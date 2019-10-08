caption Brittany pigeon from La Dame de Pic. source La Dame de Pic

The Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2020 was released on Monday night at an awards ceremony in London.

London now has 67 Michelin-starred restaurants located across the city.

The Instagram-famous Lecture Room & Library at Sketch was promoted from two to three stars – the highest possible accolade.

We’ve listed every Michelin-starred restaurant in London below, ranked in descending order by number of stars.

Three stars

caption The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch. source Sketch

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, Mayfair

Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), Mayfair (Promoted from two stars)

Gordon Ramsay, Chelsea

Two stars

caption Kitchen Table at Bubbledogs. source Paul Winch Furness

Kitchen Table at Bubbledogs, Bloomsbury

La Dame de Pic, The City (Promoted from one star)

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Knightsbridge

Le Gavroche, Mayfair

Greenhouse, Mayfair

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, Mayfair

Umu, Mayfair

Claude Bosi at Bibendum, Chelsea

CORE by Clare Smyth, Kensington

Ledbury, Kensington

One star

caption Da Terra, Bethnal Green. source Da Terra

Hakkasan Hanway Place, Bloomsbury

Pied à Terre, Bloomsbury

The Ninth, Bloomsbury

City Social, The City

Club Gascon, The City

Brat, Shoreditch

The Clove Club, Shoreditch

Leroy, Shoreditch

Lyle’s, Shoreditch

Harwood Arms, Fulham

River Café, Hammersmith

Endo at The Rotunda, Shepherd’s Bush (New addition)

La Trompette, Chiswick

St John, Clerkenwell

Angler, Finsbury

Elystan Street, Chelsea

Five Fields, Chelsea

Kitchen W8, Kensington

Trinity, Clapham

The Glasshouse, Kew

Dysart Petersham, Richmond (New addition)

Story, Bermondsey

Da Terra, Bethnal Green (New addition)

Mãos, Bethnal Green (New addition)

Galvin La Chapelle, Spitalfields

Chez Bruce, Wandsworth

Amaya, Belgravia

Céleste, Belgravia

Marcus, Belgravia

Pétrus, Belgravia

Alyn Williams at the Westbury, Mayfair

Gymkhana, Mayfair

Hakkasan Mayfair

Hide, Mayfair

Kai, Mayfair

Murano, Mayfair

Pollen Street Social, Mayfair

Sabor, Mayfair

The Square, Mayfair

Veeraswamy, Mayfair

Locanda Locatelli, Marylebone

Portland, Marylebone

Roganic, Marylebone

Texture, Marylebone

Trishna, Marylebone

Barrafina, Soho

Social Eating House, Soho

Aquavit, St. James’s

Ikoyi, St. James’s

Ritz Restaurant, St. James’s

Seven Park Place, St. James’s

A.Wong, Victoria

Dining Room at The Goring, Victoria

Quilon, Victoria

