghost (jump to slide #15) someone nicely. It’s when someone tells you they are going to disappear, so it’s supposed to be slightly more compassionate than just vanishing into thin air without an explanation.

Catfishing

caption Catfish source MTV / YouTube

The term “catfish” was coined by the documentary film Catfish by Henry Joost, Nev Schulman, and Ariel Schulman. It refers to instances when a person lures someone into a relationship by pretending to be someone else in an online platform. It has since become a hugely successful show on MTV, where people write in to ask hosts Nev and Max to track down people they are talking to online. They try and figure out whether the person is being catfished. Catfishes often steal photos from strangers’ profiles, and sometimes even create multiple personas to make their stories more believable.

Cricketing

Cricketing someone is when you leave them on “read” for too long. In some cases it can take days for the other person to reply and continue the conversation. Instead of getting a response, the sender is met with silence. Cue the crickets.

Cuffing season

September is officially when Cuffing Season starts – the period during the Autumn and Winter months where finding a boyfriend or girlfriend is suddenly a lot more appealing. Summer is over, and so are the fun outdoor activities, so a lot more dark evenings will be spent inside watching television, and that’s a lot more fun to do when you have company. As a result, people are more willing to couple up and make compromises about who they invite over as a desperate bid not to be lonely. Enjoy!

Cushioning

If you’re “cushioning” someone, it means you’re dating them but you don’t think it’s going to end well. Instead of cutting loose, you prepare for the break-up by chatting and flirting with several other people, to cushion the blow when it happens. Why they don’t just bite the bullet and initiate the break-up themselves is a mystery.

Devaluing and discarding

source Shutterstock / Antonio Guillem

People who date someone who is toxic and abusive may find that one day they are the most important person in the world, then the next day, they are cast aside. The abuser goes to find their next target, while the victim is left wondering what went wrong. While they break down the victim’s confidence, they are devaluing them. Then, once they have totally depleted their victim, they have no reason to keep them around. This phase is called the discard.

Fauxbae’ing

source Natalia Deriabina/Shutterstock

Fauxbae’ing is a curious habit where someone pretends to have a significant other over social media, when they’re actually single. (AKA: Bae caught me slippin.)

It’s probably a tactic to make an ex jealous, or an attempt to make nosy family members leave you alone. Either way it’s a bit weird.

Fishing

source Shutterstock

It’s normal to talk to several different people at once on dating apps. It’s just the way it works. But fishing is where you send out messages to a whole bunch of them, and wait to see who takes a bite. It’s not a new idea, but dating apps have certainly made it easier.

Flexting

Flexting is digitally boasting to impress your date before you meet them in real life. According to Plenty of Fish data, 47% of single people have experienced this, via a person who brags to them over texts to big themselves up. It’s usually women on the receiving end of this behaviour, with 63% reporting having gotten messages like this, compared to just 38% of men.

Flying monkeys

source The Internet Movie Database

Toxic people don’t always work alone. Sometimes, they manage to recruit vulnerable people as their friends to help them take other people down. These people are called “flying monkeys,” which is a reference to “The Wizard of Oz” where the flying monkeys do all the Wicked Witch of the West’s dirty work. These people are often “apaths” who don’t care about the victim’s suffering.

Freckling

While winter has cuffing season, summer has freckling. When the summer comes around, people often like to have a special someone to do fun activities with in the sun. It’s another word for a summer fling with someone, except just like your freckles, they disappear as soon as the days get colder.

Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a tactic manipulative people use to gain power over someone else. It basically makes the victim question their own sanity while the abuser warps their reality. It was coined by the 1944 film “Gaslight,” where a man tried to convince his wife she was going crazy. Gaslighting happens gradually over time, so it can be difficult for the victim to identify it before it’s too late. It can start with a lie here and there, a snide comment every so often, until it ramps up more and more. It’s like the “frog in the saucepan” analogy: heat is turned up very slowly, so the frog never realises it’s starting to boil to death.

Ghosting

source Paramount Pictures

Ghosting is probably one of the best-known dating terms out there. It refers to when someone you’ve been seeing vanishes without a trace. You could have been dating someone a few days, or a few months, but one day they simply disappear. They don’t return your texts, and may even block you to avoid having the break-up conversation with you. It’s cowardly, but depressingly common, especially with a vast array of dating apps at our fingertips. Ghosting is sometimes called R-bombing, which is when someone reads your texts but doesn’t reply to them.

Ghostbusting

source Sony

This is one for the people who don’t give up. Ghostbusting is where you continue to text someone when they are straight up ignoring you (ghosting). Persistence might pay off, you never know.

Haunting

source Shutterstock

If an ex tried to sneakily get back into your life by watching an Instagram or Snapchat story, it’s called “haunting.” It’s like they are spying on you, but it’s not quite subtle enough for you to be unaware of it. They won’t reply to your texts or calls, but they are interested enough to keep an eye on you. It’s a bit confusing, really.

Hoovering

Hoovering is when someone who hurt you tries to get back into your life. Usually, it is done by someone who was toxic and abusive, either after they discarded you or you walked away. They often say things like “I made a mistake,” or “I’m sorry for how I treated you, give me another chance.” But all their words are empty, and getting back with them is an excuse for them to hurt you even more.

Kittenfishing

“Kittenfishing” is like a less severe form of catfishing. It refers to when you present yourself in an unrealistically positive way on your dating apps. For example, by only using photos which are years out of date or heavily edited, or lying about your age, job, height, and hobbies. The lies are immediately obvious if you do meet up, so just don’t do it.

Love bombing

At the beginning of a relationship, be careful of things moving too quickly. If you feel you’re in a committed relationship quicker than you thought, and your partner is declaring themselves your soulmate, you might be a victim of love bombing. Essentially, it’s when a manipulative person pretends to be everything you’ve ever wanted, so they reel you in. Once you’re under their spell, their mask starts to slip and you find yourself under their control while you try and figure out what went wrong.

Marleying

source Miramax

Just like Jacob Marley’s ghost haunted Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” sometimes our exes can do the same over Christmas. When an ex starts zombieing when you come home for the holidays, it’s known as “Marleying.” According to dating website eHarmony, one in 10 singles are contacted by exes looking for a fling every Christmas.

Micro-cheating

source Splash News

Micro-cheating, essentially, is cheating, but only a little bit. It is all about secrecy and deception, and keeping something from a partner. It’s having a relationship with someone at work that’s a bit too close, or texting an ex to get an ego boost.

Mosting

source WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock

Mosting is a little bit like love bombing. But instead of the person doing it to gain control, they simply like the thrill of coming on strong. They text all the time, give loads of compliments, and confess their undying love, only to ghost soon afterwards. They either love the thrill of the chase and get bored easily, or they like messing with people’s emotions. Either way, they’re not worth it.

Orbiting

source Netflix

Orbiting is a bit like haunting, because it happens after someone has made it pretty clear they are not going to reply to your texts. However, they will watch your Instagram stories, and maybe “like” the occasional post – orbiting your digital life. It’s essentially a way to make sure they are still in your life, without putting any effort in whatsoever.

Peacocking

source Southwick Zoo

Just like a male peacock shows off its elaborate feathers to get a female’s attention, humans can do the same thing. In dating, it’s when someone tries to get their love interest’s attention by effectively putting on a show. Sometimes, this means dressing up in bright, attention-grabbing colours. Other times, it might be showing off their musical skills, obscure talents, or how rich they are.

Roaching

source Yodchompoo/Shutterstock

According to Babbel, roaching is when the person you’ve been seeing hides the fact they’ve been dating other people. When confronted, they claim they didn’t realize your relationship was exclusive.

Serendipidating

With seredipidating, you leave things up to fate, and put off a date just in case someone else comes along who you like more. It’s tempting to believe the grass is always greener, but if you’re not careful you could fall victim to the paradox of choice. You may meet someone better, but don’t miss your chance with someone great just because you’re overwhelmed with the selection on dating apps. Otherwise you’ll be swiping forever.

Shaveducking

When you’re worried you’re only attracted to someone because of their beard. That’s it.

Sidebarring

Sidebarring (also known as phubbing) is something most of us will be guilty of. It refers to when we are with our partner, or on a date, and we keep looking at our phone. According to Facebook, about 70% of us sidebar people sometimes. However, we’re not that good at it yet because studies have shown that it is nearly impossible to focus on your phone and be aware of everything else that is going on around you.

Slow fade

The “slow fade” is a bit like ghosting, without the full commitment. They’re not particularly interested in taking things further, but instead of saying so they gradually start to cut ties. First, they stop being as responsive to texts or calls, then they may cancel plans and be unwilling to arrange new ones. Eventually, the communication between the two of you dwindles into nothing without the decency of having a proper conversation. Mature, right?

Stashing

Stashing is a sly dating technique you may have been a victim of. It occurs when the person you’re dating doesn’t introduce you to their friends or family, and doesn’t post about you on social media. Basically, you’re their secret boyfriend or girlfriend, while they feel justified in “stashing” you in the corner, pretending nothing is going on to the outside world, and keeping their options open.

Tindstagramming

If someone has their Instagram account connected to their dating app profile, it might be tempting to go into it and have a look. Some people take it a step further and send direct messages, rather than waiting to see if the person finds them attractive by matching with them. It’s creepy, don’t do this.

Tuning

source Shutterstock/astarot

Tuning is when someone flirts with an obvious strategy, but they have no interest in committing to anything serious. People being tuned find it flattering if they’re not looking for commitment either, or incredibly frustrating if they are.

Zombie-ing

If you’ve been ghosted, the culprit may resurface one day. This is called zombie-ing. It’s usually a fair amount of time after they disappeared into thin air, and they often act like nothing happened, like a cocky reanimated corpse. An innocuous “hey” might appear on WhatsApp, or something similar to tempt you to reply. Thanks to social media, the zombie might also try to get back into your life by following you and liking your posts on Instagram and Twitter.