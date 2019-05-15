The winning slogan from every US presidential campaign since 1948

caption President Ronald Reagan, campaigning for a second term of office, smiles during a rally speech at the California State Capitol the day before the 1984 presidential election source Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Political slogans have a long history in the US, dating back at least to the 1840 election campaign for President William Henry Harrison.

With the advent of mass communications after World War II, slogans became a vital way of distinguishing candidates jostling for attention on the airwaves.

Here, Business Insider surveys some of the winning slogans of the last 60 years, from Dwight E. Eisenhower’s “I Like Ike,” to the Barack Obama’s “Change You can Believe In.”

Political slogans are often derided – but if you want to be President of the United States, you’d better have a good one.

An effective slogan will sum up a candidate’s pitch to the country in a few words, and be powerful enough to cut through the endless onslaught of information in people’s lives.

They cast the candidate as someone who understands the country’s woes, and can guide America through them.

1948: Harry Truman — The Buck Stops Here

caption American President Harry S. Truman seated in White House library, with ‘The Buck Stops Here’ on placard in foreground, circa 1950. source Fotosearch/Getty Images

In the first presidential election since the end of World War II, incumbent Harry S. Truman, a Democrat, was widely expected to lose.

While campaigning on a whistle stop tour of the country, a supporter yelled “Give em’ hell, Harry!” At the candidate, and the phrase was adopted as the slogan of the plain-speaking former general’s supporters.

He went on to trounce Republican Thomas E. Dewey in the election.

While the campaign’s official slogan was “I’m Just Wild About Harry” – a reference to the lyrics of a popular 1921 song – another more famed slogan associated with the 33rd president is “The Buck Stops Here,” which Truman had written on a sign he kept on his desk.

1952: Dwight E. Eisenhower — I Like Ike

caption President Dwight D, Eisenhower wears “I Like Ike” glasses at a Republican campaign rally in 1956. source Popperfoto/Getty Images)

“I like Ike,” is one of the most celebrated political slogans in US history.

It was used by former Allied Supreme Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower – nicknamed “Ike” -in his successful 1952 presidential campaign.

Eisenhower’s campaign was revolutionary, as it was the first to focus on pitching the candidate thorough TV ads.

A Madison Avenue advertising executive persuaded Eisenhower to abandon lengthy campaign speeches for a punchy 30-second campaign ad on primetime. It featured cartoon elephants drumming a beat to the the catchy campaign slogan.

1956: Dwight E. Eisenhower again — I Still Like Ike

caption Eisenhower on his re-election as president. source Bert Hardy/Getty Images

The tactic for choosing Eisenhower’s 1956 re-election campaign slogan was to stick with what works: “I still Like Ike.”

Americans did, re-electing him by a landslide as America enjoyed a post-war economic boom, despite growing Cold War tensions.

1960: John F Kennedy — A Time for Greatness

Democrat John F. Kennedy is 1960 opted for the aspirational “A Time for Greatness” slogan in his winning 1960 bid for the presidency.

However perhaps more famous is Frank Sinatra’s special version of his song “High Hopes”, which he recorded for the candidate with the new lyrics.

“Everyone is voting for Jack /’Cause he’s got what all the rest lack/Everyone wants to back Jack,” crooned Sinatra, a friend of the president and member of his glamorous “Camelot” inner circle.

1964: Lyndon Baines Johnson — All The Way With LBJ

caption A campaign button from Lyndon Baines Johnson’s 1964 presidential campaign. source Photo by Blank Archives/Getty Images

After Kennedy’s assassination, Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson was sworn into office.

He then won a sweeping victory of his own in the 1964 presidential election with the slogan “All the Way With LBJ,” pledging to continue Kennedy’s legacy.

However LBJ’s popularity collapsed as America became further mired in the Vietnam War, and the slogan was turned against him.

When in 1966 Australian premier Harold Holt declared that Australia would be “all the way with LBJ” in Vietnam, he was derided as an an American lackey.

1968: Richard Nixon — This Time, Vote Like Your Whole World Depended on It

caption Republican presidential candidate Richard Nixon rides in a parade on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 1968. source Dirck Halstead/Getty Images

Amid the Vietnam War, riots on the streets, and the counterculture, Richard Nixon appealed to the fears of what he termed the “Silent Majority,” disturbed by the changes sweeping America.

His 1968 campaign slogan was “This Time, Vote Like Your Whole World Depended On It”

1972: Richard Nixon again — Now, More Than Ever

caption A massive demonstration for the reelection of President Richard Nixon jams the convention floor at the 1972 Republican National Convention. source Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Nixon won his first term only narrowly.

But in 1972 he won a landslide re-election with the slogan “Now, More Than Ever.”

He painted his opponent, Democrat George McGovern, as a threat to American values.

1976: Jimmy Carter — A Leader, For a Change

caption Jimmy Carter celebrates winning the presidential election over Gerald Ford at the Omni auditorium, Atlanta, Georgia. source Gene Forte/Keystone/CNP/Getty Images

Change was again the theme for the 1976 election, when Democrat Jimmy Carter took on Gerald Ford, who became president after the Watergate scandal forced Nixon’s resignation.

“A Leader, for a Change,” promised Carter, pitching himself as a reformer, untainted by scandal.

1980: Ronald Reagan — Let’s Make America Great Again

caption Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, shown with his campaign slogan. source Photo by MPI/Getty Images

Republican Ronald Reagan’s slogan from his winning 1980 presidential campaign may seem familiar: “Let’s Make America Great Again.”

Donald Trump – then a brash Manhattan businessman at the start of his career – would 36 years later knock one word off the slogan to arrive at 2016’s “Make America Great Again.”

1984: Ronald Reagan again — It’s Morning Again in America

caption President Ronald Reagan in California the day before winning the 1984 election. source Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Reagan pitched himself as the candidate to drag America out of its economic malaise under Carter.

Riding high on an America’s economic boom during his first four years in the White House, Reagan won a second term in 1984 under the slogan “It’s Morning Again in America” – broadcast into American households in an iconic campaign ad.

1988: George HW Bush — Kinder, Gentler Nation

caption George Bush — then Vice President and the Republican Presidential Nominee — campaigns in 1988. source Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

George HW Bush successfully campaigned to keep the Republicans in the White House in 1988, with the slogan of a “Kinder, Gentler Nation,” promising to soften the hard edges of Reagan’s conservatism.

However his pledge at the 1988 Republican convention -“Read my lips, no new taxes,” – came back to haunt him, with Democrat Bill Clinton hammering him about the broken pledge during the 1992 election.

1992: Bill Clinton — For People, For a Change

The Democrat resurgence under Clinton was proclaimed under the slogan “For People, For a Change.”

But it was the unofficial slogan, initially first used by Clinton’s advisers, that caught the imagination: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Clinton’s campaign chief James Carville coined the phrase as a reminder for campaign staff to focus on selling Clinton as the candidate to haul America out of its early ’90s recession.

1996: Bill Clinton again — Building a Bridge to the 21st Century

caption Bill Clinton with a sign bearing the Building America’s Bridge to the 21st Century slogan. source Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Clinton offered vague promises during his 1996 campaign for re-election as the millennium approached, pledging to start “Building a Bridge to the 21st Century.”

But it was enough to earn him a second term in a landslide victory, as America stood as the world’s only superpower at the end of the 20th century.

2000: George W Bush — Compassionate Conservatism

caption Then Texas Governor George W. Bush at a campaign event in Austin, Texas, just before polling day in the 2000 election. source PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

George W. Bush clinched a narrow victory over Vice President Al Gore in 2000, echoing his father’s 1988 campaign with his “Compassionate Conservatism” slogan.

2004: George W Bush again — A Safer World And a More Hopeful America

caption President George W. Bush during his speech to accept the party nomination at the 2004 GOP convention source Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

Four years later Bush successfully campaigned for a second term.

In an America shaken by the 9/11 attacks he struck a more somber tone and pledged to build “A Safer World and a More Hopeful America.”

2008: Barack Obama — Change We Can Believe In

“Change We Can Believe In,” was Barack Obama’s slogan when he successfully campaigned to become America’s first black president in 2008.

“Yes we can!” his supporters chanted as he swept to victory in a movement built on a message of youth, inclusion and optimism.

Obama’s first campaign was the first to channel the political potential of newly emergent social media platforms.

His campaign generated slogans for supporters to turn into shareable content, which was eventually boiled down to a one-word message: “Change.”

2012: Barack Obama again — Forward

caption President Barack Obama speaks to supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, in May 2012. source Mark Kegans/Getty Images

Four years later Obama pledged to build on the progress of his first term under another one-word slogan: “Forward.”

2016: Donald Trump — Make America Great Again

caption US President Donald Trump waves during a “Make America Great Again” rally in Topeka, Kansas, on October 6, 2018. source NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Image

It was back to the future for Donald Trump when he dusted off a slogan used not just by Reagan, but also by the anti-immigration Populist Warren G Harding in 1920: “Make America Great Again.”

And, learning from the social media savvy of Obama’s campaign, the slogan is reduced to “MAGA,” for use as a social media hashtag by the president and his supporters.

The slogan has become a flashpoint in an America divided by Trump’s policies, with some supporters sporting clothing emblazoned with MAGA slogans confronted in public by opponents of Trump.