- source
- La Dame de Pic
- The Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2020 was released on Monday night at an awards ceremony in London.
- London now has 67 Michelin-starred restaurants located across the city.
- The Instagram-famous Lecture Room & Library at Sketch was promoted from two to three stars – the highest possible accolade.
- We’ve listed every Michelin-starred restaurant in London below, ranked in descending order by number of stars.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Three stars
- source
- Sketch
Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, Mayfair
Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), Mayfair (Promoted from two stars)
Gordon Ramsay, Chelsea
Two stars
- source
- Paul Winch Furness
Kitchen Table at Bubbledogs, Bloomsbury
La Dame de Pic, The City (Promoted from one star)
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Knightsbridge
Le Gavroche, Mayfair
Greenhouse, Mayfair
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, Mayfair
Umu, Mayfair
Claude Bosi at Bibendum, Chelsea
CORE by Clare Smyth, Kensington
Ledbury, Kensington
One star
- source
- Da Terra
Hakkasan Hanway Place, Bloomsbury
Pied à Terre, Bloomsbury
The Ninth, Bloomsbury
City Social, The City
Club Gascon, The City
Brat, Shoreditch
The Clove Club, Shoreditch
Leroy, Shoreditch
Lyle’s, Shoreditch
Harwood Arms, Fulham
River Café, Hammersmith
Endo at The Rotunda, Shepherd’s Bush (New addition)
La Trompette, Chiswick
St John, Clerkenwell
Angler, Finsbury
Elystan Street, Chelsea
Five Fields, Chelsea
Kitchen W8, Kensington
Trinity, Clapham
The Glasshouse, Kew
Dysart Petersham, Richmond (New addition)
Story, Bermondsey
Da Terra, Bethnal Green (New addition)
Mãos, Bethnal Green (New addition)
Galvin La Chapelle, Spitalfields
Chez Bruce, Wandsworth
Amaya, Belgravia
Céleste, Belgravia
Marcus, Belgravia
Pétrus, Belgravia
Alyn Williams at the Westbury, Mayfair
Gymkhana, Mayfair
Hide, Mayfair
Kai, Mayfair
Murano, Mayfair
Pollen Street Social, Mayfair
Sabor, Mayfair
The Square, Mayfair
Veeraswamy, Mayfair
Locanda Locatelli, Marylebone
Portland, Marylebone
Roganic, Marylebone
Texture, Marylebone
Trishna, Marylebone
Barrafina, Soho
Social Eating House, Soho
Aquavit, St. James’s
Ikoyi, St. James’s
Ritz Restaurant, St. James’s
Seven Park Place, St. James’s
A.Wong, Victoria
Dining Room at The Goring, Victoria
Quilon, Victoria
Read more:
This is the difference between one, two, and three Michelin-starred restaurants
The world’s only Michelin-starred brothers tell us why not showing up to a reservation is the worst thing a diner can do
RANKED: The 50 cheapest Michelin-starred meals in the world
Why a Michelin-starred chef who runs a meat-free restaurant doesn’t like meat substitutes like Beyond Meat
A French chef is suing the Michelin Guide after it took a star away, saying the inspector thought he put cheddar cheese in a soufflé