There have never been this many electric cars for sale. Here’s a rundown of what you can buy now.

caption The Porsche Taycan 4S is the cheapest all-electric Porsche. source Porsche

More than a dozen all-electric vehicles are available in the US market.

The cheapest are about $30,000, while the most expensive is nearly $200,000.

Many EVs now offer over 200 miles of range, but a few come in well under that figure.

We’ve come a long way from the years when we had just one or two all-electric vehicles in the US market. By my count, we now have 14 models, at various trim levels, offering a relatively wide choice of ranges, luxury, performance, and price.

To be sure, living with an EV isn’t the same as living with a gas-powered car. You have to contend with at-times limited charging options and ranges that aren’t fully comparable with internal-combustion vehicles.

But much choice is always better than not much.

And with many more EVs coming to market in the next five years, the choices should only get better.

Here’s the state of play at the moment:

Tesla Model 3. $40,000 gets you the base Model 3, with 250 miles of range. Move up to the long-range at about $49,000 and you have 322 miles. The Performance trim is top of the line: $57,000, 310 miles, and 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds.

Tesla Model S. The long-range Model S lists for $78,000 and offers 373 miles of range, while the performance trim is $100,000, but with 348 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 2.4 seconds and yes, you read that 0-60 time right. Zowie that’s fast.

Tesla Model X. $85,000 buys you the 328-mile long-range trim, while $105,000 get you the 305-mile performance trim and a staggering 2.7-second 0-60 mph time.

Chevy Bolt. The choice is between the $37,000 base trim and the $42,000 Premier model. Range is 259 miles for both.

BMW i3. The all-electric i3 is $44,000 and good for 153 miles of range. And range-extended version is available, using a small gas motor to generate additional range.

Nissan Leaf. There’s a Leaf and a Leef Plus. The former starts at $30,000 and serves up 150 miles of range, while the latter is good for 226 miles, but tops out at $43,000. Overall, the Leaf is available in more trim levels than most other EVs.

Porsche Taycan. There are three Taycans on sale: the 4S ($140,000), the Turbo ($151,000), and the Turbo S ($185,000). Range is around 200 miles, but performance varies, with the 4S hitting 60mph in 3.8 seconds, the Turbo getting it done in 3 seconds, and the Turbo S in 2.6 seconds.

Audi e-tron. The $75,000 SUV can be optioned up to $80,000 and has just over 200 miles of range.

Volkswagen e-Golf. At just $32,000, the e-Golf is affordable, but range is just 125 miles.

Jaguar I-Pace. The leaping cat’s SUV starts at $70,000 and offers compact SUV versatility with about 234 miles of range.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric. This modest entrant starts at $30,000 but can rise to $37,000. Range is 124 miles.

Hyundai Kona Electric. The range is 258 miles and the price is $36,000.

Kia Niro EV. The $39,000 price get you an appealing 239 miles of range.