15 times royal kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and baby Archie upstaged their famous parents

caption The royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. source Anwar Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

The children of Kate Middleton and Prince William, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are often given starring roles at public engagements.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and baby Archie are known to upstage their royal parents at these events, whether that be by pulling a silly face or simply flashing a smile for the press.

With Prince George‘s sixth birthday approaching this month, INSIDER has rounded up the best photos to celebrate the young prince and his royal relatives.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The royal family attends hundreds of engagements each year, many of which allow the younger members to have starring roles.

Whether it be royal christenings, royal weddings, or the famous Trooping the Colour parade, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan are all known to take their kids along to such events.

Read more: Here’s how baby Archie’s royal christening was different to the christenings of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children

It’s not uncommon for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, baby Archie, and other royal children to upstage their famous parents.

They may be royalty, but they’re still children – which means pulling funny faces and ginormous smiles for the cameras is a must.

With Prince George‘s sixth birthday approaching this month, INSIDER has rounded up the best photos of the young prince and his royal relatives at these events.

The royal family is always in the spotlight, as they attend many high profile engagements each year. But more often than not, it’s the junior members of the family who steal the show.

source DMC/ GC Images.

For instance, after the birth of Prince Louis last year, Prince William took his two older children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, to visit their new brother …

source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

… and Charlotte ended up winning the hearts of fans around the world after this regal wave to the press.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s since become her signature pose.

Whatever the event, whether it be a historic royal photocall …

source Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images.

…. or the Trooping the Colour parade …

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

Read more: 12 photos of Prince Louis looking royally unimpressed at his first public appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony

… the royal children are always there to make their mark.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince George was the star of his little brother’s christening back in 2018, flashing a ginormous smile for the cameras.

source Matt Holyoak / Camera Press

Then it was baby Archie’s turn a year later.

source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released 2 new photos of baby Archie to mark his christening, and they’re absolutely adorable

All eyes were on the new royal, with fans trying to figure out whether he looked more like Harry or Meghan.

source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Meanwhile, other fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to watch another royal wedding …

… just so that they might see Princess Charlotte make this face again.

Prince William and Louis have proven their father-son bond is unbreakable.

source Matt Porteous/ Reuters.

However, the young prince is known to get a bit sassy from time to time.

source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

No matter what, the royal children will always have a place in the hearts of fans around the world.