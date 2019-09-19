Every electric vehicle you can buy in the US

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-
The Tesla Model 3.

caption
The Tesla Model 3.
source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Electric vehicles are still a very small percentage of the US auto market, but the number of vehicles available has increased in recent years and will increase even more over the next decade.

Tesla dominates the US electric-vehicle market in sales, but a number of traditional automakers have released competing options at a range of price points.

These are the fully-electric vehicles available for purchase in the US.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

Tesla Model S

caption
A Tesla Model S.
source
Tesla

Starting price: $79,990

Tesla Model X

caption
A Tesla Model X.
source
Tesla

Starting price: $84,990

Tesla Model 3

caption
A Tesla Model 3.
source
Tesla

Starting price: $38,990

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

caption
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.
source
Hyundai

MSRP: $30,315

Hyundai Kona Electric

caption
2020 Hyundai Kona Electric.
source
Hyundai

MSRP: $36,950

BMW i3

caption
BMW i3.
source
BMW

MSRP: $44,450

Chevrolet Bolt EV

caption
2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
source
Chevrolet

MSRP: $36,620

Volkswagen e-Golf

caption
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf.
source
Volkswagen

MSRP: $31,895

See also: Apply here to attend IGNITION: Transportation, an event focused on the future of transportation, in San Francisco on October 22.

Fiat 500e

caption
2019 Fiat 500e.
source
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

MSRP: $33,460

Nissan Leaf

caption
2018 Nissan Leaf.
source
Nissan

MSRP: $29,990

Honda Clarity Electric

caption
2019 Honda Clarity Electric.
source
Honda

MSRP: $36,620

Smart EQ fortwo

caption
Smart EQ fortwo Cabrio.
source
Daimler

MSRP: $23,900

Jaguar I-Pace

caption
Jaguar I-Pace.
source
Jaguar

MSRP: $69,500

Audi e-tron

caption
Audi e-tron.
source
Audi

MSRP: $74,800

Kia Niro EV

caption
2019 Kia Niro EV.
source
Kia

MSRP: $38,500