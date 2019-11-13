Every single Disney attraction that opened in the 2010s

caption A number of iconic Disney attractions didn’t exist 10 years ago. source Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

Throughout the 2010s, Disney added a lot of new rides and lands to each of its theme parks.

Popular recent additions include Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Epcot expanded its ride list in 2016 with “Frozen Ever After.”

The Shanghai Disneyland park opened in 2016.

Throughout the 2010s, Disney parks underwent some extreme makeovers and had some exciting new additions.

From California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Disney World to the Disney parks in Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, here are all of the new attractions that popped up over the past decade, plus some of the parks’ plans for the 2020s.

Toy Story Land now exists in several Disney parks and it first opened in 2010.

caption Toy Story Land in China. source Josh Grenier/Flickr/Attribution License

Although the first “Toy Story” movie was released in 1995, the flick didn’t get a park until 2010 when Toy Story Playland opened at Disneyland Paris.

Hong Kong Disneyland opened its own version of the park in 2011, and both Shanghai Disneyland and Disney World opened a Toy Story Land in mid-2018.

The Disney World version is the most recent iteration and is located in the Hollywood Studios theme park.

It features several rides including the shooting-game ride “Toy Story Mania!,” the “Slinky Dog Dash” coaster, and the “Alien Swirling Saucers,” which are not unlike the famous spinning teacups in Disneyland.

Guests got to be part of Ariel’s world when a “Little Mermaid” ride opened in 2011.

caption Actresses Jodi Benson and Pat Carroll, who voiced the roles of Ursula and Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” on the ride in 2011. source Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images

“The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure” opened in Disneyland’s California Adventure in 2011 and in Fantasyland at Disney World in 2012.

The ride takes guests in seashell cars through Ariel’s journey to find love with Prince Eric. It features animatronics of the characters singing classic songs from the film.

California Adventure’s “Goofy’s Sky School” replaced an older roller coaster in 2011.

caption The ride replaced “Mulholland Madness.” source Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images

The Goofy-themed roller coaster opened at Disneyland’s California Adventure in 2011.

It was a remodel of the previous roller coaster attraction called “Mulholland Madness,” which was named after the iconic Los Angeles street Mulholland Drive.

Hong Kong Disneyland added the “Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars” in 2012.

caption The ride is exclusive to the Hong Kong park. source Markylim/Flickr/Attribution License

This roller coaster is exclusive to the Hong Kong theme park but somewhat resembles the “Big Thunder Mountain Railroad” in Disneyland and Disney World and the “Grizzly River Run” in California Adventure.

The “Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars” ride can be found in Hong Kong Disneyland’s Grizzly Gulch area, a $468 million expansion to the park that was inspired by landscapes like Yellowstone National Park, according to CNN.

In 2012, Cars Land opened in Disneyland’s California Adventure theme park.

caption This land has rides and a cafe. source Flickr/Jeremy Thompson

Cars Land, based on the Disney Pixar “Cars” movie, opened in June 2012 and is modeled to look like the fictional Radiator Springs of the film.

It contains three rides, two of which are spinning ones called “Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree” and “Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters.”

The land is also home to the “Radiator Springs Racers” ride, where guests go on cars that rocket around a racecourse at high speeds.

“Enchanted Tales With Belle” opened in Disney World in 2012.

caption Even Lumiere appears in the attraction. source TripAdvisor/SH23

The attraction called “Enchanted Tales With Belle” opened in Fantasyland in Disney World in 2012. It features a Belle character actor re-telling her journey from villager to princess.

As guests wait in line to enter the attraction, they get to walk through Belle’s home, which features tons of cute details and items from her life.

Disneyland Paris added a “Ratatouille” ride in 2014.

caption The ride is next to a special bistro, too. source BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty

The “Ratatouille” movie takes place in France, so it makes sense that the French Disneyland wanted to pay homage to the film.

In 2014, the park opened “Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy.” Roughly translated, it’s “Remy’s Totally Zany Adventure.”

Guests get in cars shaped like rats to journey through Remy’s adventures with video clips of the characters played on screens.

The ride is set to come to Disney World’s Epcot around 2021, per the Miami Herald.

The “Seven Dwarfs Mine Train” opened in Disney World in 2014.

caption The ride is inspired by “Snow White.” source Jennifer Lynn/Flickr

Located in Disney World’s Fantasyland, this “Snow White”-themed roller coaster travels both inside and outside, giving guests a cool view of the park.

It features animatronics of the dwarves and a realistic tipping feature of the train cars that will make riders feel like they’re really in mining carts.

In 2016, this ride was also added to the Shanghai Disneyland park.

Epcot expanded its ride list in 2016 with “Frozen Ever After.”

caption The ride features Elsa and the rest of the “Frozen” gang. source Theme Park Tourist/Flickr

“Frozen” was such a hit for Disney in 2013 that it wasn’t long before the theme parks wanted to capitalize on the fervor.

In 2016, “Frozen Ever After” opened in Disney World’s Epcot theme park. The ride is a boat that takes you through Arendelle where animatronic figures of the popular movie characters talk to you and re-enact major scenes and songs.

A version of the ride is currently being built in Hong Kong Disneyland for a 2021 opening.

Shanghai Disneyland opened in 2016.

caption The Disney brand opened an entire new theme park just a few years ago. source Aly Song/Reuters

Shanghai Disneyland includes many of the same rides as the other parks, but it also has some exclusive ones.

These include a water ride called “Voyage to the Crystal Grotto” that takes guests through the main castle, a new one called “Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure,” and a roller coaster called “TRON Lightcycle Power Run.”

In 2017, The World of Avatar opened in Animal Kingdom.

caption It cost millions of dollars to construct this land. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Animal Kingdom, one of the lands in Disney World, has housed Pandora: The World of Avatar since May of 2017.

According to Fox News, construction on Pandora began in 2013 with an estimated cost of around $400 million.

The themed area is based on the James Cameron movie “Avatar” and houses two rides: The 3-D flight-simulation ride “Flight of Passage” and the “Na’vi River Journey,” which features the glowing plants and creatures from the movie on digital screens and via animatronics.

California’s classic “Tower of Terror” was replaced by a high-flying drop ride in 2017.

caption The new ride is inspired by Marvel characters. source Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty

California Adventure’s elevator-drop ride “The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror” was remodeled into a “Guardians of the Galaxy”-themed ride in 2017.

Called “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!,” it’s still a drop ride, but it now contains videos and branding from the Marvel movie.

In 2018, California Adventure added Pixar Pier.

caption Pixar Pier has tons of rides. source Jeff Gritchen,/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Disneyland doesn’t have a Toy Story Land, but California Adventure did unveil Pixar Pier in 2018 and it includes a couple of “Toy Story” rides and attractions from other Pixar movies.

Rides include “Toy Story Midway Mania!” and “Jessie’s Critter Carousel,” a “Toy Story”-themed carousel that replaced the “Little Mermaid”-themed one in April 2019.

Also new to Pixar Pier is a re-branded Ferris wheel ride called “Pixar Pal-A-Round,” which is the same as the previous iteration but with fresh imagery and designs.

Additionally an “Incredibles”-themed ride replaced the “California Screamin'” roller coaster in June 2018 to coincide with the release of “Incredibles 2.”

It’s one of Disney’s fastest roller coasters, according to USA Today, and it also takes riders upside down.

Pixar Pier is also home to a lift-and-spin ride based on “Inside Out.” It’s called the “Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind” and it opened in June 2019.

Hong Kong Disneyland added an “Ant-Man and the Wasp” ride in 2019.

caption It is an interactive shooting-game ride. source Kevin Lee/Getty Images for Hong Kong Tourism Board

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!” opened in March 2019 and took the place of the “Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.” It is still an interactive shooting-game ride, but with an updated Marvel theme.

Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the films, attended the grand opening.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge came to Disneyland and Disney World in 2019.

caption The park has special menus, too. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Both of the US Disney parks added a “Star Wars”-themed section this year. It’s located near Frontierland in Disneyland and in Hollywood Studios at Disney World.

So far the land contains only one ride: “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run,” a simulation ride that lets guests fly the Millennium Falcon.

Per Travel + Leisure, another ride called “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” is in the works, and it will take guests on a 15-minute journey through an epic “Star Wars” battle.

