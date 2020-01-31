Every ‘Married At First Sight’ couple that has gotten a divorce so far, and why

source Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, “Married at First Sight” – a reality TV show that weds strangers as soon as they meet for the first time on national TV – has seen it’s fair share of divorces.

In total, 16 of the 29 couples who have appeared on the show since it started in 2014 have decided to part ways (with, possibly, more to come from the current season).

Though there have been eight success stories in the show’s nine seasons, here are the 19 couples that didn’t work out once the cameras shut off:

Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland were the only couple to divorce before Season 1 had finished.

Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland had concerns from the beginning of the season that their union wouldn’t last.

While the two had great sexual chemistry and fought to make the relationship work because of it, Bell repeatedly said she felt Copeland wasn’t ready for marriage.

The couple fought consistently about small things, and even got into a serious argument about handholding once.

Ultimately, the pair decided to annul their vows at the end of the show.

Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio only lived together a few days a week a during Season 2​. They divorced after six weeks of marriage.

Season 2’s Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio had a difficult arrangement from the beginning of their brief marriage.

Kullar lived in New York City, and Varricchio worked as an emergency room nurse in New Jersey, often staying late at work. The distance wouldn’t be a deal-breaker for many couples, as there are plenty of people who live in New Jersey and commute to New York City for work and vice versa. But Kullar and Varricchio wouldn’t budge on their independent lifestyles.

It meant the two only lived together a few days out of the week for most of the season and, eventually, decided to end their marriage after six weeks.

Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone decided to stay together after Season 2 ended, but later got divorced

Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone met and married on Season 2 of MAFS.

They stayed together after the season ended, but the two eventually got divorced.

During the reunion special, Methuen said Ranellone not putting effort into their dynamic, and it drove them apart.

Jessica Castro divorced Ryan DeNino after he cheated on her ‘multiple times.’ Castro later filed a restraining order against DeNino, alleging that he threatened to kill her.

Season 2 ended with Jessica Castro and Ryan DeNino deciding to stay together.

But the marriage fell apart soon after.

The two tried to work out their issues for four months according to International Business Times. But DeNino moved out following the season finale.

Though the two were still together, DeNino was too “busy” on Valentine’s Day to spend it with his wife, who later found he’d received a Valentine’s Day card from another woman.

Ultimately, Castro said, she found out that DeNino had cheated on her multiple times, which was the death knell for their marriage. Later, Castro said she got a restraining order against DeNino, alleging that he had threatened to kill her. The New York Post reported that DeNino was caught on tape making threats against Castro’s life.

“I will break you into f-ing pieces,” DeNino said, according to a Queens Family Court petition obtained by the New York Post. “I will break your dad into pieces. I will make your whole family disappear – and your f-ing dog-ass sister’s boyfriend.”

Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell announced their break up during the reunion special for the cast of Season 3

Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell’s marriage was one of the strongest on Season 3 of MAFS, according to People. With instant chemistry between the two, fans were unsurprised when the two decided to stay together at the end of the season.

But to the surprise of many viewers, the pair ultimately got divorced, announcing their separation during the reunion special for the cast of Season 3.

“Unfortunately, over time, my feelings began to fade,” Russell said during the reunion. “I stayed committed to the marriage and us trying to make it work. We tried counseling, and I was talking to either one of the experts, the producers, my family, her mom or someone that could lend us assistance, pretty much every day.”

David Norton and Ashley Doherty had problems from the start. Then she found out about his criminal past.

David Norton and Ashley Doherty wed on MAFS’s Season 3.

They had immediate problems. Throughout the season, Doherty admitted she didn’t feel attracted to Norton. They grew even more distance when Nortan asked a friend of her’s out to drinks one-on-one, though he insisted it was to learn more about his wife.

During the season finale, the couple announced they would not be staying together.

In tk, Doherty spoke out against the show for not thoroughly vetting Norton after In Touch released police reports that revealed Norton had a violent outburst towards an ex-girlfriend. The report stated that Norton was arrested for aggressively grabbing and pushing his ex to the ground during an argument and smashing her phone in the process.

According to court records, A&E wasn’t made aware of Norton’s violent past until three weeks after the two were married. Still, Doherty said she was never notified once show officials got access to the reports.

Marry Harnois, Doherty’s mother, told In Touch that there were red flags early in the relationship that may have hinted to Norton’s past behavior.

“One thing I remember my daughter telling me from almost the beginning, when they’d started to live together, was, ‘He’s a door-slammer,'” she said. “And a couple of times, she said he got in her face. But of course they’re not going to show that on camera because they portrayed him as Mr. Wonderful.”

Sam Role wanted to stay married to Neil Bowlus, but he ultimately asked for a divorce at the Season 4 finale.

Sam Role was critical of Neil Bowlus when the two initially got married in Season 4.

Over time, though, Role grew to like him, and could see a future together.

But Bowlus had shifted the other way: He said he felt unhappy with how he had been treated for much of the season. At the finale, Bowlus said he wanted to get a divorce.

But the two remain friends to this day and Bowlus even congratulated Role on her first child with her fiancé by sending a set of four pink onesies and card as presents for the infant.

Derek Schwartz and Heather Seidel​ split after 10 days — the fasted break-up in MAFS history

Derek Schwartz and Heather Seidel​’s marriage didn’t make it past the honeymoon on Season 4, making for the quickest split in the show’s history.

Seidel said he felt uncomfortable with how affectionate Schwartz was on their wedding day. Schwartz accused Seidel of being an alcoholic.

Ten days after saying “I do” the couple got divorced.

After a year of marriage post-MAFS, Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson announced their divorce​ but they planned to remain friends.

Season 4’s Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson decided to stay together after the season finale in 2016.

They made it an entire year, but then the two announced they would be getting divorced in a statement to Us Weekly.

“This was not an easy decision for either of us because we do love each other very much but sometimes God has other plans,” the statement read. “This is the route we have decided to take, and all we request is that you respect our privacy in this delicate matter.”

The two said they would remain friends after the divorce.

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast got divorced after almost a year together. She then sent a cryptic tweet implying he’d had an affair with his now-girlfriend.

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast announced their divorce in March 2017, a little less than a year after the two said “I do” on Season 4 of MAFS.

Pendergrast five months later announced he and his girlfriend AfterBuzz TV host Heather Yerrid were expecting their first child later that year.

Granados tweeted about it, insinuating that Pendergrast had been having an affair with Yerrid during their marriage.

Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs had a tumultuous run on Season 5, but they tried to make it work for a year.

Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs had many a screaming match during Season 5 of MAFS. Despite the drama, the two decided to stay married after the season finale.

But a little after a year, the two decided to divorce and made the announcement on Twitter.

According to People, Downs said that Duhon had cheated throughout their marriage but he denied the claims.

Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot struggled to find a spark in their marriage and amicably broke up after a year of marriage

Finding passion for one another was a problem throughout Season 5 for Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot, but the two remained married after the finale.

After about a year of marriage, the two announced their amicable divorce.

Season 6 showcased some intense fights between Jonathan Francetic and Molly Duff, who decided to annul their marriage before the finale

Jealousy and tension were a key part of Jonathan Francetic and Molly Duff’s marriage on Season 6 of MAFS. Francetic accused Duff of trying to cheat, which resulted in a big fight between the two that Francetic recorded on his phone.

The couple decided to divorce before the season finale but kept it civil on social media.

Francetic even asked his fans to be nice to Duff on Twitter, and the two have been photographed together since their split.

Ryan Buckley and Jaclyn Schwartzberg seemed happy, and stayed together for 10 months following Season 6.

Despite having a few fights during their appearance on MAFS, Ryan Buckley and Jaclyn Schwartzberg opted to stay married at the season finale. But 10 months later, the couple announced their decision to divorce.

“We are over and trust me we are both much happier and healthier this way. Thank you so much for all the love and support,” Schwartzberg tweeted.

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson nearly divorced during the early stages of Season 7​ but didn’t actually split until after the finale.

Tristan Thompson said he was uneasy on Season 7 of MAFS after finding out that his wife, Mia Bally, hadn’t mentioned that she’d had stalking charges brought against her.

While Thompson said he forgave Bally, it set off a stream of fights, generally caused by miscommunication between the two.

Bally said she wanted a divorce during the honeymoon episode early in the season, but they decided to stay together until after the cameras shut off.

Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana had issues with insecurity throughout Season 7. They decided to divorce soon after the finale.

Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana had a number of issues throughout their time on MAFS, in particular when Flaherty found out that Martorana had previously dated a friend of his.

The two revealed they had divorced soon after the finale on the reunion special.

Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff announced their divorce during the reunion episode for Season​ 8.

While Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff opted to stay married beyond Season 8’s finale, they announced that they had gotten a divorce soon after at the reunion episode.

McGriff said she wanted to stay married but Guess pushed for their split.

The panel of relationship experts on MAFS all agreed that Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk could not have stayed together.

Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk appeared on Season 8 of MAFS and made show history as one of the few splits that the panel of relationship experts fully supported.

Throughout their marriage, Cuccurullo was insistent that Sisk keep their private life a secret, telling her to not disclose details about their romantic life to the show’s experts. He even told her to lie to the panel to inflate how intimate they were being with each other, which she felt uncomfortable about.

Dr. Pepper Scwhartz eventually confronted Cuccurullo, but he insisted the problems were Sisk’s fault.

They decided on a divorce during the season finale.

Matt Gwynne​ and Amber Bowles divorced after eight weeks. Bowles​ suspected Gwynne cheated.

This Season 9 pair got divorced after eight weeks, largely driven by Amber Bowles’ suspicion that her husband, Matt Gwynne, had been cheating on her.

Bowles wanted to work on the marriage, but Gwynne said he wanted a divorce at the end of the season.