This customizable grooming subscription box sends only the products you want and use, so you never have to worry about stopping at the drugstore for shampoo again

source Every Man Jack

Popular grooming brand Every Man Jack is known for its clean ingredients and affordable prices. Now the brand is offering a subscription that will save you money and time spent repeatedly visiting the drugstore.

The Every Man Jack subscription is completely customizable, so you’ll get to decide what’s in your box, what day and how frequently it ships, and you can cancel any time.

A trial box of samples goes for $10, and then you can create your own with as many full-size items as you want, starting at $3 each.

You can save 20% on your first subscription box using the promo code “RETHINK20” at checkout.

Convenience has always been and will likely always be a weighing factor in most people’s purchases, and that’s why there’s a subscription box for just about anything you can think of.

Most subscriptions are based on the principle of effortlessly buying certain types of items for less than you’d pay à la carte, but they sometimes turn out to be a mash-up of products you don’t even want or need. You’re left with a monthly withdrawal from your bank account and a bunch of stuff you otherwise wouldn’t have paid for.

While this model might be a great way to experiment with your sense of fashion or discover a new wine, most people just want what they know works well when it comes to grooming and skincare products. Now, Every Man Jack is giving guys exactly what they want with its new subscription box.

source Every Man Jack

Every Man Jack was founded in 2007 and has ultimately stuck around in the super crowded grooming and skincare space for a few key reasons: The brand’s wide array of products are made from clean ingredients, they use cruelty-free and environmentally-friendly manufacturing techniques here in the USA, and most importantly, they’re affordably priced. To give you an idea, a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner is $10, while a body wash is $8. The new subscription model builds on those attributes by making it easier and more affordable to re-up on grooming essentials.

And right now, you’ll save 20% on your first subscription box by using the promo code “RETHINK20” at checkout.

How the subscription works

The first step is to figure out what you like, so if you’re not familiar with Every Man Jack’s entire product lineup, you can order a trial set for body, shave, beard, or skin. Priced at $10 each, the trial sets come with a handful of products from your chosen category. I tried the beard set, which comes with beard balm, beard butter, beard wash, beard oil, lip balm, and a beard comb. I had used the brand’s products before, so I expected to like everything and I did. In my opinion, these trial sets could easily be rebranded as gift sets and sold for more than $10, which makes them a really great value.

Once you’ve figured out what products you want, it’s time to order your box. Unlike other subscriptions that basically make an educated guess on what you’d like to see, Every Man Jack gives you the opportunity to curate your own box. I’m a huge fan of the brand’s Sandalwood body wash ($8), deodorant ($8), and beard butter ($10) – the scent is fresh, but not overbearing. If you have sensitive skin or want to clear up a breakout, I recommend using the activated charcoal products. The scent is very faint, but your skin will feel renewed.

You get to choose as many or as few full-size products as you want and the frequency of delivery (every two, three, or four months). You’ll also save 10% on all orders and get free shipping on orders of $40 or more. The best part about the subscription is that you can add or remove items, change shipping dates and delivery frequencies, or cancel at any time.

source Every Man Jack

Who is the subscription good for?

The short answer is that the subscription is good for everyone who likes Every Man Jack products. The company designed the subscription to be completely customizable in order to appeal to all types of consumers. Whether you’re the type of guy who has two or three favorites from Every Man Jack or you use the brand exclusively for all of your grooming needs, you’ll find value in the subscription.

There are no grey areas in what you’ll receive or how much you pay because it’s all up to you. You won’t be locked into a year-long subscription and the only surprises you’ll encounter are good ones, like free products or Every Man Jack-branded gear thrown in.

The bottom line

I’ve tested an unfathomable amount of grooming products over the years and if I had to pick one brand that uses clean ingredients and is still affordably priced, it would have to be Every Man Jack. In addition to the trial set I received for this review, I’ve used everything from body washes and deodorants to face washes and body wipes, and I’ve been happy with it all.

The subscription itself doesn’t make the products any better than they already are, but it is one more reason to incorporate them into your routine.

Every man needs to have grooming products, so instead of running to the store every time you’re out of essentials, I recommend letting Every Man Jack do the work for you.