Every household in Singapore will get 4 free masks: Here’s how to collect yours

Amid online panic that surgical face masks have sold out at stores in Singapore, the Government announced on Thursday (Jan 30) that it is distributing four masks to every household here between Feb 1 and Feb 9.

According to a Straits Times report, the masks will be given out at all 89 community centres (CC) and 654 residents’ committee (RC) centres.

They will also be delivered to vulnerable individuals who cannot collect them, ST added.

Households living in HDB flats can collect the masks at RCs between Feb 1 and Feb 5, and from CCs from Feb 5 to Feb 9.

Those living in private housing can collect them from CCs from Feb 5 to Feb 9.

Each mask can only be used for eight hours and must be disposed of afterwards.

The Government’s announcement comes days after Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min posted photos of a warehouse containing Singapore’s mask stockpiles, assuring netizens that there was a “sufficient supply of masks in Singapore” if people used them “sensibly and responsibly.”

Earlier today, I joined Seah Kian Peng to visit one of our warehouses to check on our masks stockpile. We would like… Posted by Lam Pin Min（蓝彬明） on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

On Jan 30, the Government again stressed that those who did not display symptoms of illness did not require masks, and said the Republic had sufficient masks for those who needed them.

It added that on top of the 5.2 million masks it was distributing, it had released an additional 5 million masks to local retailers.

According to ST, Singapore is now sourcing for fresh mask supplies amid a global shortage, with authorities planning to penalise retailers who mark up their prices without explanation.

