Every Quentin Tarantino movie, ranked — including ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’

Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” opens in theaters this weekend.

Here we look back at Tarantino’s filmography, including “Once Upon,” and rank them all from “worst” to best.

There’s one thing we need to address from the start: None of Quentin Tarantino’s movies are bad. The way they are written, acted, and shot are unlike most works in cinema.

So that makes ranking his nine feature films quite the challenge.

He’s a true auteur in every sense of the word and it has resulted in some of the best films of the last two-plus decades. And his latest, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (in theaters Friday) is a perfect reminder that when it comes to originality, and getting the world’s best actors to perform at their best, there’s no one better working today than Quentin Tarantino.

That said, here are all of his movies, ranked:

9. “Death Proof” (2007)

Tarantino’s love of 1970s muscle car movies is on display here. But he also mixes in some of the slasher genre, too. Kurt Russell plays a stunt man who drives unsuspecting women into horrendous crashes in his “death proof” car. Intended to feel like a B-movie, this is certainly the most purposely outlandish of the movies in the Tarantino filmography.

8. “Django Unchained” (2012)

Tarantino does Blaxploitation meets Spaghetti Western here as Jamie Foxx plays the lead role: a slave determined to get his wife from a plantation owner played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Christoph Waltz plays a German bounty hunter who helps Django in his quest. DiCaprio’s ferocious performance in this movie is just an appetizer of the greatness he and Tarantino do in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” Tarantino received his second best original screenplay Oscar of his career for his work here.

7. “The Hateful Eight” (2015)

Eight strangers take refuge from a blizzard inside a stagecoach stopover in this tale that has a bit of a similar feel to “Reservoir Dogs” in its singular location and the ulterior motives of its characters. Out of an all-star ensemble cast that includes Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, and Walton Goggins, it’s Samuel L. Jackson who really gives the standout performance. That’s not a surprise seeing he’s had some kind of role (he was a narrator in “Inglourious Basterds”) in six of Tarantino’s nine movies.

6. “Reservoir Dogs” (1992)

Tarantino’s “first” feature (more on that later) would bring him quick acclaim as it showcased his abilities as a writer and an actor’s director. Examining what takes place before and after a jewelry store heist, the audience is taken on a ride as they watch stylish criminals try, in their own ways, to figure out who is the cop in their midst. This is all done while some of the best songs of the 1970s serve as the soundtrack.

5. “Kill Bill: Vol 1 & 2” (2003/2004)

Tarantino’s magnum opus – his martial arts movies released back-to-back – is an audacious feat of genre filmmaking. Starring Uma Thurman as The Bride, she sets out on a bloody journey of revenge toward the people who were responsible for the killing of her unborn child.

4. “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (2019)

Tarantino’s latest is a fascinating deep dive into what it’s like to be a star in Hollywood in a downward spiral. Leonardo DiCaprio gives one of his best performances as a TV star who is struggling to stay relevant in the business, and whose only friend is his stunt double (played by Brad Pitt). And the movie has an authentic feel of 1969, from the music, to the locations, and the clothes.

3. “Jackie Brown” (1997)

Though throughout his career, Tarantino has been inspired by the works of others, this is so far his only true adaptation. Based on a novel by Elmore Leonard, this caper stars Pam Grier in the lead as a flight attendant who smuggles money on the side. But when she gets caught by the ATF, she’s forced to come up with a plan to get out of the situation without getting killed by the man she does the smuggling for, Ordell (played by Samuel L. Jackson). The movie has a great cast: Robert Forster, Robert De Niro, Bridget Fonda, and Michael Keaton. And despite this script never getting any Oscar attention, I think it’s Tarantino’s best. Ever.

2. “Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

This World War II-set thriller is as much an edge-of-your-seat war movie as it is a love letter to the experience of going to the movies. Tarantino focuses on Brad Pitt’s US Jewish soldier team plowing through France killing Nazis, but he also gives attention to how going to the movies is a life-changing experience. In the case of this movie, it’s history changing.

1. “Pulp Fiction” (1994)

It’s the movie that Tarantino will be forever remembered for. His incredible weaving of a group of character’s lives through four stories has been imitated countless times and won him his first best original screenplay Oscar (shared with Roger Avary). The lines delivered by the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman, Ving Rhames, and Tim Roth have since been repeated by fans ad nauseam. And the soundtrack introduced new generations to the likes of Al Green and Urge Overkill. It’s a movie that wasn’t just a huge hit with audiences, but also changed how stories on the big screen would be told forever.

And don’t forget…

If you dig deep enough online (honestly, it won’t take that long), you’ll find two more titles directed by Quentin Tarantino.

In 1995, he directed the anthology film “Four Rooms” with friends Robert Rodriguez, Alexandre Rockwell, and Alison Anders. It follows a bellhop, Ted (Tim Roth), as he navigates New Year’s Eve at his hotel. Tarantino wrote and directed the closing of the movie, “The Man from Hollywood.” He stars alongside Paul Calderón, Bruce Willis, and Jennifer Beals as the group in the hotel’s penthouse who need Ted for a game they are playing. In typical Tarantino fashion, there’s a lot of dialogue and a big payoff. Seek it out on the internet.

Another one to look for online is Tarantino’s first movie, “My Best Friend’s Birthday.” The never-released, 70-minute, black-and-white movie was supposedly about one guy’s journey to do something nice for his girlfriend, until it backfires. Only 36 minutes of the movie exist. That footage features a very young Tarantino as a rambling disc jockey and some other characters navigating their social lives. It’s the most lighthearted of any of Tarantino’s work.