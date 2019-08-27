13 details from the VMAs that you totally missed

caption Miley Cyrus debuted a new tattoo during her performance. source John Shearer/Getty

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, but one award presenter, Adriana Lima, got the state wrong.

Miley Cyrus debuted a new tattoo and changed a song lyric during her performance.

John Travolta almost handed his award to a drag queen who was dressed like Taylor Swift instead of the actual “Lover” singer.

One of music’s biggest nights of the year happened on Monday at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Between the truly memorable performances and the wild outfits some of the celebrities in attendance were wearing, it was easy to miss some of the little moments that happened in the audience, on stage, and behind the scenes.

Here are 13 details from this year’s VMAs you might have missed.

Missy Elliott had former Disney star Alyson Stoner dance on stage during her performance.

caption Alyson Stoner was once a Disney-channel star. source MTV/Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Missy Elliott’s medley was easily one of the greatest VMA moments of all time and what made it even better was her attention to details.

Fans were thrilled to notice that former Disney star Alyson Stoner took the stage as one of the dancers and totally killed it, just like she did years ago when she was the kid featured in Missy Elliott’s video for “Work It.”

John Travolta almost gave Taylor Swift’s award to the wrong person.

caption John Travolta and Jade Jolie, not Taylor Swift. source MTV

After joking about when he mistakenly called singer Idina Menzel “Adele Dazeem” a few years back, John Travolta seemed to have another slight mishap.

This time, the actor was presenting an award to Taylor Swift, but instead of giving the “Lover” singer her Moon Man, he tried handing it to drag queen Jade Jolie, who was dressed as Swift.

Miley Cyrus had a new tattoo and it might have to do with her recent split from Liam Hemsworth.

caption Miley Cyrus’ new tattoo is song lyrics. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus took the stage to sing her latest single “Slide Away,” her first performance since splitting with soon-to-be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Fans noticed that she was rocking a brand new tattoo, which states, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free,” a lyric from the Pixies’ song “The Thing.” Some think that it has to do with her split from Hemsworth.

Cyrus also subtly changed the lyrics of “Slide Away.”

caption The lyric swap made some think she was referring to Liam Hemsworth. source John Shearer/Getty

Her new tattoo wasn’t the only thing that reminded fans of Cyrus’ split with Hemsworth. She also subtly changed up the lyrics of “Slide Away” during her performance.

Instead of singing the original lyrics, “You’re right, we’re grown now,” she sang, “You’re right, I’m grown now.” Some felt this could be a reference to her recent split from Hemsworth.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner cheered for Swift.

caption Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift used to date. source MTV

It seems like there’s no longer bad blood between this pair of exes. When Swift won one of her awards, the audience cam captured a sweet shot of Joe Jonas (and his wife Sophie Turner) cheering hard for the pop star.

Swift and Jonas dated for a few months in 2008 – and in the past, she’s called him out, saying he broke up with her via a phone call.

Adriana Lima apparently thought she was in New York.

caption The VMAs took place in Newark, New Jersey, this year. source Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV

When supermodel Adriana Lima came on stage to present with Victor Cruz, she got confused about where she was and yelled, “What’s up, New York!” The award ceremony took place in Newark, New Jersey.

Halsey wore a rainbow part in her hair.

caption The singer had a few outfit changes throughout the night. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Everyone noticed Halsey’s colorful outfits and they were so eye-catching that it was almost easy to miss her vibrant, yet subtle hairstyle. The singer dyed her roots into a little rainbow, which was a unique touch.

Queen Latifah arrived for her performance on a motorcycle.

caption She put on a coat right after. source MTV

For the show’s final performance, Queen Latifah rolled up in style and, in a quick clip, she made an entrance on a red motorbike.

She expertly maneuvered it to the stage before hopping off, sliding on a coat, and beginning her set.

Two stars walked the red carpet wearing snakes.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau and musician H.E.R. both channeled Britney Spears’ “Slave 4 U” performance from the 2001 VMAs by pairing their outfits with a live snake.

Gigi Hadid danced to Taylor Swift and raised a glass for her.

caption Gigi Hadid raised her glass as Swift played “Lover.” source MTV

The supermodel (and known member of Swift’s squad) was caught on camera swaying, dancing, and raising a glass during Swift’s opening performance of “Lover.”

Stars were yelling for Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello to kiss during their performance.

caption The two stars didn’t kiss, much to the audience’s dismay. source MTV

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello gave a steamy performance of their hit “Senorita” and the two kept moving closer and closer as they sang.

But the reporter couple kept things flirty and didn’t kiss – and many stars in the audience were disappointed.

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner yelled “make out” while they were singing and threw her hands in the air when it never happened. Musicians Bebe Rexha and Diplo also appeared visibly shocked that no smooching occurred.

Taylor Swift raised her glass during Lil Nas X’s performance.

caption Lil Nas X was performing “Panini.” source MTV

Swift had a great time on stage and in the audience, as evidenced by her enthusiastic dancing. The star was spotted swaying and raising a glass during Lil Nas X’s performance of “Panini.”

Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor, a drag queen who was performing with Swift, seemingly paid homage to Lady Gaga during the opening performance.

caption Taylor Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down” also features drag queens wearing celeb-inspired looks. source MTV/ Kevin Mazur / Contributor

During Swift’s opening performance, drag queen Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor was on stage in a green dress and pink eye makeup, which seemed to pay homage to Lady Gaga, who wore almost the exact look when she performed at the Grammy Awards in 2010.

