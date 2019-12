Every superhero movie you can expect in the 2020s

caption From left, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman. source Warner Bros.; Sony/Marvel; Warner Bros.; Warner Bros.

The 2010s were dominated by superhero movies, especially those from in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there’s still plenty more to look forward to in the next decade.

In the 2020s, Marvel, Warner Bros., and more studios will be leasing films based on comic-book characters. In addition to seeing the return of Wonder Woman (portrayed by Gal Gadot) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in upcoming sequels, characters like Black Adam (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) will make their debut in the coming years. Fans will also get to see Scarlett Johansson finally star in a standalone “Black Widow” film.

Keep reading to see all the superhero movies that are scheduled for release in the 2020s.

“Birds of Prey” (DC) — February 7, 2020

caption Margot Robbie in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie will kick off the decade by reprising her role as Harley Quinn for “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” from Warner Bros. The Australian actress played the DC character in 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” but things will be different this time around.

The first trailer for “BoP,” released in October 2019, showed Harley getting a bit of a makeover after breaking up with the Joker (played by Jared Leto in “Suicide Squad”). You can expect her to team up with Black Canary/Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Huntress/Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to save a girl from crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ali Wong also star in “BoP.”

“Bloodshot” — February 21, 2020

caption Vin Diesel in “Bloodshot.” source Sony Pictures

Vin Diesel will star as Valiant Comics superhero Bloodshot, a soldier brought back to life with enhanced abilities. You can watch the trailer here.

“The New Mutants” — April 3, 2020

caption Maisie Williams in “The New Mutants.” source Twentieth Century Fox

The first trailer for the “X-Men” spin-off was released in October 2017, back when the planned release date was April 2018. It teased a dark, horror-driven film directed by Josh Boones and centered on mutants who become trapped in a facility. Following a series of reshoots, 20th Century Fox moved the theatrical date to February 2019, then August 2019.

Now “The New Mutants” is set to hit theaters in April 2020, though people are skeptical that it’ll get a big-screen release given the film’s continuous production issues and how poorly the latest “X-Men” movie, “Dark Phoenix,” performed at the box office.

Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga star in “The New Mutants.”

“Black Widow” — May 1, 2020

caption Scarlett Johanson in “Black Widow.” source Marvel/Disney

Ten years after Scarlett Johansson made her debut as Marvel’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” the actress will finally get a standalone movie set in Budapest and scheduled for release in 2020.

Johansson told Vanity Fair that “Black Widow” is “about self-forgiveness” and “family” while costar Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) described it as “very raw and very painful and very beautiful” during Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

The film will also provide closure for fans, who saw Johansson’s character sacrifice herself for the mission in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Johansson, Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and O-T Fagbenle star in the film. You can watch the first teaser trailer here.

“Wonder Woman 1984” — June 5, 2020

caption Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman. source Warner Bros.

Patty Jenkins directs the “Wonder Woman” sequel and Gal Gadot returns as the titular character (also known as Diana Prince). They’ll be joined by Kristen Wiig, who will play villain Cheetah/Barbara Minerva, and Pedro Pascal, who will portray foe Maxwell Lord. Jenkins also revealed that Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor, though it’s unclear how that’s possible since the character sacrificed himself in 2017’s “Wonder Woman.”

As the film’s title suggests, the “Wonder Woman” sequel will be set in the ’80s. A photo shared by Gadot showed Wonder Woman looking at several TVs, with one showing Christie Brinkley driving a Ferrari in “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” which came out in 1983.

Gadot also shared an image of herself in her Wonder Woman costume, which the film’s official poster indicates that the character will be rocking a new, metallic suit.

“Morbius” — Summer 2020

The upcoming Sony film will star Jared Leto as the titular character, a vampire who appeared as Spider-Man’s foe in the Marvel comics. In January 2019, Variety reported that “The Crown” star Matt Smith was in talks to join the movie.

In March 2019, Leto shared a photo of himself on set after completing his first week of filming.

The following month, he posted a video on Instagram and captioned it: “Because no one else will walk this path…this place of shadows, where we do what must be done, no matter the cost. #MORBIUS.”

The official Twitter bio for “Morbius” says the film will be released in summer 2020 and it has been speculated that it’ll specifically hit theaters on July 31, 2020.

Untitled “Venom 2” — October 2, 2020 (speculated date)

caption Tom Hardy in “Venom.” source Sony

Tom Hardy starred in the first “Venom” movie, which hit theaters in October 2018. Although critics weren’t a fan of the standalone film, leading to a 29% score on Rotten Tomatoes, fans enjoyed it enough to land the movie an audience rating of 80%. It also performed well at the box office, raking in more than $800 million.

Filming for Sony’s untitled sequel is underway and was confirmed with a black-and-white photo shared by Hardy on Instagram, showing him the makeup chair. The actor later deleted the post.

Andy Serkis is set to direct the movie and in addition to Hardy, Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson will reprise their roles as Anne Weying and Cletus Kasady/Carnage, respectively. Variety also reported that Naomie Harris was in talks to play a villain known as Shriek.

The sequel’s release date hasn’t been confirmed by Sony yet, but the studio reportedly has an untitled Marvel sequel listed for October 2020. People speculate that the mysterious slot belongs to the next “Venom” movie.

“The Eternals” — November 6, 2020

caption The cast of “The Eternals” at San Diego Comic Con in July 2019. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

“The Eternals” marks the second film set to be released as part of Marvel’s fourth phase and the movie focuses on a group of immortals who have special skills, like super strength and the ability to fly.

The movie has a star-studded cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and Brian Tyree Henry. Plus, the film will reunite former “Game of Thrones” costars Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

Photos taken from the set reveal that Jolie will be sporting blonde hair and the actress previously told People that she’s doing “everything from swords to ballet” to prepare for her role as an immortal named Thena.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — February 12, 2021

Few details have been revealed about the Marvel movie, but Destin Daniel Cretton will direct and Simu Liu will play the titular character, who was introduced in the comics in 1973. Tony Leung will portray The Mandarin and actress and comedian Awkwafina will also star in the movie, as well. It’s unclear who she’ll portray.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — May 7, 2021

caption Benedict Cumberbatch in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will team up for a new movie. Following the 2016 standalone “Doctor Strange” film, the sequel will have a “horror” tone and tie to Scarlet Witch’s Disney Plus series, “WandaVision.”

At San Diego Comic Con in July 2019, director Scott Derrickson described it as “the first scary MCU film.”

“The Batman” — June 25, 2021

Robert Pattinson will follow in the footsteps of Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and more actors when he suits up as Batman for Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie “The Batman.”

In late May, it was revealed that the “Twilight” star officially signed on to play the Caped Crusader. He’ll star alongside Zöe Kravitz (who’s playing Catwoman), Paul Dano (the Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone).

Untitled “Spider-Man 3” — July 16, 2021

caption Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures

In August, Tom Holland’s future with Marvel was shaken up after Deadline reported that Sony and Disney were unable to reach a financial agreement regarding Spider-Man. But the following month, it was revealed that the studios ended their feud and will be coproducing the upcoming third “Spider-Man” film, which hits theaters in summer 2021.

Based on the big cliffhanger that took place at the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” it’ll be interesting to see how things play out in the third installment.

“The Suicide Squad” — August 6, 2021

caption Margot Robbie in “Suicide Squad.” source Warner Bros.

James Gunn will direct the “Suicide Squad” sequel and revealed the star-studded cast in a post shared on social media in September.

Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) will reprise their DC roles. Newcomers to the franchise include Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, Storm Reid, John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Peter Capaldi.

Gunn also warned that we shouldn’t “get too attached,” meaning that some characters may get killed off.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” — November 5, 2021

caption Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Ragnarok.” source Marvel Studios

“Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi will return to direct the fourth “Thor” movie. In addition to the return of Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Waititi as Korg, Natalie Portman (as Jane Foster) will be back. She’ll have an even bigger role this time around, wielding the hammer to portray a female version of Thor.

Jane was last mentioned in “Avengers: Endgame,” when Thor revealed that they broke up.

“Black Adam” — December 22, 2021

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will star in “Black Adam.” source DC/Warner Bros.

In November 2019, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he’ll be portraying DC anti-hero Black Adam in an upcoming film. The actor had been dropping hints for years, and called the role “unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career.”

“He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way,” Johnson captioned an image of concept art for the character on Instagram. “Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

Untitled “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel — April 8, 2022

caption “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was released in 2018. source Sony Pictures

Following the success of the 2018 animated Sony film, another “Spider-Verse” movie will be released in 2022. The news was revealed in November 2019.

“Black Panther 2” — May 6, 2022

caption Chadwick Boseman in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

At Disney’s D23 convention in Anaheim, California in August, it was revealed that a “Black Panther” sequel will be released in 2022.

“We’re not taking our time, we’re really trying to get it right,” Ryan Coogler, who directed the first film and will return for the second movie, said.

Untitled “Aquaman 2” — December 16, 2022

caption Jason Momoa in “Aquaman.” source Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa, who made his debut as the character in “Justice League,” will reprise his role as Aquaman for a sequel. It’s unclear what the film will center on, but the actor told Esquire that he “came in with a big pitch.”

“I came in with the whole thing mapped out, and they loved it,” he said.

BONUS: There are more superhero movies in the works, but few details have been revealed.