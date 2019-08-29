Every single Zendaya movie, ranked

caption Zendaya has been in some hits and flops, according to audiences. source Sony/20th Century Fox/Disney Channel

Zendaya is an actress, singer, and dancer who has been appearing in films for more than a decade.

She’s been in a variety of movies including family-friendly animated films, teen comedies, musicals, and superhero flicks.

Insider ranked all of Zendaya’s films from worst to best, according to audiences.

Audiences loved “Spider-Man: Far From Home” the most and the animated flick “Duck, Duck Goose” the least.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Singer, dancer, and actress Zendaya has been in the entertainment business since she was a kid. For years, she’s appeared in a variety of films, including family-friendly comedies, superhero flicks, and musicals.

Some of her films have been box-office hits and others critical flops – but the critics and sales don’t always reflect how audiences feel about a movie.

Here’s a ranking of all of the films Zendaya has been in, based on audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Keep in mind this list doesn’t include movies that she wasn’t credited in, nor does it include films without a score. This list is always subject to change based on new reviews.

Zendaya played an orphaned duckling named in the 2018 animated movie “Duck, Duck Goose.”

caption The film was for children, but some adults felt it had some inappropriate jokes. source Original Force

Audience Score: 40%

Some audience reviewers described this comedy about a goose bachelor adopting two ducklings as “funny” and “entertaining.”

However, even though “Duck, Duck, Goose,” was advertised as a kids movie, several audience members commented that the film had a lot of “adult humor” in it, which some didn’t think was appropriate for children.

One of Zendaya’s earliest roles was as straight-A student Zoey Stevens in the 2014 movie “Zapped.”

caption The film aired on Disney Channel. source Disney Channel

Audience Score: 45%

This Disney Channel Original Movie tells the story of a teen who discovers an app that allows her to control the actions of all the boys in her life.

Even though Zendaya earned a Young Artist Award nomination for her role as Zoey, audience reviewers criticized the film for relying on gender stereotypes for comedy.

Multiple reviewers called it “sexist” because the protagonist, Zoey, constantly compares men to dogs. One reviewer called it, “the worst TV movie” they had ever seen.

In “Frenemies” (2012), she acted opposite her “Shake it Up” co-star Bella Thorne.

caption Some reviewers thought the movie was superficial. source Disney Channel

Audience Score: 42%

In this Disney-Channel teen comedy, Zendaya plays high school-student Halley, who runs a web magazine with her best friend, Avalon (Bella Thorne). The story finds the pair putting their friendship to the test when only one is given the opportunity of a lifetime.

Although some reviewers called the movie “cute” and “great for kids,” others said the story itself was “cliché” and “superficial.” Some audience members disliked the film’s structure, which is split into three separate chapters about different characters.

One of Zendaya’s earliest voice-acting roles was in the 2013 kid-friendly film “Super Buddies,” where she performed as the pony Lollipop.

caption She had a small role in the movie. source Key Pix Productions

Audience Score: 47%

This final installment of Disney’s “Air Buddies” franchise follows a group of golden-retriever pups who acquire superpowers from magical rings.

Most audiences were not huge fans of the movie. One reviewer wrote, “This movie was not worth it” and urged people to check out other kids’ movies instead.

She also lent her voice talents to the family-friendly animated comedy “Smallfoot” (2018).

caption She voiced Meechee in the movie. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Audience Score: 62%

“Smallfoot” tells the story of a Migo (Channing Tatum), a yeti who accidentally discovers that humans exist. Upon this discovery, Migo must then convince his community that life exists beyond their isolated world.

In the movie, Zendaya plays Migo’s love interest, Meechee, a purple-haired teen yeti who leads a special club.

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Common, James Corden, Danny Devito, and Gina Rodriguez.

Overall, the film received mixed reviews. Some audiences described the movie as “fun” because of its catchy songs and charming characters. Other reviewers liked that the story had a positive message about tolerance for its young viewers.

However, some found the plot to be predictable when compared to other animated comedies like “Zootopia.”

She sang and acted alongside Zac Efron in “The Greatest Showman” (2017).

caption She was a pink-haired trapeze artist in the movie. source 20th Century Fox

Audience Score: 86%

This musical drama is loosely based on the life of showman PT Barnum, who was known for popularizing circus acts in America.

In the movie, Anne (Zendaya) is an acrobat who works for the touring circus. During the tour, she falls in love with Barnum’s work partner, playwright Phillip Carlyle (Zac Efron).

Zendaya also earned multiple awards for her role, including choice movie actress at the Teen Choice Awards. The movie also featured the song “Rewrite the Stars,” a duet performed by Zendaya and her co-star Efron.

Audiences gave the film rave reviews, calling it a “visually stunning” spectacle and a “must-see.” Others praised the film for its great storytelling and entertaining musical numbers, comparing it to the hit 2001 musical movie “Moulin Rouge.”

Zendaya’s role as MJ in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2019) was one of her biggest ones to date.

caption This was her first time in a super-hero film. source Sony Pictures

Audience score: 88%

In “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) juggles his secret life of fighting crime with his life as a high schooler in New York City. Michelle “MJ” Jones (Zendaya) is Parker’s highly observant, yet reserved classmate.

Audiences have called this film one of the best “Spider-Man” movies of all time. Several reviewers praised the casting, calling the choice to make the characters teenagers “refreshing” when compared to previous “Spider-Man” reboots.

Read More: Every single ‘Spider-Man’ movie, ranked by critics

She reprised her role as MJ for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)

caption This film is Zendaya’s highest-rated one to date. source Sony Pictures

Audience score: 95%

This follow-up to the 2017 Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Spider-Man: Homecoming” takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

The story finds MJ (Zendaya) and her classmates, including Peter Parker (Holland) on a field trip abroad to different locations throughout Europe.

In between visiting all the historic sites, MJ tries to confirm whether her suspicions about Spider-Man’s identity are correct, while the superhero himself battles against new foes.

Much like the previous installment, the film has earned exuberant praise from both critics and audience members, with many calling it an “incredible” movie with great action sequences.

Read More: