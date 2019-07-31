Every Disney movie remake, ranked

caption “Cinderella,” “The Lion King,” and “Aladdin” are some of Disney’s remakes. source Disney

Disney‘s animated movies are some of the most beloved films among audiences – and now they get to experience new versions of the classics with live-action remakes.

We took Disney’s 14 remakes, and ranked them according to critics’ reviews.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

It’s hard to recreate the magic of Disney’s classic animated movies. But the modern remakes of those classics bring a whole new kind of magic to the big screen.

The first Disney remake came in 1994 with the real-life version of “The Jungle Book.” They have since evolved into more CGI enhanced films like 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” and 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Now, “The Lion King” introduced a groundbreaking photo-real version of the animated movie which left viewers in awe.

The high quality visuals coupled with the stories we already know and love make most of the remakes stand out among critics. Most of them have garnered more than 50% scores.

See where 14 of Disney’s remakes rank, according to critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

14. “Alice Through the Looking Glass” is the sequel to 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland,” and centers on the Mad Hatter.

caption Johnny Depp returned as the Mad Hatter in “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” source Disney

Synopsis: “Alice returns to the whimsical world of Wonderland and travels back in time to help the Mad Hatter.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

13. In 2000’s “102 Dalmatians,” Cruella de Vill tries to steal even more Dalmatian puppies than before.

caption Glenn Close returned as Cruella de Vill in Disney’s “102 Dalmatians.” source Disney

Synopsis: “Cruella de Vil gets out of prison and goes after the puppies once more.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

12. The first live-action remake of Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” premiered in 1996.

caption “101 Dalmatians” was based on Dodie Smith’s novel, “The Hundred and One Dalmatians.” source Disney

Synopsis: “An evil high-fashion designer plots to steal Dalmatian puppies in order to make an extravagant fur coat, but instead creates an extravagant mess.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

11. Disney enlisted Tim Burton to direct “Dumbo,” the story of a baby elephant with ears that help him fly.

caption “Dumbo” premiered in 2019. source Disney

Synopsis: “A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

10. In 2010, Tim Burton directed yet another Disney classic: “Alice in Wonderland.”

caption Mia Wasikowska portrayed Alice in “Alice in Wonderland.” source Disney

Synopsis: “Nineteen-year-old Alice returns to the magical world from her childhood adventure, where she reunites with her old friends and learns of her true destiny: To end the Red Queen’s reign of terror.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

9. In 2019, Disney used photo-real technology to give a lifelike perception of the talking animal kingdom in “The Lion King.”

caption The Jon Favreau-directed “The Lion King” premiered on July 19, 2019. source Disney

Synopsis: “After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

Read more: Stop calling Disney’s ‘Lion King’ remake a live-action movie – it’s anything but

8. Disney gave a twist to their 1959 animated movie, “Sleeping Beauty,” by making the princess’ villain the main character in 2014’s “Maleficent.”

caption Angelina Jolie played the titular role in Disney’s “Maleficent.” source Disney

Synopsis: “A vengeful fairy is driven to curse an infant princess, only to discover that the child may be the one person who can restore peace to their troubled land.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

7. The highly anticipated live-action remake of “Aladdin” premiered in 2019.

caption Mena Massoud and Will Smith took on the roles of Aladdin and Genie, respectively, in 2019’s “Aladdin.” source Disney

Synopsis: “A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Read more: Here’s what the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ looks like in real life

6. In 2017, Disney released “Beauty and the Beast” with a star-studded cast which included Emma Watson, Luke Evans, and Emma Thompson.

caption Emma Watson played Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.” source Disney

Synopsis: “A selfish prince is cursed to become a monster for the rest of his life, unless he learns to fall in love with a beautiful young woman he keeps prisoner.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

5. “Christopher Robin” follows the story of the “Winnie the Pooh” creator, who was portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the 2018 film.

caption “Christopher Robin” was nominated for an Academy Award for best achievement in visual effects. source Disney

Synopsis: “A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie the Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

4. In 1994, Disney premiered “The Jungle Book,” starring Jason Scott Lee as Mowgli and Lena Heady as Kitty, Mowgli’s love interest. Although Mowgli understood the animals, they weren’t given voice-overs.

caption “The Jungle Book” was Disney’s first live-action remake. source Disney

Synopsis: “Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale of Mowgli, the orphaned jungle boy raised by wolves, and how he becomes king of the jungle.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

3. In 2015, the story of one of the most beloved Disney princesses was brought to life — with Lily James as “Cinderella.”

caption Lily James starred with Cate Blanchett, Helen Bonham Carter, and Richard Madden in “Cinderella.” source Disney

Synopsis: “When her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and her scheming stepsisters. Never one to give up hope, Ella’s fortunes begin to change after meeting a dashing stranger.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

2. “Pete’s Dragon” is the live-action remake of the 1977 musical by the same name, which was originally blended with real-life as well as animated characters.

caption “Pete’s Dragon” premiered in 2016. source Disney

Synopsis: “The adventures of an orphaned boy named Pete and his best friend Elliot, who just so happens to be a dragon.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

1. Disney tackled another live-action remake of “The Jungle Book” in 2016, but this time the animals were enhanced with CGI and had voice-overs.

caption “The Jungle Book” won an Academy Award for best achievement in visual effects. source Disney

Synopsis: “After a threat from the tiger Shere Khan forces him to flee the jungle, a man-cub named Mowgli embarks on a journey of self discovery with the help of panther Bagheera and free-spirited bear Baloo.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%