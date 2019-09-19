Every electric vehicle you can buy in the US

caption The Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Electric vehicles are still a very small percentage of the US auto market, but the number of vehicles available has increased in recent years and will increase even more over the next decade.

Tesla dominates the US electric-vehicle market in sales, but a number of traditional automakers have released competing options at a range of price points.

These are the fully-electric vehicles available for purchase in the US.

Tesla Model S

caption A Tesla Model S. source Tesla

Starting price: $79,990

Tesla Model X

caption A Tesla Model X. source Tesla

Starting price: $84,990

Tesla Model 3

caption A Tesla Model 3. source Tesla

Starting price: $38,990

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

caption 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric. source Hyundai

MSRP: $30,315

Hyundai Kona Electric

caption 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric. source Hyundai

MSRP: $36,950

BMW i3

caption BMW i3. source BMW

MSRP: $44,450

Chevrolet Bolt EV

caption 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV. source Chevrolet

MSRP: $36,620

Volkswagen e-Golf

caption 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf. source Volkswagen

MSRP: $31,895

Fiat 500e

caption 2019 Fiat 500e. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

MSRP: $33,460

Nissan Leaf

caption 2018 Nissan Leaf. source Nissan

MSRP: $29,990

Honda Clarity Electric

caption 2019 Honda Clarity Electric. source Honda

MSRP: $36,620

Smart EQ fortwo

caption Smart EQ fortwo Cabrio. source Daimler

MSRP: $23,900

Jaguar I-Pace

caption Jaguar I-Pace. source Jaguar

MSRP: $69,500

Audi e-tron

caption Audi e-tron. source Audi

MSRP: $74,800

Kia Niro EV

caption 2019 Kia Niro EV. source Kia

MSRP: $38,500