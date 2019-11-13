Every song that hit No. 1 on the chart in 2019, so far

caption Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” spent 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 this year. source Billie Eilish/YouTube

The Billboard Hot 100 is roundly recognized as the music industry’s most reliable measure of song popularity. To score a No. 1 on the chart is a major accomplishment; to debut at No. 1 is even more rare.

This year has been especially interesting. After Selena Gomez’s comeback ballad “Lose You To Love Me” surged to No. 1 in November, 2019 became the year with the most female artists to top the Hot 100 this decade.

Moreover, thanks to smash hits like Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” – both of which dominated radio play and streaming numbers for an unprecedented stretch of weeks – only 14 songs have claimed the chart’s top spot so far this year. They’re listed in chronological order below.

“Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

caption “Thank U, Next” was released on November 3, 2018. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande’s 2018 single “Thank U, Next” continued its Billboard Hot 100 reign into the first week of 2019. It had already been No. 1 for six weeks, and the seventh was its last on top of the chart.

“Without Me” by Halsey

caption “Without Me” was released on October 4, 2018. source Halsey/YouTube

Halsey’s “Without Me” took the No. 1 spot for two nonconsecutive weeks in 2019. It dethroned “Thank U, Next” for the second week of the year, and after briefly dropping to No. 2, it returned to the top of the chart the following week.

“Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee

caption “Sunflower” was released on October 18, 2018. source Post Malone/YouTube

“Sunflower,” a 2018 single from the soundtrack of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” was No. 1 on the chart for the third week of 2019.

“7 Rings” by Ariana Grande

caption “7 Rings” was released on January 18, 2019. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

“7 Rings” reigned on the chart for eight nonconsecutive weeks. After debuting at No. 1, it remained in the top spot for five weeks. After two weeks at No. 2, it returned to No. 1 for three more weeks.

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

caption “Shallow” was released on September 27, 2018. source Lady Gaga/YouTube

“Shallow,” the lead single from the soundtrack of “A Star is Born,” peaked at No. 1 for one week in March following its win for best original song at the 2019 Oscars.

“Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers

caption “Sucker” was released on March 1, 2019. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

“Sucker” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent one week on top.

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X

caption “Old Town Road” was released on December 3, 2018. source Lil Nas X/YouTube

After spending just five weeks on the chart, Lil Nas X’s unlikely hit “Old Town Road” surged 15 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 for its first week at No. 1 in April.

“Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

caption “Old Town Road (Remix)” was released on April 5, 2019. source Lil Nas X/YouTube

After Lil Nas X added Billy Ray Cyrus to his remix of “Old Town Road,” the new version displaced the original at No. 1. It went on to rule the chart for a record-breaking 19 weeks, the first song in history to do so.

“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

caption “Bad Guy” was released on March 29, 2019. source Billie Eilish/YouTube

“Bad Guy” ended the historic reign of “Old Town Road” after spending nine weeks at No. 2 on the chart. It held the top spot for one week.

“Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

caption “Señorita” was released on June 21, 2019. source Shawn Mendes/YouTube

“Señorita” climbed to No. 1 for one week after spending some time at No. 2. It became Shawn Mendes’ first No. 1 song and Camila Cabello’s second.

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

caption “Truth Hurts” was released on September 19, 2017. source Lizzo/YouTube

“Truth Hurts” spent seven nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the chart. It rose to the top spot in August, two years after its release, after Lizzo performed the song at the MTV Video Music Awards.

After six weeks at No. 1 and briefly losing the top spot, it reclaimed the title for one week – tying the record for a rap song by a female artist on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Highest in the Room” by Travis Scott

caption “Highest in the Room” was released on October 4, 2019. source Travis Scott/YouTube

Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room” debuted at No. 1 and spent one week at the top of the chart.

“Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

caption “Someone You Loved” was released on November 8, 2018. source Lewis Capaldi/YouTube

“Someone You Loved” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in late October after performing well on international charts. After it was briefly unseated for one week, it returned to the top spot for the week of November 16.

“Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez

caption “Lose You to Love Me” was released on October 23, 2019. source Selena Gomez/YouTube

“Lose You to Love Me” debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 after Selena Gomez released the ballad midweek, which is unusual for an artist that’s looking for chart success. Following its first full week of data tracking, however, it surged to the top spot and became Gomez’s first-ever No. 1 hit.