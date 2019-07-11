Every new Pokémon coming to ‘Pokémon Sword and Shield’ this November that we know about, from Alcremie to Yamper

caption In “Pokémon Sword and “Pokémon Shield” players will choose from one of three starter Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. source The Pokémon Company

“Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” will be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 15th.

The games will introduce dozens of new Pokémon from the Galar region, a new area in the Pokémon world.

“Sword” and “Shield” will bring the total number of Pokémon in the series to more than 1,000, but the games wont include every Pokémon from franchise history.

A pair of brand new Pokémon games are headed to the Nintendo Switch on November 15th, and they’ll introduce a whole new generation of Pokémon to fans. “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” mark the 8th generation of Pokémon games, and will bring the total number of Pokémon to more than 1,000.

Like the original Pokémon titles, “Sword” and “Shield” are role-playing games. Players will adventure through the brand-new Galar region, capturing Pokémon and battling other trainers on their way to becoming the Pokémon champion.

However, “Sword and Shield” will be the first main Pokémon games not to include every species of Pokémon in the prior games. While many fan-favorites like Pikachu and Charizard are confirmed to return, players will spend more time getting familiar with the new species of Pokémon introduced in the Galar region.

Players will choose from one of three new starter Pokémon – Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble – at the start of their adventure and encounter countless other Pokémon as they explore Galar. Nintendo has revealed about 15 new Pokémon so far, and there are sure to be dozens more by time the games arrive in November.

Here are all of the new Pokémon we’ve seen in “Pokémon Sword and Shield” so far, with their official descriptions:

Grookey, the Chimp Pokémon (Grass)

The stick held by Grookey was originally from the forest where troops of Grookey live, but it’s no longer a simple branch. It has gained special powers after being exposed to the energy within Grookey’s body.

Grookey can share its energy with plants.

“Its green fur creates energy from sunlight. Wilted flowers and leaves have been seen to regain their color when Grookey drums with its stick near them.”

Scorbunny, the Rabbit Pokémon (Fire)

“Scorbunny uses its powerful legs to run and jump around its opponents, confusing and disorienting them. The soles of its feet can become very hot, and Scorbunny can kick opponents to damage and burn them, too!”

Scorbunny’s can increase its heart rate with its “fire sac.”

“Scorbunny has a fire sac in its chest, which contains viscous fire energy. If Scorbunny is able to increase its heart rate and body temperature by running around and warming up properly, the true power of its fire energy will be awakened and its physical capabilities will greatly increase.”

Sobble, the Water Lizard Pokémon (Water)

“When Sobble touches water, its body changes its pattern and color, allowing it to blend into its surroundings. Sobble is a bit timid, and so if it gets nervous or embarrassed, it will secrete the water within its body like sweat and disappear into the surroundings.”

Sobble’s tears force everyone around it to start crying, too.

“Sobble’s tears are capable of making others cry. This effect is so strong, it is said that its tears are as potent as 100 onions. If Sobble feels threatened, it will start to bawl and spread its tears around the area, causing everyone around it to start crying uncontrollably. Sobble will then use this distraction as a chance to escape.”

Corviknight, the Raven Pokémon (Flying/Steel)

“It is said that Corviknight is the strongest Pokémon living in the skies of the Galar region. It can often be seen fearlessly soaring through the air. Many say that any Pokémon foolish enough to challenge Corviknight are sent running with just a sharp glare and cry from this fearsome Pokémon.”

Players can use Corviknight as a flying taxi to travel between towns.

“Corviknight possess superb flying skills and high intelligence. Because of this, many of them work for the company called Galar Taxi, helping transport people from town to town.”

Drednaw, the Bite Pokémon (Water/Rock)

“The sharp, jagged fangs of the Bite Pokémon Drednaw are strong and sharp enough to bite through rock and iron. Though it has an extremely heavy rock shell, its well-developed muscles allow it to move quickly.”

Drednaw is a handful for inexperienced trainers.

Drednaw is a handful for inexperienced trainers.

“Drednaw is known to be extremely vicious, and it takes a skilled Trainer to tame and handle this Pokémon. It seems that some Trainers will release Drednaw back into the wild once they discover they can’t handle it.”

Wooloo, the Sheep Pokémon (Normal)

“The white fur that covers their bodies grows throughout their lives, and it will fully grow back in three months even if the Wooloo has been completely shorn. The fur is used for clothing and carpets and the like, and it is very popular as a specialty product of the Galar region.”

Wooloo tend to avoid conflict.

“Wooloo live as a herd and mimic the actions of their Trainer or herd leader. They dislike conflict, and if they need to escape from enemies, they will simply roll away.”

Gossifleur, the Flowering Pokémon (Grass)

“Gossifleur prefers lands with clean water and air, and its pollen has a healing effect. Its pollen works on people, too, and it used to be a common folk medicine remedy for children of the Galar region to be given a tea made from this pollen when they fell ill.”

Gossifleur travels along the wind.

“Gossifleur travels over long distances by getting blown along by the wind. It controls the direction of its travels by twisting its body and petals.”

Eldegoss, the Cotton Bloom Pokémon (Grass)

“When Gossifleur evolves into Eldegoss, its head becomes covered in thick cotton fluff. This cotton fluff serves as a cushion, helping to protect Eldegoss’s head from damage.”

Eldegoss’s seeds provide nutrition to people and Pokémon alike.

“The tiny seeds attached to the cotton fluff are said to be highly nutritious and beneficial to both people and Pokémon. Eldegoss spreads these seeds throughout the region by sending them on the wind, making the soil of the Galar region rich in nutrients.”

Yamper, the Puppy Pokémon (Electric)

“Yamper has a tendency to be drawn to things that are moving quickly. It can chase after people and Pokémon or even go charging at vehicles!”

Yamper’s body crackles with electricty as it runs.

“Yamper has an organ in its body that generates electricity, and this organ is activated when Yamper runs around. Yamper can’t store the electricity it generates, so it’s often seen running around with electric sparks crackling around it.”

Duraludon, the Alloy Pokémon (Steel/Dragon)

“The metal composing its body is incredibly durable but also surprisingly light. It only weighs about 88 lbs. in total. Thanks to this, Duraludon can move quite quickly in spite of its appearance. Its body is weak to corrosion, however, and is known to rust easily.”

Duraludon’s arms are strong enough to crush boulders.

“Duraludon live in caves and mountainous areas. Their two arms have slightly different shapes from each other, and they use these to grind down rock surfaces for food. They share their habitat with Tyranitar, and these two Pokémon are often seen battling each other in the mountains of the Galar region.”

Alcremie, the Cream Pokémon (Fairy)

“Alcremie can produce whipped cream, which becomes richer the happier Alcremie is feeling. Desserts made using this cream are invariably delicious, so many pastry chefs strive to have an Alcremie as their partner.”

Alcremie uses its delicious cream as a defense mechanism.

“When attacked by an opponent, Alcremie will throw sweet-scented cream to distract them or temporarily blind them, giving itself time to escape. The cream it uses for this purpose has an incredibly powerful soothing effect, and any opponent that tries to eat the cream will rapidly lose the will to battle.”

Rolycoly, the Coal Pokémon (Rock)

“Its red eye can illuminate dark areas, while it uses the lump of coal attached to its body like a wheel to move through coal mines and caves. It seems to be able to travel smoothly even over rough terrain.”

Families in the Galar region once used Rolycoly to heat their homes.

“Until about one hundred years ago, every household in the Galar region had a Rolycoly. The families would use the coal that dropped off its body for cooking and heating their homes. Even in the modern day, Rolycoly is a very popular Pokémon to take for outdoor activities!”

Zamazenta, the legendary Pokémon on the cover of “Pokémon Shield”

“Zamazenta’s regal and majestic movements overwhelm any opponents that dare face it. Its body is covered in what seems to be a shield.”

Zacian, the legendary Pokémon on the cover of “Pokémon Sword”

“Zacian attacks so gracefully that its movements can even captivate its opponents. It holds what appears to be a sword in its mouth.”