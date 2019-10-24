There are only 33 songs in history that have been certified diamond — here they all are

caption Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is the most recent single to be certified diamond. source Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

There have been legions of summer bops, one-hit wonders, career-making anthems, and headline-making singles. There are songs you feel like you can’t escape and songs you hear on every radio station.

But just a handful of those have been played so much, they’ve gone platinum multiple times – and even fewer have gone platinum 10 times over.

The latter is known as a diamond certification, the highest honor bestowed by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It’s awarded sparingly – if a song has moved at least 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers.

Only 33 songs in history have crossed that threshold. Keep scrolling for the complete list in chronological order.

1. “Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind” by Elton John

caption The song was released in 1997. source Elton John/YouTube

“Something About the Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind,” a double A-side single, was the first-ever song to be certified diamond on October 9, 1997.

2. “Baby” by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris

caption “Baby” was released in 2010. source Justin Bieber/YouTube

“Baby” was certified diamond on May 9, 2013.

3. “Not Afraid” by Eminem

caption “Not Afraid” was released in 2010 as the lead single for “Recovery.” source Eminem/YouTube

“Not Afraid” was certified diamond on June 10, 2014.

4. “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

caption “Bad Romance” was released in 2009. source Lady Gaga/YouTube

“Bad Romance” was certified diamond on May 29, 2015.

5. “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons

caption “Radioactive” was released in 2012. source Imagine Dragons/YouTube

“Radioactive” was certified diamond on July 6, 2015.

6. “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz

caption “Thrift Shop” was released in 2012. source Macklemore/YouTube

“Thrift Shop” was certified diamond on November 19, 2015.

7. “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga

caption “Poker Face” was released in 2008. source Lady Gaga/YouTube

“Poker Face” was certified diamond on November 30, 2015.

8. “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

caption “Call Me Maybe” was released in 2011. source Carly Rae Jepsen/YouTube

“Call Me Maybe” was certified diamond on September 28, 2016.

9. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

caption “Uptown Funk” was released in 2014. source Mark Ronson/YouTube

“Uptown Funk” was certified diamond on October 18, 2016.

10. “Roar” by Katy Perry

caption “Roar” was released in 2013. source Katy Perry/YouTube

“Roar” was certified diamond on June 22, 2017.

11. “Royals” by Lorde

caption “Royals” was originally released for free on SoundCloud in 2012. source Lorde/YouTube

“Royals” was certified diamond on December 8, 2017.

12. “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor

caption “All About That Bass” was released in 2014. source Meghan Trainor/YouTube

“All About That Bass” was certified diamond on January 23, 2018.

13. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

caption “Despacito” was released in 2017. The Justin Bieber remix was released three months later. source Luis Fonsi/YouTube

“Despacito” was certified diamond on January 27, 2018.

14. “Firework” by Katy Perry

caption “Firework” was released in 2010. source Katy Perry/YouTube

“Firework” was certified diamond on February 13, 2018.

15. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

caption “Lose Yourself” was released in 2002 for the soundtrack of his film “8 Mile.” source Eminem/YouTube

“Lose Yourself” was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

16. “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem featuring Rihanna

caption “Love the Way You Lie” was released in 2010. source Eminem/YouTube

“Love the Way You Lie” was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

17. “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke featuring Pharrell and T.I.

caption “Blurred Lines” was released in 2013. source Robin Thicke/YouTube

“Blurred Lines” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

18. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas

caption “I Gotta Feeling” was released in 2009. source Black Eyed Peas/YouTube

“I Gotta Feeling” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

19. “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

caption “Party Rock Anthem” was released in 2011. source LMFAO/YouTube

“Party Rock Anthem” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

20. “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic

caption “Counting Stars” was released in 2013. source OneRepublic/YouTube

“Counting Stars” was certified diamond on August 20, 2018.

21. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

caption “Closer” was released in 2016. source The Chainsmokers/YouTube

“Closer” was certified diamond on September 17, 2018.

22. “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line

caption “Cruise” was released in 2012. source Florida Georgia Line/YouTube

“Cruise” was certified diamond on October 10, 2018.

23. “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry featuring Juicy J

caption “Dark Horse” was released in 2013. source Katy Perry/YouTube

“Dark Horse” was certified diamond on December 12, 2018.

24. “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

caption “Just the Way You Are” was released in 2010. source Bruno Mars/YouTube

“Just the Way You Are” was certified diamond on January 11, 2019.

25. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

caption “Shape of You” was released in 2017. source Ed Sheeran/YouTube

“Shape of You” was certified diamond on January 24, 2019.

26. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

caption “Thinking Out Loud” was released in 2014. source Ed Sheeran/YouTube

“Thinking Out Loud” was certified diamond on February 8, 2019.

27. “We Are Young” by Fun. featuring Janelle Monáe

caption “We Are Young” was released in 2011. source Fueled By Ramen/YouTube

“We Are Young” was certified diamond on June 13, 2019.

28. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

caption “I’m Yours” was originally released as a demo in 2005 and officially in 2008. source Jason Mraz/YouTube

“I’m Yours” was certified diamond on June 24, 2019.

29. “The Hills” by The Weeknd

caption “The Hills” was released in 2015. source The Weeknd/YouTube

“The Hills” was certified diamond on June 28, 2019.

30. “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

caption “See You Again” was released in 2015 for the soundtrack of “Furious 7.” source Wiz Khalifa/YouTube

“See You Again” was certified diamond on September 24, 2019.

31. “God’s Plan” by Drake

caption “God’s Plan” was released in 2018. source Drake/YouTube

“God’s Plan” was certified diamond on September 25, 2019.

32. “Congratulations” by Post Malone featuring Quavo

caption “Congratulations” was released in 2016. source Post Malone/YouTube

“Congratulations” was certified diamond on October 8, 2019.

33. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

caption “Old Town Road” was released independently in December 2018. The Billy Ray Cyrus remix was released four months later. source Lil Nas X/YouTube

“Old Town Road” is the fastest song in history to be certified diamond. It received the honor on October 22, 2019, less than one year after its original release.