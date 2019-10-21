12 stars you probably forgot were in ‘Anchorman’

caption Everyone remembers Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, David Koechner, and Steve Carell from “Anchorman.” source DreamWorks Pictures

“Anchorman” boasts a star-studded cast and includes a number of cameo appearances by well-known actors and comedians.

Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate famously star in the now-classic movie.

The film also featured members of the Frat Pack comedy squad, including Vince Vaughn, Luke Wilson, and more.

Actors like Seth Rogen and Jack Black have minor roles in “Anchorman” that fans may have forgotten about.

The 2004 comedy “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” follows an all-male 1970s-era television news team as they adjust to their new female coworker.

Even if it’s been a while since your last watch, it’s hard to forget the star-studded news team comprised of actors Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner, and Fred Willard. However, the movie is also filled with cameos from a host of famous actors and comedians that you may have missed.

From Kathryn Hahn to Danny Trejo, here is everyone that you forgot appeared in “Anchorman.”

Vince Vaughn is a competing news anchor and Ron Burgundy’s rival.

caption Vince Vaughn plays Wes Mantooth in the film. source DreamWorks Pictures

While superfans likely remember Vince Vaughn’s performance in “Anchorman,” less frequent watchers might have forgotten his role as Wes Mantooth, the lead anchor for the competing news station.

The “Wedding Crashers” star instigates the battle between the news teams and serves as Ron Burgundy’s rival.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow plays an exasperated news station employee.

caption You’ll have to look closely to spot the producer. source DreamWorks Pictures

Comedy filmmaker and producer of “Anchorman,” Judd Apatow has a brief cameo as a news station employee. He can be spotted exclaiming about how terrible anchor Brian Fantana’s new cologne smells.

Fred Armisen is the owner of a club that Ron Burgundy frequents.

caption Fred Armisen plays Tino in the film. source DreamWorks Pictures

Best known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live” and “Portlandia,” Fred Armisen plays Tino, the club owner of a bar that Ron frequents. His minor role in the film is an important one; he encourages Ron to get on stage to play his jazz flute, which ultimately woos the new female anchor, Veronica Corningstone (played by Christina Applegate).

Keep a close eye out for Paul F. Tompkins hosting a cat fashion show.

caption Tompkins is also the voice of Mr. Peanutbutter in “BoJack Horseman.” source DreamWorks Pictures

During a quick and quirky scene, Paul F. Tompkins is the MC of a cat fashion show that Veronica is begrudgingly reporting on. You likely remember Tompkins from roles in “Bob’s Burgers,” “Mr. Show with Bob and David,” and “Best Week Ever.”

You can spot Seth Rogen as a cameraman for the news team.

caption Seth Rogen’s character was helping Veronica with a segment. source DreamWorks Pictures

Prior to his mega fame from movies like “Knocked Up” and “Pineapple Express,” Seth Rogen played a cameraman on the news team. He can be seen filming both the cat fashion show and the birth of the baby panda at the San Diego Zoo near the end of the movie.

Watch for Jack Black, who plays a disgruntled motorcyclist.

caption Jack Black during his scene in “Anchorman.” source DreamWorks Pictures

Jack Black’s quick role in the movie has a big impact on Ron. He’s the motorcyclist that gets hit by a burrito that Ron throws out his car window and subsequently punts Ron’s dog, Baxter off a bridge.

This “School of Rock” star causes Ron to have a bit of a mental breakdown but ultimately changes his ways.

Kathryn Hahn befriends Veronica and offers her advice as a member of the news staff.

caption Kathryn Hahn stars as Helen in the film. source DreamWorks Pictures

Look for Kathryn Hahn as Helen, an enthusiastic member of the news team staff. Helen befriends Veronica and offers advice on how to seek revenge on Ron. Hahn is best known for her roles in “Bad Moms,” “Transparent,” and “Step Brothers.”

Luke Wilson is a news anchor for another rival news team.

caption Luke Wilson stars as Frank Vitchard in the film. source DreamWorks Pictures

Luke Wilson pops up as Frank Vitchard, another anchor from another rival news station who helps kick off the battle of the news teams. You can watch him in other comedic roles such as “Old School” and “Idiocracy.”

Dramatic actor Tim Robbins can be seen as a public news anchor.

caption Tim Robbins is best known for his role in “The Shawshank Redemption.” source DreamWorks Pictures

In an unexpected cameo, Tim Robbins plays a news anchor for public television and participates in the iconic news team fight. He can also be seen shoving Veronica into a bear enclosure at the zoo so that he can get her shot of the baby panda being born.

Robbins is typically a dramatic actor with acclaimed roles in “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Mystic River.”

Catch Ben Stiller as the last rival news anchor leading the Spanish news team.

caption Ben Stiller stars as Arturo Mendes in the film. source DreamWorks Pictures

Playing the last rival anchor in the brawl, Ben Stiller plays Arturo Mendes, the leader of the Spanish language news team. He is best known for his leading role in “Zoolander.”

Danny Trejo plays a bartender that tries to talk some sense into Ron.

caption Danny Trejo plays a bartender in the film. source DreamWorks Pictures

Known for his role as Machete in the “Spy Kids” and “Machete” film series, Danny Trejo plays a forward-thinking bartender. While Ron is moping about Veronica taking over as lead anchor, Trejo explains that women are capable of doing anything and Ron is just going to have to get used to it.

Keep your eyes peeled for Missi Pyle’s role as a zookeeper.

caption Missi Pyle and Paul Rudd in “Anchorman.” source DreamWorks Pictures

In a very quick scene, Missi Pyle plays a zookeeper who is attracted to Brian Fantana’s terrible cologne from earlier in the film. Pyle can be seen in other movies like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Galaxy Quest,” and “Dodgeball.”