Every Disney movie remake so far, ranked by audiences

caption Critics and audiences don’t always feel the same about Disney remakes. source Walt Disney Pictures

In recent years, Disney has started re-making many of its most beloved classic films into live-action movies.

2019’s “Aladdin” and “Lion King” are both audience favorites but this year’s “Dumbo” remake was a flop with viewers.

Using Rotten Tomatoes’ audience scores, Insider ranked all of Disney’s live-action remakes so far from worst to best.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney has remade a lot of classic movies this year and it has a lot more in the works.

Many of these films have received mixed reviews and even though critics have both lauded and panned these remakes, audiences don’t always agree with the pros.

Here’s a ranking of all of Disney’s movie remakes so far, according to audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s important to note that these scores are subject to change but were accurate at the time of publication.

In 1996, Academy Award-nominated actress Glenn Close led the remake of the 1961 animated film “101 Dalmatians.”

caption The original film scored higher with audiences. source Walt Disney Pictures

Audience Score: 40%

Despite its star power, the film received a lukewarm response and only scored a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, which was quite a few points below the 76% audience score the original 1961 film got.

One user said that although the actress’s performance was the best part of the movie, the film itself was one of the “most boring, dull, annoying and most unnecessary live action remakes of all time.”

Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Michael Keaton were part of the star-studded 2019 re-telling of “Dumbo” from director Tim Burton.

caption The film was a box-office flop. source Walt Disney Studios

Audience Score: 51%

The live-action remake about the elephant with big ears who learns how to fly was not a hit with viewers, despite having a few new back stories and characters. It only earned a 51% audience score, which is especially low compared to the original 1941 film’s score of 70%.

One reviewer wrote that the remake “really does just highlight how good the original animated film was in its sheer simplicity.”

Read More: 5 reasons why Disney’s live-action ‘Dumbo’ failed at the box office

Tim Burton helmed 2010’s “Alice on Wonderland” saw a teenage Alice return to Wonderland.

caption The film had mixed reviews. source Disney via YouTube

Audience Score: 55%

Mia Wasikowska, who played Alice, joined an all-star cast including Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, and Anne Hathaway, as she sought to overthrow the reign of the Red Queen.

Even though audience reviews were mixed on the character development and plotline, many viewers applauded the “visual splendor” of the film as well as its casting choices.

It received a mediocre 55% audience ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, which was a few steps below the 78% score that audiences gave the original animated version from 1951.

1994’s remake of “The Jungle Book” retold the story of a boy and his animal friends.

caption This is one of the lower-scoring “Jungle Book” remakes. source Buena Vista

Audience Score: 55%

This remake of the jungle classic that tells Rudyard Kipling’s story was a bit of a flop for audiences, even though most critics enjoyed it.

It earned a 55% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn’t great compared to the original 1967 animated film’s 82% audience score.

Most reviewers concluded that this was a fairly OK adaptation that’s “sometimes thrilling, other times dull.”

2014’s “Maleficent” featured a completely different storyline from its animated predecessor “Sleeping Beauty” by portraying the iconic Disney villain as the protagonist.

caption Angelina Jolie stars in the film. source Disney

Audience Score: 70%

Unlike the 1959 classic (which received an 80% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes), the remake explored why Maleficent (played by Angelina Jolie) became a villain. It also dives into her relationship with Aurora (played by Elle Fanning).

It scored a 70% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviewers praising Jolie and her “extraordinary and charismatic performance that makes Maleficent a compelling character.”

The 2016 live-action “Pete’s Dragon” follows the story of an orphan named Pete and the friendship he cements with a dragon named Elliott.

caption The remake is more beloved by audiences than the original. source Disney

Audience Score: 72%

Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Redford, and Wes Bentley starred in the remake, which audiences mostly enjoyed.

Notably, the original “Pete’s Dragon” from 1977 earned just 60% from viewers, making this 2016 movie one of the rare Disney remakes that received a higher rating than the original film.

“Cinderella” (2015) re-tells the story of a girl who manages to escape the clutches of her evil stepmother and stepsisters to meet the prince of her dreams.

caption Lily James played Cinderella in Disney’s live-action remake of “Cinderella.” source Disney

Audience Score: 78%

The film – which starred Lily James, Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, and Helena Bonham Carter – was a hit with audiences, who ranked it higher than the original 1950 film, which got just 80%.

One reviewer wrote, “The live-action Cinderella grasps everything magnificent about the 1950s animated landmark and updates its presentation with grand effects and scale that’s both [as] magical and memorable as the original.”

Read More: Popular ‘Cinderella’ adaptations, ranked from worst to best

The 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the book lover and the prince-turned-beast who unexpectedly find romance in an enchanted castle.

caption Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the film. source Disney

Audience Score: 80%

The critical and box-office success of the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” likely led Disney to put a slew of other remakes in the pipeline.

Although the live-action edition didn’t quite live up to the original 1991 film’s 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it did come close.

As one viewer summarized the remake, “It has its problems and doesn’t live up to the animated classic, but Beauty and the Beast is incredibly entertaining and fun.”

“The Jungle Book” (2016) also re-tells the story of a young boy who’s raised in the jungle by a pack of wolves.

caption This remake had impressive CGI effects. source Disney

Audience Score: 86%

Audiences lauded the re-make for its stunning CGI effects and the way it effortlessly blended the storyline of the 1967 film with Rudyard Kipling’s novel of the same name.

As one viewer wrote, “Once again, Disney doesn’t just remake it’s [sic] own film, it improves upon it. This is the best adaptation of this story to date.”

The 2019 re-imaging of “Lion King” tells the story of Simba’s journey back to Pride Rock after the death of his father, Mufasa.

caption The film was a box-office success. source Disney

Audience Score: 88%

With Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and Beyoncé Knowles at its helm, the CGI-heavy film was a hit with audiences.

Even though many critics lambasted the 2019 re-telling, audiences widely enjoyed the film … but not as much as the original 1994 animated flick, which scored a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As one audience member wrote, “Though enjoyable, with its breathtaking CGI and nostalgic moments, I’m afraid it was pointless to make, since it’s the perfect example of a shot-to-shot remake, copying exactly what the much superior original did. In short: I loved it, but could’ve been better.”

2019’s “Aladdin” tells the story of a street urchin who wins over Princess Jasmine with the help of a genie.

caption Naomi Scott stars in “Aladdin” (2019). source Disney

Audience Score: 94%

Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott star in the 2019 remake of this classic Disney film.

Critical reviews of the film were lukewarm, but audiences gave “Aladdin” a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes – which is especially impressive considering the original 1992 movie also got a 92% from viewers.

One user called the film an “undeniable spectacle,” writing, “Aladdin glistens with its extravagant visuals, musical numbers and solid performances from an up-and-coming cast and an always vibrant Will Smith steering the ship.”